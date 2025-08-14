Powered by RND
Conversate with Killer Mike
Conversate with Killer Mike

Killer Mike
MusicNews
Conversate with Killer Mike
Latest episode

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Conversate with Killer Mike: Welcome to Conversate with Killer Mike
    Welcome to the very first episode of Conversate with Killer Mike, where Killer Mike and his co-host Cutmaster Swiff dive into unfiltered conversation and unapologetic humor. Joined by guests Courtney “Bear” Sills and Gerrad Davis, they cover everything from coconut oil and growing up in the South to scams, stepdads, RV life, and why Mike thinks Black people should give up crime altogether. It’s a wild, hilarious, and surprisingly thoughtful kickoff that sets the tone for the series—authentic, off-the-cuff, and always worth the listen. Subscribe to Conversate with Killer Mike on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=KillerMikeGTO Conversate with Killer Mike on IG: https://www.instagram.com/conversatewithkillermike/Conversate with Killer Mike on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@conversatewithkillermike Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:11:35
  • Introducing Conversate with Killer Mike
    Check in and Conversate with Killer Mike and friends every week as they discuss life, Atlanta hip-hop culture, cars, business, books, and whatever else comes up. No script, just unfiltered, hilarious, and thought provoking life experiences and game from his highly opinionated cast, crew and surprise co-hosts! Listen and watch every Wednesday where ever you get your podcasts! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    0:46

About Conversate with Killer Mike

Check in and Conversate with Killer Mike and friends every week as they discuss life, Atlanta hip-hop culture, cars, business, books, and whatever else comes up. No script, just unfiltered, hilarious, and thought provoking life experiences and game from his highly opinionated cast, crew and surprise co-hosts!
MusicNewsMusic CommentaryNews Commentary

