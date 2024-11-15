Enhanced Sessions 776 - Farius 'Synapse' Special - Hosted by Farius
This week Farius is back live from the Enhanced Studios in London, as he takes over the second hour to celebrate the release of his new album 'Synapse' out now on Enhanced Progressive! We also have the latest releases from Above & Beyond, Andrew Bayer & Oliver Smith, Oliver Heldens & Armin van Buuren, Giuseppe Ottaviani, David Forbes, and more.
Tracklist:
1. ayokay - Signs [Anjunabeats]
2. mölly - Moving On [Colorize]
3. Pete K - Close To You [Colorize]
4. Datskie - Blue [Colorize]
5. Anriu & Poli-Poli - Finding The Wind [Colorize]
6. Laura van Dam & Harry Diamond & K-MRK - Identify [Zerothree]
7. Matt Fax - Sequence [Armind]
8. Morgin Madison - Deepest Truth (Nourey Remix) [Enhanced Recordings]
9. Above & Beyond - React [Anjunabeats]
10. Farius' Floorfiller: David Forbes & Susie Ledge - In Your Arms [Enhanced Progressive]
11. Andrew Bayer & Oliver Smith - Be Kind Rewind [Anjunabeats]
12. Oliver Heldens & Armin van Buuren feat. Sam Harper - Freedom [Armada]
13. Giuseppe Ottaviani & Lea Key - In The Silence [Armind]
14. Enhanced Classic: Anki feat. Mouse - Our Escape [Enhanced Recordings]
15. Guest Mix: Farius 'Synapse' Special: Farius - N1 0XT [Enhanced Progressive]
16. Guest Mix: Farius 'Synapse' Special: Farius - Just Wanna Be With You [Enhanced Progressive]
17. Guest Mix: Farius 'Synapse' Special: Farius & RUNN - I Surrender [Enhanced Progressive]
18. Guest Mix: Farius 'Synapse' Special: Farius - Electric Run [Enhanced Progressive]
19. Guest Mix: Farius 'Synapse' Special: Farius - Blue Skies [Enhanced Progressive]
20. Guest Mix: Farius 'Synapse' Special: Farius & Liu Bei - Running [Enhanced Progressive]
21. Guest Mix: Farius 'Synapse' Special: Farius & Eric Lumiere - Human Beings [Enhanced Progressive]
22. Guest Mix: Farius 'Synapse' Special: Farius & Jonathan Mendelsohn - Staring At The Sun [Enhanced Progressive]
23. Guest Mix: Farius 'Synapse' Special: Farius & Redfield - You Know (Disco Tool) [Enhanced Progressive]
24. Guest Mix: Farius 'Synapse' Special: Solarstone & Farius - Barton Springs [Enhanced Progressive]
25. Guest Mix: Farius 'Synapse' Special: Farius - Pressure [Enhanced Progressive]
26. Guest Mix: Farius 'Synapse' Special: Farius - Is This Love? [Enhanced Progressive]
Enhanced Sessions 775 with C-Systems - Hosted by Farius
This week Farius is back live from the Enhanced Studios in London, as we welcome trance favourite C-Systems to Enhanced Sessions! We also have the latest releases from Öwnboss, Solarstone & Farius, Falden, Kyau & Albert, Volaris, and more.
Tracklist:
1. PRAANA - Zilker Gardens Echo [Colorize]
2. Blonde Maze & imallryt - The Thought Of You [Enhanced Chill]
3. Keanler - Lost Home [Explorations]
4. Robby East - Echoes Galore [This Never Happened]
5. Falden & Dan Soleil - Weightless [Colorize]
6. Datskie - Blue [Colorize]
7. Anriu - Hey Darling [Colorize]
8. Chris Schweizer - Make U [Armind]
9. Nordfold - Pathways [Anjunadeep]
10. Farius' Floorfiller: Morgin Madison - Deepest Truth (Nourey Remix) [Enhanced Recordings]
11. Kiholm - No Fate But What We Make [Enhanced Progressive]
12. Hyperbits & Ryan Lucian - With You [Enhanced Recordings]
13. Kyau & Albert - All In Good Time [Euphonic]
14. Enhanced Classic: Matt Fax & Krysta Youngs - The Chase [Colorize]
15. OCULA & Elliot Vast - Leave Your Mark [This Never Happened]
16. Paul van Dyk - For An Angel (Öwnboss Remix) [VANDIT]
17. deadmau5 - Jaded (Volaris Remix) [mau5trap]
18. Siskin & Susie Ledge & Hal Stucker - Together [Black Hole]
19. Cubicore & Den Size feat. Chris Howard - Another Dawn [Flashover]
20. Solarstone & Farius - Barton Springs [Enhanced Progressive]
21. Guest Mix: C-Systems: Mark Sherry, Peetu S & Emma Gillespie - Open Ocean [Black Hole]
22. Guest Mix: C-Systems: Ashley Wallbridge & C-Systems - Limitless [In Trance We Trust]
23. Guest Mix: C-Systems: C-Systems & Aina - Take Me Home [A State Of Trance]
24. Guest Mix: C-Systems: C-Systems - Momentum [A State Of Trance]
25. Guest Mix: C-Systems: ID - ID [Unreleased]
26. Guest Mix: C-Systems: C-Systems & Alina Renae - Wanna Fly [Digital Society Recordings]
27. Guest Mix: C-Systems: Infernal - Touch Heaven (C-Systems Remix) [inf:rec]
28. Guest Mix: C-Systems: Ben Gold & Scott Mac - Damager 24 [Armada]
29. Guest Mix: C-Systems: John Askew & Lyonheart - Be Careful What You Wish For (David Forbes Remix) [Black Hole]
Enhanced Sessions 774 with Maor Levi - Hosted by Farius
This week Farius is back live from the Enhanced Studios in London, as we welcome Maor Levi to Enhanced Sessions for an exclusive guest mix! We also have the latest releases from Ferry Corsten, Cubicore, Solarstone & Farius, deadmau5, Estiva, and more.
Tracklist:
1. Ferry Corsten feat. Chris Howard - Total Eclipse [Flashover]
2. PRAANA - Zilker Gardens Echo [Colorize]
3. Digital Department - Turgoyak [Colorize]
4. Falden & Dan Soleil - Weightless [Colorize]
5. dwelyr - Something About You [Colorize]
6. Wilde - Between The Pines [Colorize]
7. Estiva - Lonely Keys [Colorize]
8. Dumday & ONDI - Perfect In My Mind (Jack Willard Remix) [Immersed]
9. LEV - In My Blood [Enhanced Progressive]
10. Farius' Floorfiller: Solarstone & Farius - Barton Springs [Enhanced Progressive]
11. Kiholm - No Fate But What We Make [Enhanced Progressive]
12. LÜRUM - Decisions [A State Of Trance]
13. Genix & LYCA - Under My Skin (Club Mix) [Anjunabeats]
14. Enhanced Classic: Rolo Green - Move On [Enhanced Progressive]
15. Hyperbits & Ryan Lucian - With You [Enhanced Recordings]
16. deadmau5 - Jaded 2k24 [mau5trap]
17. Morgin Madison - Fantasy (Cubicore Remix) [Enhanced Recordings]
18. Next To Blue feat. Emilia Ali - Nu Moon [Next To Blue]
19. 0Gravity - Memories [FSOE]
20. Chris Element - Rise Up [FSOE]
21. Guest Mix: Maor Levi: Marina Maximilian - Hurricane (Mem Aleph & Raul Siberdi Remix) [White]
22. Guest Mix: Maor Levi: Elysian - Now We Are Free [Black Hole]
23. Guest Mix: Maor Levi: Maor Levi - I Know [Ophelia]
24. Guest Mix: Maor Levi: Maor Levi & Zashanell - Stay Dreaming [Ophelia]
25. Guest Mix: Maor Levi: Maor Levi - Astral [Ophelia]
26. Guest Mix: Maor Levi: Stoneblue & MLV - ID [White]
Enhanced Sessions 773: ADE Special - Hosted by Farius
This week Farius is coming to you live from our makeshift Enhanced Studio in Amsterdam, as we welcome Cosmic Gate, Darude, Korolova, Mees Salomé, and Ruben de Ronde to Enhanced Sessions for an ADE Special! We also have the latest releases from Tom Ferry & GVN, Estiva, Solarstone & Farius, Hyperbits & Ryan Lucian, Datskie, Cubicore, and more.
Tracklist:
1. Tom Ferry & GVN feat. ALLKNIGHT - Who Ya Thinking About [Enhanced Recordings]
2. Digital Department - Turgoyak [Colorize]
3. Hyperbits & Ryan Lucian - With You [Enhanced Recordings]
4. LEV - In My Blood [Enhanced Progressive]
5. ID - ID [Enhanced Progressive]
6. Farius' Floorfiller: Estiva - Lonely Keys [Colorize]
7. Mees Salomé - Guest Mix
8. Mees Salomé - Interview
9. Datskie & Moon Kyoo & Artemis Orion - Motions [Colorize]
10. Cosmic Gate - Guest Mix
11. Cosmic Gate - Interview
12. Kiholm - No Fate But What We Make [Enhanced Progressive]
13. Darude - Guest Mix
14. Darude - Interview
15. Morgin Madison - Fantasy (Cubicore Remix) [Enhanced Recordings]
16. Ruben de Ronde - Guest Mix
17. Ruben de Ronde - Interview
18. Nitrous Oxide & Simon Gregory & Katey Brooks - Skylight [Enhanced Progressive]
19. Korolova - Guest Mix
20. Korolova - Interview
21. Solarstone & Farius - Barton Springs [Enhanced Progressive]
Enhanced Sessions 772 with Pete K - Hosted by Farius
This week Farius is back live from the Enhanced Studios in London, as we welcome Portuguese progressive maestro Pete K to Enhanced Sessions ahead of his return to Colorize with his new two-track EP! We also have the latest releases from Ben Hemsley, Farius, Lane 8 & Kasablanca, Jesabel, Tom Ferry, and more.
Tracklist:
1. Amidy - Homesick [Lost In Dreams]
2. w.ill - Moment Of Healing [Enhanced Chill]
3. Jako Diaz & MØØNE - Cabin Fever [Colorize]
4. Rowland Giles - Time Flies By [Colorize]
5. Lane 8 with Kasablanca - You [This Never Happened]
6. Kiholm - La Vie Est Belle [Colorize]
7. Datskie & Moon Kyoo & Artemis Orion - Motions [Colorize]
8. Julian Gray & Midnite Amity - Fate Of Us [Graydient]
9. Tom Ferry & GVN feat. ALLKNIGHT - Who Ya Thinking About [Enhanced Recordings]
10. Farius' Floorfiller: Nitrous Oxide & Simon Gregory & Katey Brooks - Skylight [Enhanced Progressive]
11. Just Her - Want Me, Need Me [Colorize]
12. Farius & Liu Bei - Running [Enhanced Progressive]
13. Dan Stone - Forever Gone (Somna Remix) [FSOE]
14. Enhanced Classic: Thomas Hayes & Kyler England - Golden [Enhanced Recordings]
15. MYRNE - Ignis [This Never Happened]
16. Jesabel - Feel [Enhanced Recordings]
17. Layton Giordani x Tiga x Audion - Let’s Go Dancing [Armada]
18. Ben Hemsley feat. Rose Gray - Tidal [Armada]
19. B Jones - Fast Life [Tomorrowland Music]
20. ALIGASH - Half A Dream [Pure Trance NEON]
21. Alex M.O.R.P.H. - Feuerland [FSOE]
22. Pete K - Close To You [Colorize]
23. Pete K - Meant To B [Colorize]
24. Pete K feat. Luke Coulson - Lose My Head [Unreleased]
25. Pete K & Paul Arcane feat. Amy J Pryce - Hold Me [A State Of Trance]
26. Morgin Madison & Ryan Lucian & Jas. - Tell Me Who You Are [Enhanced Recordings]
27. Pete K & Peter Illias vs. Axwell - Higher State vs. Feel The Vibe (Pete K Mashup) [White]