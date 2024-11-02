In the U.S., a university professor is under fire for studying reincarnation. Dr. Ian Stevenson needs just one compelling case to silence his enemies. He decides to pay the Pollock family a visit in England. The Pollocks reveal remarkable new evidence.Extrasensory is an Apple Original podcast produced by Blanchard House. Follow and listen on Apple Podcasts.apple.co/Extrasensory

Stevenson puts John and Florence's claims to the test and subjects them to some tough questioning. A visit to the Pollocks' old neighborhood reveals further jaw-dropping surprises. When one of Stevenson's associates faces allegations of fraud, Stevenson's investigations are placed in serious jeopardy.

A film crew arrives to make a major TV documentary about the Pollocks, but the producer suspects the twins are holding something back. Stevenson's big benefactor dies, leaving him questioning whether he can afford to continue his research. And a terrible tragedy blows the Pollock family apart.

John makes an extraordinary new claim. Stevenson tends to his wife on her deathbed, then throws himself back into his reincarnation work. John gets the opportunity to test out his belief in reincarnation once and for all. Producer Poppy tracks down one of John's granddaughters, who suggests John is not quite who he seems to be.

About Extrasensory

About Extrasensory

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus) hosts a mind-bending real-life story of reincarnation and a spooky tale of family secrets. In 1950s England, milkman John Pollock makes a sensational prophecy: His dead daughters will be reborn. At first, even his own wife says he's a crank. But then she gives birth to twin girls who have uncanny similarities to their sisters who died. Suddenly, the world sits up and takes notice. Pollock's prophecy attracts the attention of a serious American scientist who crosses the Atlantic countless times to study the twins. And his conclusion is astonishing. So, what if death is only the beginning? Extrasensory goes in search of the two people who know the truth—the twins themselves.