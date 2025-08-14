Conversate with Killer Mike: Welcome to Conversate with Killer Mike

Welcome to the very first episode of Conversate with Killer Mike, where Killer Mike and his co-host Cutmaster Swiff dive into unfiltered conversation and unapologetic humor. Joined by guests Courtney "Bear" Sills and Gerrad Davis, they cover everything from coconut oil and growing up in the South to scams, stepdads, RV life, and why Mike thinks Black people should give up crime altogether. It's a wild, hilarious, and surprisingly thoughtful kickoff that sets the tone for the series—authentic, off-the-cuff, and always worth the listen.