At 25, an anonymous digital intruder is ruining Hannah’s life. To start to make sense of it all, she goes back to London Fashion Week. And a selfie.Episodes released weekly.Contact: [email protected]: Carole Cadwalladr and Hannah Mossman Moore.
Producers: Georgia Catt and Rob Byrne
Original music and vocals by Self Esteem
Original music: Phil Channell
Sound design by Phil Channel, Georgia Catt and Rob Byrne.
Original footage from:BBC, Channel 4, NBC, Sky News, Fox News, CNN, MSNBC
Series editor: Philip Sellars
Commissioner: Dylan Haskins
Stalked is a BBC Studios Audio production for BBC Sounds and Radio 5live
--------
40:39
Introducing... Stalked
At 25, Hannah’s life begins falling apart. An anonymous intruder has made her phone her enemy. Aided by the technology we all rely on, this intruder is watching Hannah, threatening her, even pretending to be her. Feeling increasingly unsafe, Hannah goes to the police, but they can’t stop it. Worse, they don’t even recognise it for what it is: stalking. Hannah doesn’t know for sure who is behind it all, but she suspects an older man she met more than two years earlier at London Fashion Week. Initially, he claimed to have been hacked. Even today, he disputes stalking her. To make sense of what’s happening Hannah turns to a woman she’s known since she was seven years-old, and who also happens to be an investigative journalist. Together with her “ex-step mum” Carole Cadwalladr, they set out to piece together something the police couldn’t: the true identity of Hannah’s stalker. Doing so means untangling a web of deception spanning continents. On her suspected stalker’s trail, Hannah realises nothing about them is as she first thought.