The Robertsons make a terrifying discovery about their life raft. With time running out, Dougal forces one of his sons to make an impossible choice. And the family recalls their stopover in Miami—months before their yacht sank—where everything changed for them. Now, every decision they make can mean the difference between life and death.

Hope appears on the horizon and salvation looks imminent. Dougal comes up with an ingenious plan to find drinking water. In their weakened state, the family discovers a surprising new source of food to sustain them. But the life raft is deteriorating fast. With every passing hour, it is becoming harder to keep afloat.

Dougal's plan to find water starts to pay off. But the condition of the raft is now critical. Dougal looks on in horror as the backup vessel—their tiny dinghy—drifts away. It's their last remaining safety net. The family watches helplessly as the current pulls the dinghy farther from reach.

The castaways are forced to abandon the raft and take their chances in the tiny dinghy. Tempers start to fray. There is barely enough room for them all—every movement risks the boat capsizing. Then a massive storm hits. For days they battle the elements, working together to stay afloat and alive.

The arguments between Dougal and Lyn get worse and worse as exhaustion and reopened old wounds push the couple to the brink. In their darkest hour, the castaways perform something close to a miracle. But then Robin makes a blunder that puts them all in serious jeopardy.

About Adrift

About Adrift

It's the early 1970s, and a young British family is attempting to sail around the world when catastrophe strikes.The Robertsons have sold everything they own to embark on this trip. But their epic odyssey soon turns into a desperate fight for their lives in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Dougal and Lyn, their teenage son Douglas, 12-year-old twins Sandy and Neil, and young hitchhiker Robin find themselves hundreds of miles from land, with few supplies, no radio contact, and surrounded by sharks. Drifting in the vast emptiness, they must rely on their instincts and harness the elements to survive. Yet even with deadly predators circling, they discover that sometimes their worst enemy is...themselves.