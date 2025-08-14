Conversate with Killer Mike: Welcome to Conversate with Killer Mike
Welcome to the very first episode of Conversate with Killer Mike, where Killer Mike and his co-host Cutmaster Swiff dive into unfiltered conversation and unapologetic humor. Joined by guests Courtney “Bear” Sills and Gerrad Davis, they cover everything from coconut oil and growing up in the South to scams, stepdads, RV life, and why Mike thinks Black people should give up crime altogether. It’s a wild, hilarious, and surprisingly thoughtful kickoff that sets the tone for the series—authentic, off-the-cuff, and always worth the listen.
Introducing Conversate with Killer Mike
Check in and Conversate with Killer Mike and friends every week as they discuss life, Atlanta hip-hop culture, cars, business, books, and whatever else comes up. No script, just unfiltered, hilarious, and thought provoking life experiences and game from his highly opinionated cast, crew and surprise co-hosts!
