In this episode of Planet Tyrus, Tyrus sits down with the one and only Sage Steele for a conversation about life after ESPN, navigating media culture, rebuilding with purpose, and the major life changes she’s embraced over the past year.
Sage opens up about her 16-year journey at ESPN, leaving on principle, discovering her voice as an independent journalist, and how faith shaped her next chapter. They also dive into horses, travel headaches, raising kids with resilience, redefining success, and learning to build a tighter circle of people who truly matter.
55:24
Behind the Scenes: Fox News Life With Brian Kilmeade | Planet Tyrus
Tyrus sits down with Brian Kilmeade for a sharp, energetic conversation on Fox News life, sports discipline, coaching, history, and what keeps Kilmeade driven after decades on air. They dive into his transition from sports reporting to news, his work ethic, his stories with Jim Brown, and the research behind his bestselling history books.
00:00 – Tyrus Welcomes Brian Kilmeade
02:30 – How Kilmeade Became Fox’s Hardest-Working Guy
05:55 – News vs. Opinion: Kilmeade’s Approach to Facts
15:20 – Soccer, Coaching Kids & Competition
17:55 – Jim Brown Stories & UFC Origins
24:00 – Writing History Books & America’s Complex Past
30:00 – War of 1812, Crisis Moments & Modern Parallels
37:00 – NFL Talk: Giants, Cowboys, 49ers & Player Culture
55:00 – 2024–2028 Politics
1:00:00 - Final Thoughts
1:04:00
The Thanksgiving Special | Planet Tyrus
In this Thanksgiving Special of Planet Tyrus, Tyrus opens up with a look at gratitude, pressure, aging, sacrifice, and what the holiday really reveals about a man’s life. From the pride of providing to the fear of falling short, from missing moments with family to chasing success in the spotlight, Tyrus shares the victories, regrets, and lessons he’s learned along the way.
He also gets into the fun side of the holiday; legendary Thanksgiving food debates, cranberry sauce memories, and why sweet potato casserole might be the greatest comfort dish of all time.
26:49
How DC Comics Lost Its Way | Planet Tyrus
Tyrus sits down with comic book artist Gabe Eltaeb, the man who walked away from DC Comics to stand on principle and build Big Man Comics.
In this powerful conversation, they talk values, freedom, and the courage to create in a culture that often punishes originality. Gabe opens up about leaving Superman, launching Truth Justice American Way, working with Dean Cain, and now collaborating with Tyrus on The Unstoppable Tyrus, a brand-new hero born from grit, redemption, and science-meets-faith storytelling.
49:12
Nick Pope Reveals UFO Truths & Secrets | Planet Tyrus
Join Tyrus and Nick Pope, former UK Ministry of Defense UFO investigator, as they dive into the biggest questions about UFOs, UAPs, and extraterrestrial life. From secret military encounters and triangular crafts over Britain to the Rendlesham Forest incident, Pope shares what he learned during his time at the real “UFO Desk.”
As a former pro wrestler turned comedian and Fox News contributor, Tyrus tackles culture and current events with unfiltered opinions and signature wit. Expect high energy conversation, sharp humor, and stories that welcome listeners from every generation.
Whether you come for the comedy, stay for the stories, or tune in for Tyrus’ straight talk you’ll feel right at home. Each episode brings a mix of real talk, bold perspectives, and guests who are not afraid to keep it real and have fun.
Step into the orbit of Planet Tyrus, where common sense meets comedy and every take lands with impact.