Introducing: Blood Vines

Blood Vines is a dark, true story from California's wine country, where greed, lies, and murder swirled around one of the largest wine scams in U.S. history. Hosted by investigative journalist Chris Walker, this eight-part series follows the rise and ruin of the Licciardi family—a powerful wine dynasty whose grape deals fueled America's obsession with White Zinfandel in the 1980s. Yet, behind this sweet-tasting rosé lurked a sour scandal that stained an industry's reputation, set off violent betrayals, and left us all with a troubling question: How can you ever really trust what you're drinking?