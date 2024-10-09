Yeah, yeah, we talk about the Kimmel thing. And then field your questions about things you say we don't talk about. Ducking nothing, bring it on.
1:59:52
A2GEXTRA - Tofurkey Day Playlist
Tracks on tracks, for the holiday (if you celebrate) and your day off (if you don't).
1:09:19
A2G358 - Scenario Songs
What's the perfect song for working in a laundromat run by a Triad? What's the perfect song for being arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct in Myrtle Beach? What's the perfect song for eating smores on a camping trip to Maine? What's the perfect song for being hunted by wolves through the Yukon wilderness? Answers inside.
1:11:01
A2G357 - Dive or Ditch
Keep it moving, fam! You wanna talk about a mostly forgotten regional band for an hour? Or save it for another time? What about slam? Snapcase? Which Bad Brains record has the best production? Keep it moving, fam!
1:20:19
A2G356 - Book Someone Else's F'n Life
Our novice coreman strawman, Wilson from Westchester, swings by to tell us about his new venture as a booking agent. Then he asks us for advice on how to do it right. Short-term vs long-term thinking, best practices, and how to stay out of the way.
