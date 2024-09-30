EPISODE 6 -- Trapped inside Italy, Franco's brother, Giorgio, fends for his young family as the war comes for them - and Mussolini falters. After a near-death experience, Giorgio keeps his ears glued to the radio: will the descending Nazis take Rome?For more, tap to follow @packonebag on Instagram, TikTok and X and visit the show's website. This episode is sponsored by Harney & Sons Fine Teas! Visit Harney & Sons HERE and use code PACKONEBAG for 10% off!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

EPISODE 7 -- The Nazis come for the Jews of Rome -- and the family Franco left behind. Heart-pounding twists of fate determine who's captured and who survives. David's cousin Sara connects us to the moment through music.For more, tap to follow @packonebag on Instagram, TikTok and X and visit the show's website. This episode is sponsored by Harney & Sons Fine Teas! Visit Harney & Sons HERE and use code PACKONEBAG for 10% off!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

EPISODE 8 -- Squeezed from every angle, Franco's family fights to survive. From a hill town safehouse to the Roman underground, Giorgio teaches his young children escape drills and false identities. Franco's cousin Piero faces a shakedown gang of Italian cops, with deportation to Germany hanging in the balance. For more, tap to follow @packonebag on Instagram, TikTok and X and visit the show's website. This episode is sponsored by Harney & Sons Fine Teas! Visit Harney & Sons HERE and use code PACKONEBAG for 10% off!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

EPISODE 9 -- As Franco listens from New York, and his family listens from safehouses inside Rome, the radio broadcasts the Allies' decisive attack to free the city. David's cousins recall the day of liberation - and those who didn't make it. Split apart by war, the two Modigliani brothers, Franco and Giorgio, yearn to reconnect. For more, tap to follow @packonebag on Instagram, TikTok and X and visit the show's website. This episode is sponsored by Harney & Sons Fine Teas! Visit Harney & Sons HERE and use code PACKONEBAG for 10% off!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

EPISODE 10 -- As Italy sweeps Fascism's failures under the rug, the "King of the Books" considers reclaiming his throne. Post-war, Franco and his family revisit the question that could come for us, now, again: flee or stay? David uncovers new letters from his Nonna Serena, with blessings for a love story of his own. For more, tap to follow @packonebag on Instagram, TikTok and X and visit the show's website. This episode is sponsored by Harney & Sons Fine Teas! Visit Harney & Sons HERE and use code PACKONEBAG for 10% off!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Pack One Bag

The epic true story of an Italian Jewish family, split apart by love, fascism and war. Through shocking discoveries - and Stanley Tucci’s artistry - an enthralling personal history comes to life. When documentarian David Modigliani was a kid, his grandfather, Franco, won the Nobel Prize. But, David’s always been more fascinated by the love story that made it possible -- his grandparents' romance on the run from Fascist Italy. When he digs into their story, he uncovers a darker side to their fairytale escape: a brother left behind to face the Nazi occupation - and startling personal connections between his family and Benito Mussolini. In the Tribeca-winning podcast, PACK ONE BAG, he returns to Italy to investigate his family's past, carrying a pressing question: if Fascism takes over your country, do you stay, or do you try to flee? And what happens if you can’t? From Live Action Projects, Gilded Audio, and Lemonada Media. Sales and Distribution by Lemonada Media https://lemonadamedia.com/