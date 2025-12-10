Open app
Don't Listen To Us with Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody
  • Why Don’t I Feel like an Adult? And Revising Holiday Traditions
    Does anyone ever actually feel grown-up? Mandy and Kathryn sure don’t. Also: changing up holiday traditions, and the man who mistook an umbrella for a bear (the man is Gideon). To give the gift of Ridwell, just head to ridwell.com/dontlistengift.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    42:16
  • Is Time Apart Healthy in a Relationship? We Weigh In
    Why Kathryn wants you to say “pussy up.” Is time apart healthy in a relationship? A woman in a male dominated field asks about being herself. How long would you wait for someone? Oh, and “shake the mustard before you squeeze” and other parental sayings - including Mandy’s! It involves a body part. Have a question, story, weird thought to share with Mandy and Kathryn? Drop us a voice memo here or send an email to [email protected]. Go to ridwell.com/dontlisten to get $10 off your first pickup or mail-in kit.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    43:53
  • Thanksgiving Politics, Plastic Surgery & The Song that Defines Us
    Navigating political differences at the holiday table, actors and plastic surgery, and how Kathryn fell in love with her white hair. Also: Mandy is grateful for liver. Have a question, story, weird thought to share with Mandy and Kathryn? Drop us a voice memo here or send an email to [email protected] omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    37:43
  • Should Artists Use AI and Gene Kelly’s Best Advice
    Should you tell a friend you think their job is unethical? Mandy and Kathryn disagree. A listener asks about using AI as a creative. Mandy and Kathryn play the role of their lives - AI bots. Find out what prompts they used. Oh, and Gene Kelly’s wife calls to chat about the famous dancer and actor’s final years and his advice to Mandy years ago.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    46:39
  • Astrology, Farts, and Mistakes We Made
    Who brought the whoopee cushion? A 4-year-old has a question about being bad and DLTU welcomes our first live guest: astrologer extraordinaire Isabel Wilder! Also: the time Mandy and Christopher Walken fled an audition.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    43:06

About Don't Listen To Us with Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody

Don’t Listen to Us is an advice show for advice-skeptics and wisdom-lovers, hosted by Mandy Patinkin, Kathryn Grody, and their son Gideon. Legendary actor Mandy (The Princess Bride, Homeland, Criminal Minds) is the consummate entertainer who shoots from the hip, stage actress Kathryn is the thoughtful connector who sees all the nuance, and Gideon is the brave soul keeping them on track (or at least trying). Together, Mandy and Kathryn have 40+ years of marriage, 140+ years of life experience, and a series of viral social media posts where Gideon interviews them and watches both chaos and wisdom ensue. They don’t always agree on what advice to give—in fact, they rarely do. But they draw from their highs and lows as artists, parents, lovers, and humans, to give their unique take on real dilemmas submitted by you -- the listeners. Hang out with this family and you’ll walk away with insights you didn’t expect, stories you’ll want to repeat, and comfort knowing that you’re not alone in figuring out how to survive this fakakta world.
