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Your Own Backyard

Chris Lambert
True Crime
Your Own Backyard
Latest episode

29 episodes

  • Your Own Backyard

    Closer to Closure: A Conversation with the Smart Family

    10/18/2023 | 55 mins.
    One year after the conviction of Paul Flores, Chris sits down with the Smart family to discuss the trial, the concept of closure, and their memories of Kristin
  • Your Own Backyard

    People vs. Flores: The Conclusion Part Four

    07/10/2023 | 1h 9 mins.
    Chris recaps Paul Flores' sentencing with help from the prosecution team
  • Your Own Backyard

    People vs. Flores: The Conclusion Part Three

    07/10/2023 | 1h 55 mins.
    Chris recaps the verdicts with help from the prosecution team and the jury that convicted Paul Flores
  • Your Own Backyard

    People vs. Flores: The Conclusion Part Two

    05/25/2023 | 1h 47 mins.
    Chris recaps the closing arguments with help from the prosecution team
  • Your Own Backyard

    People vs. Flores: The Conclusion Part One

    05/12/2023 | 1h 6 mins.
    Meet the team that prosecuted Paul and Ruben Flores
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About Your Own Backyard
A documentary podcast series investigating the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student, Kristin Smart.
Podcast website
True Crime

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