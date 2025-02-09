Powered by RND
PodcastsTrue CrimeMurder in the Moonlight
Listen to Murder in the Moonlight in the App
Listen to Murder in the Moonlight in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Murder in the Moonlight

Podcast Murder in the Moonlight
NBC News
In Dateline’s newest podcast, Keith Morrison takes us to a quiet farmhouse on America’s Great Plains, where Sharmon and Wayne Stock have just celebrated Easter ...
True Crime

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Introducing: Murder in the Moonlight
    In Dateline’s newest podcast, Keith Morrison takes us to a quiet farmhouse on America’s Great Plains, where Sharmon and Wayne Stock have just celebrated Easter with their big, loving family. That night, under a pale moon, the couple is shot to death in their bedroom. The investigation includes four suspects, spans three states, and comes down to a single shiny clue: A gold ring found at the scene of the crime. Follow Murder in the Moonlight now and get two new episodes a week, starting February 17 -- completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium now, for early access and ad-free listening.
    --------  
    2:40

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About Murder in the Moonlight

In Dateline’s newest podcast, Keith Morrison takes us to a quiet farmhouse on America’s Great Plains, where Sharmon and Wayne Stock have just celebrated Easter with their big, loving family. That night, under a pale moon, the couple is shot to death in their bedroom. The investigation includes four suspects, spans three states, and comes down to a single shiny clue: A gold ring found at the scene of the crime. Follow Murder in the Moonlight now and get two new episodes a week, starting February 17 -- completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium now, for early access and ad-free listening.
Podcast website

Listen to Murder in the Moonlight, Sea of Lies from Uncover and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Murder in the Moonlight: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.6.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/10/2025 - 2:35:58 AM