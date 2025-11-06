When 2-year-old Nikki is rushed to a Texas hospital and doesn’t survive, her father, Robert Roberson, is accused of causing her death. Prosecutors say he shook and beat her in a case of "shaken baby syndrome." Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

Attorney Gretchen Sween takes on Robert's case and pieces together Nikki's overlooked medical history. She tracks down a witness from his trial who has new information.

As Robert Roberson's execution nears, his attorney uncovers critical evidence and unlikely new allies, including Texas lawmakers and the detective who helped put Robert on death row.

With Robert Roberson's execution just days away, his lawyer launches a frantic scramble to save his life.

About The Last Appeal

Lester Holt takes listeners inside the urgent case of Robert Roberson, a Texas father set to be executed on October 16th for the 2002 death of his 2-year-old daughter. Lester is on the ground in Texas, where he examines the evidence against Roberson and talks to the people closest to the case, including the lead detective, who now believes he helped put an innocent man behind bars. Lester’s exclusive interviews reveal critical information the jury never heard. This series will confront listeners with questions about justice and truth, and perhaps the most haunting question of all: Is an innocent man about to be put to death?