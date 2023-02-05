Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
This Is Actually Happening
This Is Actually Happening

What if you were trafficked into a cult...or were mauled by a grizzly bear...or were stabbed 27 times by a serial killer - what would you do?&nbsp;This is Actua... More
What if you were trafficked into a cult...or were mauled by a grizzly bear...or were stabbed 27 times by a serial killer - what would you do?&nbsp;This is Actua... More

  • 276: What if you left your kids held hostage?
    A woman buries a series of childhood traumas and falls into a chaotic world of drugs and abuse, but when things turn from darkness to horror, she must make split second, life or death decisions that ultimately bring everything to the surfaceToday's episode featured Kathy Robertson. You can find out more about her on Instagram @kathyrobertson.homefire. You can also reach out to her over email at [email protected] Kathy also wanted to remind everyone out there, especially if you are currently struggling, that you can text or call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in the US at the number 988. Producers: Whit Missildine, Sara Marinelli, Jason Blalock Content/Trigger Warnings:  domestic violence, sexual abuse of a minor, gun violence, child endangerment, suicidal ideation, suicide attempt, explicit language Social Media: Instagram: @actuallyhappeningTwitter: @TIAHPodcast Website: www.thisisactuallyhappening.comWebsite for Jason Blalock: jasonblalock.comWebsite for Sara Marinelli: saramarinelli.com Support the Show: Support The Show on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/happening Wondery Plus: All episodes of the show prior to episode #130 are now part of the Wondery Plus premium service. To access the full catalog of episodes, and get all episodes ad free, sign up for Wondery Plus at https://wondery.com/plus Shop at the Store: The This Is Actually Happening online store is now officially open. Follow this link: https://www.thisisactuallyhappening.com/shop to access branded t-shirts, posters, stickers and more from the shop.  Transcripts: Full transcripts of each episode are now available on the website, thisisactuallyhappening.com Intro Music: ""Illabye" – TipperMusic Bed: “Re-Entry” – Lee Rosevere ServicesIf you or someone you know is struggling with the effects of trauma or mental illness, please refer to the following resources: National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Text or Call 988 National Alliance on Mental Illness: 1-800-950-6264National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN): 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/2/2023
    57:29
  • 275: What if the demons were too large to see?
    After divorcing her first husband and starting a new life, a woman meets The One, but when one night he doesn’t come home, she calls the police and her world is turned upside down.  Today's episode featured Amanda Quick. You can contact her on Instagram @amandaquickhealing. You can read more about the many layers of her story in her memoir "The Sex Trafficker's Wife: A Story of Truth, Faith, and Trust in Self" - Available on Amazon and wherever books are sold. You can also find more links and reach out on her website at: thesextraffickerswife.com Producers: Whit Missildine, Jason Blalock, Andrew Waits Content/Trigger Warnings:  sexual abuse of a minor, sex trafficking, sex trafficking of minors, explicit language Social Media: Instagram: @actuallyhappeningTwitter: @TIAHPodcast Website: www.thisisactuallyhappening.comWebsite for Jason Blalock: jasonblalock.comWebsite for Andrew Waits: andrdewwaits.com Support the Show: Support The Show on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/happening Wondery Plus: All episodes of the show prior to episode #130 are now part of the Wondery Plus premium service. To access the full catalog of episodes, and get all episodes ad free, sign up for Wondery Plus at https://wondery.com/plus Shop at the Store: The This Is Actually Happening online store is now officially open. Follow this link: https://www.thisisactuallyhappening.com/shop to access branded t-shirts, posters, stickers and more from the shop.  Transcripts: Full transcripts of each episode are now available on the website, thisisactuallyhappening.com Intro Music: ""Illabye" – TipperMusic Bed: Ambient Themes by Nigel Coutinho ServicesIf you or someone you know is struggling with the effects of trauma or mental illness, please refer to the following resources: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 National Alliance on Mental Illness: 1-800-950-6264National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN): 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)Crisis Text Line: Within the US, text HOME to 741741See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/25/2023
    52:11
  • 274: What if you were crushed by 10,000 pounds of stone?
    Struggling to prove himself and find his identity growing up, a man eventually builds a career and begins occasionally helping out a friend with his granite import business, when one day, the dangers of the job become all too real.Today's episode featured Mike Wolo. You can find him on Instagram @Titanium_Mike110. You can read more about his story, and see photos on his website TheOtherSideofTheRock.com, and you can email him at [email protected]  Producers: Whit Missildine, Jason Blalock, Andrew Waits Content/Trigger Warnings: graphic bodily injury, medical trauma, explicit language Social Media: Instagram: @actuallyhappeningTwitter: @TIAHPodcast Website: www.thisisactuallyhappening.comWebsite for Jason Blalock: jasonblalock.comWebsite for Andrew Waits: andrdewwaits.com Support the Show: Support The Show on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/happening Wondery Plus: All episodes of the show prior to episode #130 are now part of the Wondery Plus premium service. To access the full catalog of episodes, and get all episodes ad free, sign up for Wondery Plus at https://wondery.com/plus Shop at the Store: The This Is Actually Happening online store is now officially open. Follow this link: https://www.thisisactuallyhappening.com/shop to access branded t-shirts, posters, stickers and more from the shop.  Transcripts: Full transcripts of each episode are now available on the website, thisisactuallyhappening.com Intro Music: ""Illabye" – TipperMusic Bed: “Embers/Uncertain Outcomes” - SkyeVoyager ServicesIf you or someone you know is struggling with the effects of trauma or mental illness, please refer to the following resources: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 National Alliance on Mental Illness: 1-800-950-6264National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN): 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)Crisis Text Line: Within the US, text HOME to 741741See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/18/2023
    48:26
  • Point Blank: Bonus Interview with Connor Sheets
    A special bonus episode featuring a conversation between TIAH host, Whit Missildine and Connor Sheets, an investigative journalist with the Los Angeles Times who co-produced the Point Blank series. In this conversation we discuss the origins of the series, how Connor originally got the story, the different storytelling approaches of print journalism and podcasting, the highs, lows and astonishing moments in creating the series. Producers: Whit Missildine, Connor Sheets Content/Trigger Warnings: gun violence, murder, graphic bodily injury, explicit language Social Media: Instagram: @actuallyhappeningTwitter: @TIAHPodcast Connor SheetsTwitter: @ConnorASeets Website: www.thisisactuallyhappening.com Support the Show: Support The Show on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/happening Wondery Plus: All episodes of the show prior to episode #130 are now part of the Wondery Plus premium service. To access the full catalog of episodes, and get all episodes ad free, sign up for Wondery Plus at https://wondery.com/plus Shop at the Store: The This Is Actually Happening online store is now officially open. Follow this link: https://www.thisisactuallyhappening.com/shop to access branded t-shirts, posters, stickers and more from the shop.  Transcripts: Full transcripts of each episode are now available on the website, thisisactuallyhappening.com ServicesIf you or someone you know is struggling with the effects of trauma or mental illness, please refer to the following resources: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 National Alliance on Mental Illness: 1-800-950-6264National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN): 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)Crisis Text Line: Within the US, text HOME to 741741See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/14/2023
    28:24
  • Point Blank: Inside the Mind of the Rancho Tehama Gunman
    A special bonus episode featuring a conversation between TIAH host, Whit Missildine and Candice DeLong, host of the brilliant podcast, Killer Psyche, discussing the spree killing in Rancho Tehama, the focus of our Point Blank series. We talk through the many questions surrounding Kevin Jansen Neal, the shooter, as we try to unpack and make sense of what happened. To hear more from Candice DeLong follow Killer Psyche wherever you listen to podcasts: Wondery.fm/TIAH_KPW Producers: Whit Missildine, Candice DeLong Content/Trigger Warnings: gun violence, murder, graphic bodily injury, explicit language Social Media: Instagram: @actuallyhappeningTwitter: @TIAHPodcast Connor SheetsTwitter: @ConnorASeets Website: www.thisisactuallyhappening.com Support the Show: Support The Show on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/happening Wondery Plus: All episodes of the show prior to episode #130 are now part of the Wondery Plus premium service. To access the full catalog of episodes, and get all episodes ad free, sign up for Wondery Plus at https://wondery.com/plus Shop at the Store: The This Is Actually Happening online store is now officially open. Follow this link: https://www.thisisactuallyhappening.com/shop to access branded t-shirts, posters, stickers and more from the shop.  Transcripts: Full transcripts of each episode are now available on the website, thisisactuallyhappening.com ServicesIf you or someone you know is struggling with the effects of trauma or mental illness, please refer to the following resources: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 National Alliance on Mental Illness: 1-800-950-6264National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN): 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)Crisis Text Line: Within the US, text HOME to 741741See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/13/2023
    25:51

About This Is Actually Happening

What if you were trafficked into a cult...or were mauled by a grizzly bear...or were stabbed 27 times by a serial killer - what would you do? This is Actually Happening brings you extraordinary true stories of life-changing events told by the people who lived them. From a man who woke up in the morgue to a woman stranded in a Mexican desert fighting to survive, these stories will have you on the edge of your seat waiting to hear what happens next.

New episodes come out every Tuesday for free. Listen 1-week early and to exclusive past episodes - all ad-free - with Wondery+ or Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

