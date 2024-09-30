Fail Better with David Duchovny

Introducing: My So-Called Midlife with Reshma Saujani

This week I'm excited to tell you about My So-Called Midlife, a new podcast by Reshma Saujani and Lemonada Media. "Is this it?" That's the question that host Reshma Saujani asks herself daily. She's the founder of two successful nonprofits, she's married to a great guy, and she's raising two beautiful children. She's gotten everything she's ever wanted — so why does she feel so unsatisfied with midlife? She's determined to figure it out, and with the strength of her group chat behind her, she's calling in reinforcements. Through conversations with Chelsea Clinton, Emily Oster, Cheryl Strayed, and more, Reshma's on a mission to help figure out how to stop trying to just get through this time of life… and actually start living it. Here's a recent episode of My So-Called Midlife. Listen as Reshma chats with her friend, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, about how to stay present while balancing kids, a marriage and the highest of high-pressure jobs.