A woman buries a series of childhood traumas and falls into a chaotic world of drugs and abuse, but when things turn from darkness to horror, she must make split second, life or death decisions that ultimately bring everything to the surfaceToday's episode featured Kathy Robertson. You can find out more about her on Instagram @kathyrobertson.homefire. You can also reach out to her over email at [email protected]
Kathy also wanted to remind everyone out there, especially if you are currently struggling, that you can text or call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in the US at the number 988. Content/Trigger Warnings: domestic violence, sexual abuse of a minor, gun violence, child endangerment, suicidal ideation, suicide attempt, explicit language