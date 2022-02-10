Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Your Own Backyard

Podcast Your Own Backyard
Chris Lambert
A documentary podcast series investigating the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student, Kristin Smart. More
True Crime
Available Episodes

5 of 23
  • The Conclusion (teaser)
    The conclusion of People vs. Flores is in progress. 
    3/20/2023
    3:04
  • A Brief Update
    Where is the final episode??
    12/7/2022
    1:51
  • People vs. Flores: Defense and Rebuttal
    Chris recaps the Defense case and the State's rebuttal from the Salinas Courthouse
    10/17/2022
    1:04:54
  • People vs. Flores: Weeks 9 and 10
    Chris recaps the weeks of September 12th and September 19th from the Salinas Courthouse
    10/2/2022
    1:18:18
  • People vs. Flores: Week 8
    Chris recaps the week of September 5th from the Salinas Courthouse
    9/12/2022
    37:40

About Your Own Backyard

A documentary podcast series investigating the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student, Kristin Smart.
