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- In Irish and other European folklore, a changeling is a fae child that is swapped with a human baby to be raised by humans. Sometimes it’s because the fae needed human milk to survive, in others, it’s because the fae needed a human to be a servant or sometimes, as revenge on the parents. The parents would raise the fae child unknowingly, but the infant would be… wrong. Maybe it would eat more than a human child could, or would be particularly mischievous, or would have extra fingers or toes, but in the stories, the parents eventually knew, somehow, that their child was no longer their own. In today’s story, we’re going to tell you about a real life changeling, but instead of being swapped by supernatural forces, the imposter took the place of the child himself.
Sources:
Grann, David. The Devil and Sherlock Holmes
The Imposter (2012), documentary film by Bart Layton
https://charleyproject.org/case/nicholas-patrick-barclay
https://www.ca5.uscourts.gov/opinions/unpub/98/98-51227.0.wpd.pdf
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- In August of 2012, the family of an Irish woman named Elaine O’Hara reported her missing. Investigators located her car near the seashore, but found no sign of Elaine herself. She had been struggling with her mental health for most of her life; in fact, the day she disappeared was the day she got home from a five-week stay in a psychiatric hospital. So after a brief investigation, everyone concluded that Elaine must have taken her own life. But Elaine had been living a secret life for the past year and half before she went missing—playing a dangerous game with a man obsessed with sexual violence. Every time she tried to escape his hold on her, he would draw her back in. Elaine’s loved ones knew nothing about her double life. And if it hadn’t been for a series of strange coincidences about a year after her disappearance, it would have stayed that way forever. But truth has a way of coming to the light—especially a truth as dark as this one.
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Sources:
Almost the Perfect Murder, Paul Williams
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_of_Elaine_O%27Hara
ITV's "Secrets of a Psychopath"
The Journal: https://www.thejournal.ie/graham-dwyer-timeline-1995085-Mar2015/
https://sk.sagepub.com/dict/edvol/the-concise-dictionary-of-crime-and-justice/chpt/piquerism
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Life_imprisonment_in_Ireland
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- In Part One of this story last week, we followed the rise to riches of hotel owner Ben Novack Sr. and his glamorous model wife Bernice, and the spoiled yet lonely life of their son Benji. When we left off, Ben and Bernice were divorced, and Benji’s own first marriage had just ended. He had just gotten together with an exotic dancer named Narcy, a choice that would eventually have disastrous consequences for everyone in Benji’s life. This week, things get nuts.
Visit quince.com/campfire for free shipping and 365-day returns!
Join us live at Wet Hot Bad Magic Summer Camp in Equinunk, PA, September 10-13th! Visit badmagicproductions.com for more info and to buy tickets.
Tickets are on sale now for CrimeWave 2.0! Visit
crimewaveatsea.com/CAMPFIRE to get your discount code for $100 off your cabin and a private meet-and-greet with us! The cruise is Feb. 8-12, 2027.
Sources:
The Prince of Paradise, John Glatt
https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/alejandro-garcia-sentenced-white-plains-federal-court-17-years-and-six-months-prison
https://www.justice.gov/archive/usao/nys/pressreleases/December12/NovackVelizVerdictPR.php
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- It has sometimes been said that great wealth is a curse—usually by people who have never had to go hungry, but there is something to it. The idea of the miserable millionaire goes back much further than Ebeneezer Scrooge. If you dedicate everything you have to the pursuit of wealth, then what’s left over for the rest of your life? In particular, the children of the very wealthy can have a tough time, sometimes both cosseted and ignored, sailing out into life without the lessons hammered into the rest of us by hard experience. It can leave them prone to making bad decisions. It can make them targets.
Visit quince.com/campfire for 365 day returns and free shipping!
Join us live at Wet Hot Bad Magic Summer Camp in Equinunk, PA, September 10-13th! Visit badmagicproductions.com for more info and to buy tickets.
Tickets are on sale now for CrimeWave 2.0! Visit crimewaveatsea.com/CAMPFIRE to get your discount code for $100 off your cabin and a private meet-and-greet with us! The cruise is Feb. 8-12, 2027.
Sources:
The Prince of Paradise, John Glatt
Follow us, campers!
Patreon (join to get all episodes ad-free, at least a day early, an extra
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- There are some crimes and schemes that must be just about as old as humanity itself. I’m sure handsome scammers have been wooing the daughters of wealthy families for about as long as the concepts of marriage and inheritance have existed. And I’m equally sure that every now and again, one of those handsome scammers got tired of waiting for nature to take its course, and decided to hurry along his in-laws’ journey to the grave. This week’s story is about a man who was entirely of his time, but chose to seek his fortune through these timeless means.
Sources:
Tobin T. Buhk, Poisoning the Pecks of Grand Rapids
Join us live at Wet Hot Bad Magic Summer Camp in Equinunk,
PA, September 10-13th! Visit badmagicproductions.com
for more info and to buy tickets.
Tickets are on sale now for CrimeWave 2.0! Visit
crimewaveatsea.com/CAMPFIRE to get your discount code for $100 off your cabin and a private meet-and-greet with us! The cruise is Feb. 8-12, 2027.
Follow us, campers!Patreon (join to get all episodes ad-free, at least a day early, an extra
episode a month, and a free sticker!): https://patreon.com/TrueCrimeCampfirehttps://www.truecrimecampfirepod.com/Facebook: True Crime CampfireInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/truecrimecampfire/?hl=enEmail: truecrimecampfirepod@gmail.comMERCH! https://true-crime-campfire.myspreadshop.com
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About True Crime Campfire
Join hosts Katie and Whitney for a different kind of true crime podcast. You can start with season 1, The Puppet Master and the Prince of Darkness, a deep dive into the most bizarre murder case you've never heard of. Or start with season 2, which covers a different stranger-than-fiction story each week. This bingeworthy show combines meticulous research with a refreshing mix of comic relief and seamless storytelling. There's plenty of room around the campfire--come help us roast murderers and marshmallows!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/true-crime-campfire--4251960/support.Podcast website
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