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31 episodes
- Thirty-three years ago, on the night our mother was murdered, my little sister was only three years old.
As police officers placed us in the back of a patrol car, she kept repeating the same heartbreaking words:
"Papi killed Mommy."
For the past year, you've followed me as I've fought to keep our mother's story alive. Together, we've uncovered evidence, shared long-forgotten interviews, spoken with investigators, met with the county attorney, attended CrimeCon, and watched a small podcast grow into something I never imagined possible. Thousands of people around the world now know my mother's name and the story of what happened on July 9, 1993.
But there has always been one voice missing.
My sister's.
It's been six years since we last spoke.
The last phone call between us was about our mother's case, and I never answered. Looking back, I can't even remember why I was angry. I only remember the regret that followed, because six years is a long time to wonder what might have happened if I had simply picked up the phone.
Recently, something changed.
Just days before the thirty-third anniversary of our mother's death, I learned that my sister had reached out to someone close to me. Then, someone from her life reached out to me. For the first time in years, I realized that maybe the silence between us wasn't the end of the story.
While researching this podcast, I also discovered something I'd never heard before: a recorded conversation between my sister and Investigator Laura Leon from 2023. Listening to that phone call changed me. For years, I told myself that maybe she didn't care. Instead, I heard anger. Hurt. Frustration. I heard someone who sounded a lot like me.
Earlier this year, my Aunt Wendy and I sat down with the county attorney and asked the question we've been asking for more than three decades:
What will it take?
The answer was painfully simple.
A confession.
Or a confrontation call.
That's where this case stands today.
This episode isn't an investigation.
It isn't a timeline.
It isn't about evidence.
It's a letter.
One sister reaching across six years of silence to ask another if she's ready to take one final step together in pursuit of justice for the woman who gave us both life.
I don't know if she'll ever hear these words.
Maybe someone will send them to her.
Maybe she'll find this episode years from now.
Or maybe she'll never press play.
But I couldn't spend the rest of my life wondering what would have happened if I never asked.
So...
This is me asking.
If you've been with me since Episode One, thank you. You've carried my mother's story farther than I ever could have imagined, and you've reminded me that hope can survive even after thirty-three years.
And if, somehow, my sister is listening...
My number hasn't changed.
I'm still here.
And I'll never stop being your sister.
- Episode 18: Live with Crime Weekly
Three weeks ago, I was exhausted.
After years of telling the same story, asking the same questions, and fighting the same battles, I was ready to walk away. I was frustrated, discouraged, and wondering whether anyone was really listening.
Then CrimeCon happened.
In this episode, I take you behind the scenes of my journey to Las Vegas for CrimeCon 2026, where I had the opportunity to join Crime Weekly Live alongside Stephanie Harlowe and Derek Levasseur to share my mother's story with a room full of people willing to listen.
From forgetting my merchandise bag thirty minutes into the drive, to getting lost inside Caesars Palace, to navigating panic attacks, chronic pain, and overwhelming emotions, this episode is an honest look at what happened before, during, and after one of the most important weekends of my life.
For the first time, I found myself standing on a stage in front of hundreds of people asking them to do what my family has been asking for more than three decades:
Listen.
Listen to the evidence.
Listen to the interviews.
Listen to the facts.
And decide for yourself whether the death of my mother deserves another look.
I also share my experience reconnecting with Megan Tomlinson, whose journey has become a powerful reminder that answers can still come, even after tragedy. Through her advocacy organization, A Silver Lining of Hope, Megan has transformed unimaginable loss into a mission of support, awareness, and hope for other families navigating homicide investigations and the search for justice.
Her story reminded me of something I desperately needed to remember:
Sometimes people do get answers.
Sometimes people do get justice.
Sometimes the fight is worth it.
Since returning home from CrimeCon, the momentum has continued.
In this episode I discuss:
• My appearance on Crime Weekly Live
• The overwhelming support from attendees and listeners
• New outreach efforts to public officials and government agencies
• Additional complaints and requests for assistance
• My interview with VT
• New opportunities with journalists, creators, and investigators
• Why CrimeCon completely changed my outlook on this fight
• The response we received after sending the latest media coverage to Russell Peterson
CrimeCon did not give me answers.
What it gave me was something I wasn't expecting.
Hope.
Watch Crime Weekly Live
Crime Weekly Live featuring the homicide of Stacy Wasilishin:
https://youtu.be/o8Kls5j0Uyk
A Silver Lining of Hope
Learn more about Megan Tomlinson's advocacy organization:
https://www.silverliningofhope.com/
A Silver Lining of Hope provides support, resources, advocacy, and hope for families affected by homicide, missing persons cases, and violent crime while helping keep victims' stories alive and in the public eye.
Call To Action
For more than 33 years, my family has fought for answers in the homicide of my mother, Stacy Wasilishin.
Stacy Wasilishin was killed in Sedona, Arizona, on July 9, 1993. The Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide. More than three decades later, no one has been charged, and the case remains unresolved.
Over the years, our family has contacted local law enforcement, prosecutors, the Arizona Attorney General, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Justice, and numerous public officials seeking answers.
Most recently, the Arizona Ombudsman-Citizens' Aide responded to our request for assistance and advised that it does not have jurisdiction over municipal police departments such as the Sedona Police Department. The Ombudsman directed concerns regarding this matter to Sedona city leadership, including the City Manager and City Council.
We are now asking supporters to respectfully request transparency, accountability, oversight, and answers regarding this unresolved homicide investigation.
If you choose to contact any of these agencies or officials, please remain respectful and professional.
This is NOT a request for harassment, threats, personal attacks, or misconduct complaints.
It IS a request for transparency, accountability, and answers for a family that has spent more than 33 years seeking justice.
Questions supporters may wish to ask include:
• Why does a homicide ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner remain unresolved after more than 33 years?
• What oversight exists for an unsolved homicide investigation of this age?
• What resources are currently being devoted to the investigation?
• Is an independent review of the investigation warranted?
• What steps are being taken to ensure this case receives the attention it deserves?
• Why did Yavapai County Attorney Jim Landis request renewed investigation of this case in 1999, and what became of those efforts?
Contact Information
Sedona Police Department
(928) 282-3100
https://www.sedonaaz.gov/police
Sedona City Manager's Office
(928) 203-5199
mmccloud@sedonaaz.gov
Sedona City Council
https://www.sedonaaz.gov/your-government/departments/city-clerk/council-commissions-committees-boards/city-council/contact-the-entire-city-council
Yavapai County Attorney
(928) 771-3344
https://yavapaiaz.gov/County-Attorney
Arizona Department of Public Safety
(602) 223-2000
https://www.azdps.gov
Arizona POST
(602) 223-2514
https://post.az.gov
Arizona Attorney General
(602) 542-5025
https://www.azag.gov/complaints
Governor Katie Hobbs
(602) 542-4331
https://azgovernor.gov/engage/form/contact-governor-hobbs
Arizona Ombudsman-Citizens' Aide
(602) 277-7292
https://www.azoca.gov/complaint-procedure/complaint-form/
U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division
(202) 514-3847
https://civilrights.justice.gov
And one final request.
For more than 33 years, I have believed that somebody out there knows something.
People talk.
Secrets are shared.
Stories are told.
Somewhere along the way, someone heard something, saw something, was told something, or knows something they have never reported.
Maybe it seemed unimportant at the time.
Maybe you assumed someone else already knew.
Maybe you've carried it for years without realizing how significant it could be.
But after more than three decades, I still believe the truth exists outside of police reports and case files.
I believe someone out there knows something.
If you are that person, or if you have information about the homicide of Stacy Wasilishin, no matter how small it may seem, I am asking you to please contact the Sedona Police Department.
I am begging you.
Thirty-three years is a long time to wait for answers.
My family deserves answers.
My mother deserves answers.
And if you know something, now is the time to come forward.
My mother's name was Stacy Wasilishin.
She was 32 years old when she was killed.
She deserves answers.
Justice delayed should not mean justice denied.
Thank you for listening.
— Nikki
- It's been 36 days since the last episode of Papi Killed Mommy. Lots to fill you in on.
In this episode, I sit down and talk openly about burnout, obsession, grief, media attention, CrimeCon Vegas, and the emotional reality of spending five years living inside my mother's homicide case every single day.
Over the last few months, my mom's case has received major media attention, including front-page local coverage, a national article from A&E, and now a brand-new feature from The Independent https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/crime/cold-case-murder-stephanie-wasilishin-tiktok-b2968369.html after a journalist discovered me through the CrimeCon Facebook community.
We talk about what that coverage means to me, why media pressure has always been the goal, and how surreal it feels preparing to walk onto a stage with Crime Weekly at CrimeCon 2026 after starting this journey alone on TikTok years ago.
But this episode also goes somewhere I never expected…
I talk honestly about hitting a wall with true crime. I don't see my self going forward with other cases.
After years of reading police reports, autopsy reports, case files, and reliving trauma publicly online, I've started questioning whether I can continue existing solely inside this world emotionally and creatively.
And somehow… that led to the accidental launch of an entirely different podcast.
Introducing: Nanny Nikki's Imagination Station
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nanny-nikkis-imagination-station/id1896688793 — where turning the page is just the beginning.
A brand-new children's storytelling podcast inspired by my work with kids, imagination, storytelling, voices, characters, and creativity.
Episode two, Dickie Birdie Has Two Names, is an original story inspired by my tiny senior chihuahua, Dickie Birdie — and honestly, creating it may have been the happiest I've felt creatively in years.
For the first time in a long time, I created something joyful instead of painful.
In this episode we also somehow spiral into:
• kidnapped classroom hermit crabs. I'm a Crabnapper
• why the hermit crab trade is heartbreaking.
• senior rescue dogs
• Arizona heat
• TikTok violations
• emotional exhaustion
• media pressure
• CrimeCon prep chaos
• and whether I'm literally just waiting for a deathbed confession at this point
So basically…
a normal week in my life.
If you're coming to CrimeCon Vegas, come say hi. I'll be at my booth with merch, framed articles, giveaway signed front page articles, and Dickie Birdie riding around in his tiny red stroller.
🐾 Support Nikk's zoo of rescue animals, senior pets, and apparently now hermit crabs:
Amazon Wishlist
Thank you for continuing to keep my mom's name alive after all these years.
I'll see you at CrimeCon…
or I'll see you right back here after.
- In this episode of Papi Killed Mommy, Nikki shares a major turning point in her mother Stephanie Wasilishin's case — from national media recognition… to a shift in strategy… to one of the most personal decisions she's made in 33 years.
After being told there is no legal path forward without a confession, Nikki opens up about what the last month has actually looked like behind the scenes — the frustration, the burnout, and the moment everything changed.
Because this episode marks something important:
Momentum.
🎙️ Episode Highlights
📰 A&E Delivers — National Feature Released
On April 9, 2026, A&E published a national article on Stephanie Wasilishin's case — bringing long-overdue visibility to a story that has largely gone unheard for decades.
📰 Read the article here:
https://www.aetv.com/articles/stephanie-wasilishin
This moment represents more than just coverage — it's validation, visibility, and the beginning of something bigger.
🎧 The Last 33 Days — What Changed
This episode walks through:
Being told the case cannot move forward without a confession
The emotional aftermath of that reality
Taking a step back — and what that looked like
The realization that this case needs bigger media, bigger platforms, and more pressure
Why television and national exposure are key to movement in cold cases
🎤 CrimeCon 2026 — Next Steps
With CrimeCon approaching, Nikki is preparing to take this story directly to creators, networks, and anyone willing to listen.
This is no longer just about telling the story.
It's about getting it in front of the right people.
📱 Follow Nikki in Real Time
For updates, behind-the-scenes advocacy, and ongoing developments:
👉 https://www.tiktok.com/@nicolewasilishin
✊ Sign the Petition — Justice for Stephanie Wasilishin
👉 https://www.change.org/justiceforstacy
Every signature helps increase visibility and keeps pressure on this case.
🐾 Dickie Birdie & Senior Dog + Kitty Wishlist
I'm not asking for support for myself.
But I will ask for my animals.
They are my babies — my dogs and my cats — and right now, they're all getting older at the same time. Living in Arizona, the extreme heat makes it really hard to keep them comfortable and safe through the summer.
This wishlist includes things like cooling mats, food, and basic items to help them get through the heat — especially for dogs like Jake who struggle the most in the warmer months.
I also have my 16-year-old cat, Manny, whose kidneys are starting to go. He has a prescription for kidney care food that I have not been able to fill yet, and that's something I'm really trying to get for him as soon as possible.
If you're in a position to help at all — even something small — it truly means more than you know. And if not, just being here and listening is everything.
👉 https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/49E74TM4J5D8
📣 If You Have Information
If you have any information related to this case — no matter how small — or if you know Russell Bennett Peterson or have ever crossed paths with him, please come forward.
📧 papikilledmommy@gmail.com
Sedona Police Department:
📞 (928) 282-3100
Please only reach out if you have legitimate information that could help move this case forward.
And then… there's this.
For the first time in 33 years… Nikki is no longer waiting.
After being told that a confession is the only way forward, she made the decision to stop sitting on the sidelines — and step directly into the space she's been kept out of for decades.
A message was sent.
To Russell Bennett Peterson.
Requesting a conversation.
Face to face.
On camera.
An opportunity to speak.
To explain.
To tell the truth.
The message has been read.
There has been no response.
Yet.
This episode is not the end of anything.
It's the beginning of the next phase.
And this time… it's personal.
- Every time I sat down to write the script about what has happened in the last 30 days in my mom's case, I got stuck. Angry. Frustrated. Completely overwhelmed.
So this episode isn't really written.
Instead, I walked into the studio, turned on the microphone, and treated this the same way I treat my morning TikTok videos — like a vlog. Just sitting down and talking through everything that has happened.
Because a lot has happened.
In early February, true crime creator Stephanie Harlowe released a two-part deep dive into my mother's case, focusing on the interrogations of Russell Peterson. Between the two videos, Stephanie spent more than four and a half hours analyzing the evidence, timelines, and statements in this case.
If you haven't seen those yet, you can watch them here:
Part 1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z-OckJoNghk
Part 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gOqvB1j2cGI
Watching someone dissect the story that has defined my life since I was ten years old was overwhelming, but also incredibly validating. Tens of thousands of people listened to those interrogation recordings and heard the same things my family has been saying for decades.
For a moment, it gave me hope.
Shortly after that, I finally received something I had been requesting for months — the updated case file from Yavapai County, including crime scene photographs from the night my mom was killed that I had never seen before.
Seeing my childhood home frozen in time like that was surreal.
Some things I remembered immediately — the blanket on the couch, my mom's plants, the telescope she bought me because I loved space.
Other things felt completely unfamiliar, like I was looking at the house through someone else's eyes.
But one photo stopped me in my tracks.
In the kitchen, on the bar counter, there was a children's canvas craft with crayons and markers scattered around it — something my sister and I had been coloring while my mom helped us.
Because when people look at my mom's case, I want them to see what I see: a loving mother who spent her time doing crafts with her kids.
Not the story that was written about her after she died.
This episode also covers the long-awaited meeting my family had with the Yavapai County Attorney's Office on February 27th — a meeting I had been pushing for since launching this podcast.
After months of emails, media pressure, and requests, we finally sat down with them.
And within minutes, I realized something devastating.
They weren't there to move the case forward.
They were there to explain why they wouldn't.
According to the county attorney, the only way this case can move forward now would be with a confession or a confrontation call.
After more than thirty years… the system is essentially asking the family to solve the case ourselves.
That moment left me feeling something I didn't expect after fighting this hard for this long:
Defeated.
But even in the middle of that feeling, there are still things moving forward.
In this episode I also share some unexpected updates, including:
• Signing my contract to attend CrimeCon 2026 in Las Vegas • Returning to Creator's Row with a booth for Papi Killed Mommy • And being invited to appear on stage with Stephanie Harlowe and Derrick Levasseur for a live Crime Weekly show
I also recently sat down for an interview with A&E Digital, and they will be releasing an article about my mom's case next month.
Right now, I don't know exactly what the next step in this fight will be.
But I do know this:
This isn't the end.
You can follow my daily updates on TikTok here: https://www.tiktok.com/@nicolewasilishin
If you want to support efforts to reopen my mom's case, you can sign the petition here: https://www.change.org/p/demand-a-complete-homicide-investigation-for-the-murder-of-stephanie-marie-wasilishin
Contact the podcast: PapiKilledMommy@gmail.com
If you have investigative skills, private investigator connections, or information that could help move this case forward, please reach out.
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About Papi Killed Mommy
Papi Killed Mommy is a raw true crime podcast about the night my mother was murdered - and how the truth was buried for years. I was just 10 years old, but I never forgot what really happened. Support - Papi Killed Mommy and help keep the story alive. Your monthly support means the world to me - and it helps me keep bringing you this important story. As a thank you, you'll get a personal email from me and a shoutout in the next episode! visit my website, or find it in my social media bio. Every little bit makes a difference - thank you for standing with me.Podcast website
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