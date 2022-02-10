Your Own Backyard
Chris Lambert
A documentary podcast series investigating the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student, Kristin Smart. More
Available Episodes
5 of 23
The Conclusion (teaser)
The conclusion of People vs. Flores is in progress.
A Brief Update
Where is the final episode??
People vs. Flores: Defense and Rebuttal
Chris recaps the Defense case and the State's rebuttal from the Salinas Courthouse
People vs. Flores: Weeks 9 and 10
Chris recaps the weeks of September 12th and September 19th from the Salinas Courthouse
People vs. Flores: Week 8
Chris recaps the week of September 5th from the Salinas Courthouse
About Your Own Backyard
A documentary podcast series investigating the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student, Kristin Smart.Podcast website
