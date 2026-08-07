In August of 2012, the family of an Irish woman named Elaine O’Hara reported her missing. Investigators located her car near the seashore, but found no sign of Elaine herself. She had been struggling with her mental health for most of her life; in fact, the day she disappeared was the day she got home from a five-week stay in a psychiatric hospital. So after a brief investigation, everyone concluded that Elaine must have taken her own life. But Elaine had been living a secret life for the past year and half before she went missing—playing a dangerous game with a man obsessed with sexual violence. Every time she tried to escape his hold on her, he would draw her back in. Elaine’s loved ones knew nothing about her double life. And if it hadn’t been for a series of strange coincidences about a year after her disappearance, it would have stayed that way forever. But truth has a way of coming to the light—especially a truth as dark as this one.



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Sources:



Almost the Perfect Murder, Paul Williams



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_of_Elaine_O%27Hara



ITV's "Secrets of a Psychopath"



The Journal: https://www.thejournal.ie/graham-dwyer-timeline-1995085-Mar2015/



https://sk.sagepub.com/dict/edvol/the-concise-dictionary-of-crime-and-justice/chpt/piquerism

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Life_imprisonment_in_Ireland



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