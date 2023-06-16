Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
True Crime Campfire

True Crime Campfire

Podcast True Crime Campfire
Podcast True Crime Campfire

True Crime Campfire

True Crime Campfire
Join hosts Katie and Whitney for a different kind of true crime podcast. You can start with season 1, The Puppet Master and the Prince of Darkness, a deep dive ...
True CrimeSociety & CultureHistory
Join hosts Katie and Whitney for a different kind of true crime podcast. You can start with season 1, The Puppet Master and the Prince of Darkness, a deep dive ...
Available Episodes

5 of 242
  • Never Too Late: A Grab Bag of Lethal Old Ladies
    David Bowie once described aging as “an extraordinary process by which you become the person you have always been.” We want to think of this as a nice sentiment, right? Like, aww, I’m gonna come into my full flower as the best possible version of myself. But what if the “person you’ve always been” is a nightmare? What if the monster’s just been biding its time? Join us for two stories of killer old ladies: Olga Rutterschmidt and Helen Golay, a pair of serial killers who preyed on the most vulnerable members of society; and South Korea's Madame Yoon, a woman who let delusion and obsession take over her life, and the lives of everyone around her. Sources:Court papers, PEOPLE v. RUTTERSCHMIDT (2009)LA Magazine, "What Can I Tell You?" by Paul Brownfield (2015)CNBC's "American Greed," episode "The Black Widows" (2010)Investigation Discovery's "Wicked Attraction," episode "Helen Golay and Olga Rutterschmidt"Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Widow_MurdersYouTuber Grazy TV: https://www.youtube.com/@GRAZYTV/videosMedium, "Madame, Are You Still Laughing?" by Magda Szymanska: https://medium.com/@szymanskamagda11/madame-are-you-still-laughing-10ab19d72ad1Follow us, campers!Patreon (join to get all episodes ad-free, at least a day early, an extra episode a month, and a free sticker!): https://patreon.com/TrueCrimeCampfireFacebook: True Crime CampfireInstagram: https://gramha.net/profile/truecrimecampfire/19093397079Twitter: @TCCampfire https://twitter.com/TCCampfireEmail: [email protected]! https://true-crime-campfire.myspreadshop.com/This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4251960/advertisement
    7/7/2023
    45:16
  • Unhinged: Two Stories of Rage and Revenge
    Benjamin Franklin once warned us that whatever is begun in anger will end in shame. Probably true for most of us, but the thing is, Benji—some people have no shame. You cross them, it’s gonna be their mission to make you regret it, whatever the consequences. Join us for two bizarre stories of ladies who decided they were NOT gonna let it go. They were gonna set the world on fire.Case 1: Frenemies, the Story of Courtenay Savage--a former cop turned lingerie model who fell out with her bestie-slash-business partner and DID NOT TAKE IT WELL. Case 2: I Will Ruin You, the story of Tawny Blazejowski--a well-respected supermom who took stalking and harassment to the next level when her fiance decided to end the relationship. Sources:Florida Times-Union: https://www.jacksonville.com/story/news/crime/2013/08/15/year-lies-harassment-lands-st-augustine-woman-jail/15819643007/ABC news: https://abcnews.go.com/US/obsessive-exs-cyberstalking-man-fired-arrested/story?id=26256346St. Augustine Record: https://www.staugustine.com/story/news/2018/03/09/blazejowski-back-to-county-for-new-charges/13135060007/ABC's "20/20," episode "Be Careful Who You Break Up With"Oxygen's "Snapped," episode “Courtenay Savage” Investigation Discovery's "I (Almost) Got Away With It,"episode “I Got Plastic Surgery”Investigation Discovery's "Women Behind Bars," episode “Courtenay Savage and Lorri Worley” Tampa Bay Times: https://www.tampabay.com/archive/2001/06/07/county-has-tough-time-gaining-evidence-in-sex-sting/ https://www.tampabay.com/archive/2008/09/24/most-wanted-fugitive-is-arrested/Follow us, campers!Patreon (join to get all episodes ad-free, at least a day early, an extra episode a month, and a free sticker!): https://patreon.com/TrueCrimeCampfireFacebook: True Crime CampfireInstagram: https://gramha.net/profile/truecrimecampfire/19093397079Twitter: @TCCampfire https://twitter.com/TCCampfireEmail: [email protected]! https://true-crime-campfire.myspreadshop.com/This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4251960/advertisement
    6/30/2023
    46:50
  • Found Out: A True Story of Double Murder
    The Bible says, “Be sure: Your sin will find you out.” It’s certainly not a universal truth, as the long, long list of unsolved crimes out there proves. But even for those criminals who get away with it, surely there’s a little voice in their head wondering, is today the day they catch me? Is it tomorrow? And sometimes, that little voice is right. Join us for a story of lust, betrayal, and toxic family loyalty: The murders of Joseph Tarricone and Vicky Notaro.Sources: “Don’t Look Behind You” by Ann Rule“A Death on Canyon Road” by Gary Leon Zimmer Court papers: https://caselaw.findlaw.com/court/wa-court-of-appeals/1566822.html https://cases.justia.com/washington/court-of-appeals-division-ii/39106.6.11.doc.pdfFollow us, campers!Patreon (join to get all episodes ad-free, at least a day early, an extra episode a month, and a free sticker!): https://patreon.com/TrueCrimeCampfireFacebook: True Crime CampfireInstagram: https://gramha.net/profile/truecrimecampfire/19093397079Twitter: @TCCampfire https://twitter.com/TCCampfireEmail: [email protected]! https://true-crime-campfire.myspreadshop.com/This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4251960/advertisement
    6/23/2023
    46:09
  • Love Thy Neighbor: The Murder of Sean Cousins
    There’s a proverb that says, “Love thy neighbor, but don’t pull down your hedge.” Basically, be kind to the people around you, but don’t get too involved in their lives because you never know who they really are. I think we all have crazy neighbor stories and we’re probably someone else’s crazy neighbor. I think maybe that proverb wasn’t talking about torrid love affairs and murder plots conducted between two scheming neighbors, but we are. Today, join us for a story about lust, betrayal, and murder.Sources:https://www.sun-sentinel.com/2003/06/10/witness-tells-tale-of-lust-murder/ https://www.orlandosentinel.com/2003/05/04/prosecutors-blame-death-on-affair-2/ Investigation Discovery's "Diabolical," episode "Lying for Love" Oxygen's "Snapped: Killer Couples," episode "Catherine Stanek-Cousins & Timothy Koile" Various court documentsFollow us, campers!Patreon (join to get all episodes ad-free, at least a day early, an extra episode a month, and a free sticker!): https://patreon.com/TrueCrimeCampfireFacebook: True Crime CampfireInstagram: https://gramha.net/profile/truecrimecampfire/19093397079Twitter: @TCCampfire https://twitter.com/TCCampfireEmail: [email protected]! https://true-crime-campfire.myspreadshop.com/This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4251960/advertisement
    6/16/2023
    38:24
  • War Games: The Crimes of David Snow
    In 1992, the area around Toronto, Canada was terrorized by a strange series of crimes. A burglar nicknamed the House Hermit was breaking into empty summer cottages whose owners were away, stealing what he could and leaving bizarre, creepy calling cards behind. Then, a woman went missing from Toronto—her car was found soon after, run into a ditch and covered in blood. Next, two bodies, bound, beaten and stuffed into the trunk of their own car. Then a series of violent abductions. Who was responsible for all this? Was there a sudden crime wave, or were all these the work of one person—a monster whose fantasy life was spinning out of control, sending him to the depths of depravity and putting everyone around him in danger? Join us for the story of one of Canada's cruellest serial killers, the extent of whose crimes we may never know for sure. Sources:Lee Mellor, book Cold North KillersKate Lines, book Crime SeenRobert Keller, book Canadian MonstersCBC's "The Case That Haunts Me," episode "The House Hermit"Murderpedia: https://murderpedia.org/male.S/s/snow-david-alexander.htmToronto Sun: https://torontosun.com/news/provincial/killer-david-snow-just-beginning-to-understand-sick-crimesFollow us, campers!Patreon (join to get all episodes ad-free, at least a day early, an extra episode a month, and a free sticker!): https://patreon.com/TrueCrimeCampfireFacebook: True Crime CampfireInstagram: https://gramha.net/profile/truecrimecampfire/19093397079Twitter: @TCCampfire https://twitter.com/TCCampfireEmail: [email protected]! https://true-crime-campfire.myspreadshop.com/This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4251960/advertisement
    6/9/2023
    38:18

More True Crime podcasts

About True Crime Campfire

Join hosts Katie and Whitney for a different kind of true crime podcast. You can start with season 1, The Puppet Master and the Prince of Darkness, a deep dive into the most bizarre murder case you've never heard of. Or start with season 2, which covers a different stranger-than-fiction story each week. This bingeworthy show combines meticulous research with a refreshing mix of comic relief and seamless storytelling. There's plenty of room around the campfire--come help us roast murderers and marshmallows!This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4251960/advertisement
