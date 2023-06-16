In 1992, the area around Toronto, Canada was terrorized by a strange series of crimes. A burglar nicknamed the House Hermit was breaking into empty summer cottages whose owners were away, stealing what he could and leaving bizarre, creepy calling cards behind. Then, a woman went missing from Toronto—her car was found soon after, run into a ditch and covered in blood. Next, two bodies, bound, beaten and stuffed into the trunk of their own car. Then a series of violent abductions. Who was responsible for all this? Was there a sudden crime wave, or were all these the work of one person—a monster whose fantasy life was spinning out of control, sending him to the depths of depravity and putting everyone around him in danger? Join us for the story of one of Canada's cruellest serial killers, the extent of whose crimes we may never know for sure. Sources:Lee Mellor, book Cold North KillersKate Lines, book Crime SeenRobert Keller, book Canadian MonstersCBC's "The Case That Haunts Me," episode "The House Hermit"Murderpedia: https://murderpedia.org/male.S/s/snow-david-alexander.htmToronto Sun: https://torontosun.com/news/provincial/killer-david-snow-just-beginning-to-understand-sick-crimesFollow us, campers!Patreon (join to get all episodes ad-free, at least a day early, an extra episode a month, and a free sticker!): https://patreon.com/TrueCrimeCampfireFacebook: True Crime CampfireInstagram: https://gramha.net/profile/truecrimecampfire/19093397079Twitter: @TCCampfire https://twitter.com/TCCampfireEmail: [email protected]
