Marissa Hoechstetter sets out on a quest for answers about the Manhattan District Attorney, and ends up realizing she should also be questioning Columbia.

Evelyn Yang goes public, which sets off a search for a missing letter that could change everything.

The survivors finally face Robert Hadden in court. But will justice be served?

In the aftermath of Robert Hadden's sentencing hearing, a lot of people are left asking: what about Columbia University?

About Exposed: Cover-Up at Columbia University

He was a trusted OB-GYN working inside one of the most prestigious universities in the world, an Ivy League school that is home to Nobel Prize winners and medical all-stars. Yet behind closed doors, Dr. Robert Hadden assaulted hundreds — perhaps thousands — of unsuspecting patients. When it looked like no one would be held accountable, the survivors engaged in a decade-long fight for justice.From the team behind the hit series Dr. Death, host and medical journalist Laura Beil unfurls the story of Dr. Hadden's horrific behavior and the ensuing cover-up. It's a story of power: who has it, how they use it, and what it takes to get it back.