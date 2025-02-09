Introducing: Murder in the Moonlight

In Dateline’s newest podcast, Keith Morrison takes us to a quiet farmhouse on America’s Great Plains, where Sharmon and Wayne Stock have just celebrated Easter with their big, loving family. That night, under a pale moon, the couple is shot to death in their bedroom. The investigation includes four suspects, spans three states, and comes down to a single shiny clue: A gold ring found at the scene of the crime. Follow Murder in the Moonlight now and get two new episodes a week, starting February 17 -- completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium now, for early access and ad-free listening.