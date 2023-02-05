275: What if the demons were too large to see?

After divorcing her first husband and starting a new life, a woman meets The One, but when one night he doesn't come home, she calls the police and her world is turned upside down. Today's episode featured Amanda Quick. You can contact her on Instagram @amandaquickhealing. You can read more about the many layers of her story in her memoir "The Sex Trafficker's Wife: A Story of Truth, Faith, and Trust in Self" - Available on Amazon and wherever books are sold. You can also find more links and reach out on her website at: thesextraffickerswife.com