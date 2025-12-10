Should you tell a friend you think their job is unethical? Mandy and Kathryn disagree. A listener asks about using AI as a creative. Mandy and Kathryn play the role of their lives - AI bots. Find out what prompts they used. Oh, and Gene Kelly’s wife calls to chat about the famous dancer and actor’s final years and his advice to Mandy years ago.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Don't Listen To Us with Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody

Don’t Listen to Us is an advice show for advice-skeptics and wisdom-lovers, hosted by Mandy Patinkin, Kathryn Grody, and their son Gideon. Legendary actor Mandy (The Princess Bride, Homeland, Criminal Minds) is the consummate entertainer who shoots from the hip, stage actress Kathryn is the thoughtful connector who sees all the nuance, and Gideon is the brave soul keeping them on track (or at least trying). Together, Mandy and Kathryn have 40+ years of marriage, 140+ years of life experience, and a series of viral social media posts where Gideon interviews them and watches both chaos and wisdom ensue. They don’t always agree on what advice to give—in fact, they rarely do. But they draw from their highs and lows as artists, parents, lovers, and humans, to give their unique take on real dilemmas submitted by you -- the listeners. Hang out with this family and you’ll walk away with insights you didn’t expect, stories you’ll want to repeat, and comfort knowing that you’re not alone in figuring out how to survive this fakakta world.