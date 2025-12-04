The Thanksgiving Special | Planet Tyrus

In this Thanksgiving Special of Planet Tyrus, Tyrus opens up with a look at gratitude, pressure, aging, sacrifice, and what the holiday really reveals about a man's life. From the pride of providing to the fear of falling short, from missing moments with family to chasing success in the spotlight, Tyrus shares the victories, regrets, and lessons he's learned along the way. He also gets into the fun side of the holiday; legendary Thanksgiving food debates, cranberry sauce memories, and why sweet potato casserole might be the greatest comfort dish of all time.