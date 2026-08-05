In this special episode, Whit joins Valerie Sizemore, co-leader of the grassroots organization StopAI, for a wide-ranging conversation about the growing influence of artificial intelligence and the risks they believe it poses to human life and society. Drawing on more than fifteen years of engagement with AI, Valerie explores concerns ranging from environmental impact, autonomous warfare, biosecurity, education, and the erosion of human skills and creativity to the increasingly intimate role AI plays in our relationships, psychology, and spirituality. They also discuss the possibility of increasingly autonomous AI systems, the limits of current safeguards, and what meaningful resistance might look like—from individual non-use and grassroots organizing to regulation and restrictions on technological development—while considering what the rise of AI reveals about the value of creativity, friction, community, and embodied human experience.



Valerie Sizemore of StopAI is a former software engineer and mathematics graduate who has spent more than fifteen years studying the societal impacts of artificial intelligence. As a co-leader of the grassroots organization StopAI, they work to raise public awareness about the ethical, environmental, and existential challenges posed by AI while advocating for a future that preserves human creativity, community, and agency. Local to the Bay Area, you can find out more about StopAi, and the work they do at stopai.info.

Today’s episode featured Valerie Sizemore. If you’d like to contact Valerie, you can email her at valerie@stopai.info or visit stopai.info. Please visit Valerie's website at tarwatir.net. You can find Valerie on socials @tarwatirno

Producers

Whit Missildine, Andrew Waits

Content/Trigger Warnings

Artificial intelligence, AI psychosis, suicide, suicidal ideation, self-harm, mental illness, delusions, grief and loss, bioterrorism, warfare, autonomous weapons, terrorism, environmental destruction, climate change, existential threats, misinformation, and discussions of religion and spirituality, explicit language.

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https://stopai.info



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