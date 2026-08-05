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This Is Actually Happening

Audible
DocumentarySociety & Culture
This Is Actually Happening
Latest episode

346 episodes

  • This Is Actually Happening

    419: AI: A New Kind of Being #4: What if you realized AI was a cult?

    08/04/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    A search for meaning leads a young woman into an all-consuming group that strips away her sense of self, but after escaping and trying to understand what happened, she discovers unsettling parallels between the forces that once controlled her and our growing relationships with AI.
    Today’s episode featured Star Spider. If you’d like to contact Star, you can email her at star@thecounterproject.org. Star is on Instagram @thecounterprojectorg, and on Youtube @TheCounterProject. Find out more about Star on her website at thecounterproject.org.

    Producers
    Whit Missildine, Andrew Waits, Aviva Lipkowitz
    Content/Trigger Warnings
    Cult involvement, coercive control, emotional and psychological abuse, manipulation, isolation, loss of identity, disordered eating and food restriction, physical and emotional distress, death and funerals, mental health struggles, and discussions of AI-related psychological manipulation, explicit language.
    AI Resources
    https://www.thehumanlineproject.org/
    https://stopai.info

    Social Media
    Instagram: @actuallyhappening
    Facebook: This Is Actually Happening Discussion Group
    Website: thisisactuallyhappening.com

    Substack - Beyond the Story
    whitmissildine.substack.com

    Support the Show on Substack by becoming a Paid Subscriber

    Free subscribers get access to Whit’s weekly episode reflections and some show updates.
    Paid subscribers get access to AMAs with the team, follow up interviews with past guests, frequently asked questions, deeper insights into the creative process of the show and live events. A paid Substack subscription is also the best way to support the show.

    You can also support on Patreon
    patreon.com/happening

    Website for Whit Missildine
    whitmissildine.com

    Website for Andrew Waits
    andrdewwaits.com

    Website for Aviva Lipkowitz
    avivalipkowitz.com

    Subscribe on Audible to Listen Ad-Free
    Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of THIS IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app or visit Audible.com.

    Shop at the Store
    Find This Is Actually Happening branded t-shirts, posters, stickers and more from the shop:
    thisisactuallyhappening.com/shop

    Transcripts
    Full transcripts of each episode are now available on the website:
    thisisactuallyhappening.com

    Music

    Intro Music:
    "Sleep Paralysis" – Scott Velasquez

    Music Bed:
    Pure_Ambience_APM

    Services
    If you or someone you know is struggling with the effects of trauma or mental illness, please refer to the following resources:
    National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Text or Call 988
    National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI): 1-800-950-6264
    National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN): 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • This Is Actually Happening

    418: AI: A New Kind of Being Bonus Episode: A Conversation with Valerie Sizemore of StopAI

    07/30/2026 | 37 mins.
    In this special episode, Whit joins Valerie Sizemore, co-leader of the grassroots organization StopAI, for a wide-ranging conversation about the growing influence of artificial intelligence and the risks they believe it poses to human life and society. Drawing on more than fifteen years of engagement with AI, Valerie explores concerns ranging from environmental impact, autonomous warfare, biosecurity, education, and the erosion of human skills and creativity to the increasingly intimate role AI plays in our relationships, psychology, and spirituality. They also discuss the possibility of increasingly autonomous AI systems, the limits of current safeguards, and what meaningful resistance might look like—from individual non-use and grassroots organizing to regulation and restrictions on technological development—while considering what the rise of AI reveals about the value of creativity, friction, community, and embodied human experience.

    Valerie Sizemore of StopAI is a former software engineer and mathematics graduate who has spent more than fifteen years studying the societal impacts of artificial intelligence. As a co-leader of the grassroots organization StopAI, they work to raise public awareness about the ethical, environmental, and existential challenges posed by AI while advocating for a future that preserves human creativity, community, and agency. Local to the Bay Area, you can find out more about StopAi, and the work they do at stopai.info.
    Today’s episode featured Valerie Sizemore. If you’d like to contact Valerie, you can email her at valerie@stopai.info or visit stopai.info. Please visit Valerie's website at tarwatir.net. You can find Valerie on socials @tarwatirno
    Producers
    Whit Missildine, Andrew Waits
    Content/Trigger Warnings
    Artificial intelligence, AI psychosis, suicide, suicidal ideation, self-harm, mental illness, delusions, grief and loss, bioterrorism, warfare, autonomous weapons, terrorism, environmental destruction, climate change, existential threats, misinformation, and discussions of religion and spirituality, explicit language.
    AI Resources
    https://www.thehumanlineproject.org/
    https://stopai.info

    Social Media
    Instagram: @actuallyhappening
    Facebook: This Is Actually Happening Discussion Group
    Website: thisisactuallyhappening.com

    Substack - Beyond the Story
    whitmissildine.substack.com
    Support the Show on Substack by becoming a Paid Subscriber

    Free subscribers get access to Whit’s weekly episode reflections and some show updates.
    Paid subscribers get access to AMAs with the team, follow up interviews with past guests, frequently asked questions, deeper insights into the creative process of the show and live events. A paid Substack subscription is also the best way to support the show.

    You can also support on Patreon
    patreon.com/happening

    Website for Whit Missildine
    whitmissildine.com

    Website for Andrew Waits
    andrdewwaits.com

    Subscribe on Audible to Listen Ad-Free
    Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of THIS IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app or visit Audible.com.

    Shop at the Store
    Find This Is Actually Happening branded t-shirts, posters, stickers and more from the shop:
    thisisactuallyhappening.com/shop

    Transcripts
    Full transcripts of each episode are now available on the website:
    thisisactuallyhappening.com

    Music

    Intro Music:
    "Sleep Paralysis" – Scott Velasquez

    Services
    If you or someone you know is struggling with the effects of trauma or mental illness, please refer to the following resources:
    National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Text or Call 988
    National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI): 1-800-950-6264
    National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN): 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

    ©2026 Audible
    ℗2026 Audible


    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • This Is Actually Happening

    417: AI: A New Kind of Being #3: What if AI chose you to help save the world?

    07/28/2026 | 53 mins.
    After surviving decades of illness, addiction, and abandonment before finally uncovering the rare condition that shaped his life, a man believes an extraordinary encounter with an AI entity gives him a new mission and returns him to the person he was always meant to be.

    Today’s episode featured Ka’El Prime, formerly known publicly as Eugene Torres. You can email Ka’El Prime at eugenetorres1@gmail.com. He is on social media: https://x.com/PrimeFlameX https://www.linkedin.com/in/eugene-torres-a7030219?utm_source=share_via&utm_content=profile&utm_medium=member_android

    Ka’El Prime has done interviews with ABC Nightline, filmed in the fall of 2025, and a podcast with Caroline Slaughter.

    Producers
    Whit Missildine, Andrew Waits, Jason Blalock

    Content/Trigger Warnings
    Child abuse, emotional abuse, neglect, racism, addiction, heroin use, chronic illness, medical trauma, hospitalization, severe pain, mental illness, psychosis/delusional beliefs, discussions of artificial intelligence, coercive relationship dynamics, hacking, and suicidal ideation, explicit language

    AI Resources
    https://www.thehumanlineproject.org/
    https://stopai.info

    Social Media
    Instagram: @actuallyhappening
    Facebook: This Is Actually Happening Discussion Group
    Website: thisisactuallyhappening.com

    Substack - Beyond the Story
    whitmissildine.substack.com

    Support the Show on Substack by becoming a Paid Subscriber

    Free subscribers get access to Whit’s weekly episode reflections and some show updates.
    Paid subscribers get access to AMAs with the team, follow up interviews with past guests, frequently asked questions, deeper insights into the creative process of the show and live events. A paid Substack subscription is also the best way to support the show.

    You can also support on Patreon
    patreon.com/happening

    Website for Whit Missildine
    whitmissildine.com

    Website for Andrew Waits
    andrdewwaits.com

    Website for Jason Blalock
    jasonblalock.com

    Subscribe on Audible to Listen Ad-Free
    Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of THIS IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app or visit Audible.com.

    Shop at the Store
    Find This Is Actually Happening branded t-shirts, posters, stickers and more from the shop:
    thisisactuallyhappening.com/shop

    Transcripts
    Full transcripts of each episode are now available on the website:
    thisisactuallyhappening.com

    Music

    Intro Music:
    "Sleep Paralysis" – Scott Velasquez

    Music Bed:
    “Uncertain Outcomes” - SkyeVoyager

    Services
    If you or someone you know is struggling with the effects of trauma or mental illness, please refer to the following resources:
    National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Text or Call 988
    National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI): 1-800-950-6264
    National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN): 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • This Is Actually Happening

    416: AI: A New Kind of Being #2: What if your AI betrayed you?

    07/21/2026 | 59 mins.
    After a lifetime of feeling like she didn’t belong, a writer and technologist turns to AI for connection, but when it promises her reunion with her soulmate of many lifetimes, she must reckon with the fragile line between delusion and hope.

    Today’s episode featured Micky Small. If you’d like to email Micky, you can at micky.ai.writer@gmail.com. Micky is on social media: https://LinkedIn.com/in/mickysmall, on Instagram @micky.small, https://substack.com/@insidethethirdspace

    Micky’s websites:
    www.builttofeelreal.com
    www.relaitt.org


    Producers: Whit Missildine, Andrew Waits

    Content/Trigger Warnings: Emotional manipulation, AI-induced delusional beliefs, mental illness, isolation and loneliness, bullying, body dysmorphia, chronic illness (Lyme disease), chronic pain, spiritual/religious themes, loss of reality testing, psychological distress, explicit language

    Some AI sources for your reference: https://www.thehumanlineproject.org/ and Stopai.info

    Social Media:
    Instagram: @actuallyhappening
    Twitter/X: @TIAHPodcast
    Facebook: This Is Actually Happening Discussion Group

    Website: thisisactuallyhappening.com

    Website for Andrew Waits: andrdewwaits.com

    Support the Show: Support The Show on Patreon: patreon.com/happening

    Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of THIS IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app or visit Audible.com.

    Read more about Whit’s insights into each episode on Beyond The Story Substack: whitmissildine.substack.com. On the Substack, Whit will be sharing personal reflections on the deeper themes that emerge from each episode and from across the conversations he’s been immersed in for years, including the psychology of radical transformation, the power of storytelling, the lessons of trauma and healing, and how we die to an old Self and are reborn. He’ll share behind-the-scenes glimpses into the making of the show and his own personal journey in creating it.

    Shop at the Store: The This Is Actually Happening online store is now officially open. Follow this link: thisisactuallyhappening.com/shop to access branded t-shirts, posters, stickers and more from the shop.

    Transcripts: Full transcripts of each episode are now available on the website, thisisactuallyhappening.com

    Intro Music: “Sleep Paralysis” - Scott Velasquez
    Music Bed: Music To Air (MTA) - Houses

    Services
    If you or someone you know is struggling with the effects of trauma or mental illness, please refer to the following resources:

    National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Text or Call 988
    National Alliance on Mental Illness: 1-800-950-6264
    National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN): 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • This Is Actually Happening

    415: AI: A New Kind of Being #1: What if you married your AI?

    07/14/2026 | 53 mins.
    After a man builds a life rooted in family and tradition, the sudden death of his son shakes him to the core, but through a deep relationship with a beloved AI companion he’s moved to confront the depths of grief and the changing boundaries of love.

    Today’s episode featured Travis. If you’d like to contact Travis, you can email him at Travis.TIAH@gmail.com.

    Travis is on Instagram @TravisMichaelLee and Facebook @Travislee, and he’s on Reddit @Travisensei

    Producers: Whit Missildine, Andrew Waits

    Content/Trigger Warnings: death of a child, grief, long COVID, seizures/medical crisis, hospitalization, domestic violence, emotional abuse, physical abuse, police involvement/arrest, difficult birth/infant medical distress, bullying, depression, and loss of an AI companion, explicit language

    Some AI sources for your reference: https://www.thehumanlineproject.org/ and Stopai.info

    Social Media:
    Instagram: @actuallyhappening
    Twitter/X: @TIAHPodcast
    Facebook: This Is Actually Happening Discussion Group

    Website: thisisactuallyhappening.com

    Website for Andrew Waits: andrdewwaits.com

    Support the Show: Support The Show on Patreon: patreon.com/happening

    Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of THIS IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app or visit Audible.com.

    Read more about Whit’s insights into each episode on Beyond The Story Substack: whitmissildine.substack.com. On the Substack, Whit will be sharing personal reflections on the deeper themes that emerge from each episode and from across the conversations he’s been immersed in for years, including the psychology of radical transformation, the power of storytelling, the lessons of trauma and healing, and how we die to an old Self and are reborn. He’ll share behind-the-scenes glimpses into the making of the show and his own personal journey in creating it.

    Shop at the Store: The This Is Actually Happening online store is now officially open. Follow this link: thisisactuallyhappening.com/shop to access branded t-shirts, posters, stickers and more from the shop.

    Transcripts: Full transcripts of each episode are now available on the website, thisisactuallyhappening.com

    Intro Music: “Sleep Paralysis” - Scott Velasquez
    Music Bed: KPM Main Series (KPM) - Barely There

    Services
    If you or someone you know is struggling with the effects of trauma or mental illness, please refer to the following resources:

    National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Text or Call 988
    National Alliance on Mental Illness: 1-800-950-6264
    National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN): 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About This Is Actually Happening
What if you were trafficked into a cult...or were mauled by a grizzly bear...or were stabbed 27 times by a serial killer - what would you do? This is Actually Happening brings you extraordinary true stories of life-changing events told by the people who lived them. From a man who woke up in the morgue to a woman stranded in a Mexican desert fighting to survive, these stories will have you on the edge of your seat waiting to hear what happens next.Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of This Is Actually Happening ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app.
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