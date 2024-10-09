Powered by RND
AXE TO GRIND PODCAST

AXE TO GRIND PODCAST & Sound Talent Media
THEE Hardcore Podcast, hosted by Tom, Bob, and Patrick.
Available Episodes

5 of 388
  • A2G359 - Bring Me the Head of Jimmy Kimmel
    Yeah, yeah, we talk about the Kimmel thing. And then field your questions about things you say we don't talk about. Ducking nothing, bring it on. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:59:52
  • A2GEXTRA - Tofurkey Day Playlist
    Tracks on tracks, for the holiday (if you celebrate) and your day off (if you don't). Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:09:19
  • A2G358 - Scenario Songs
    What's the perfect song for working in a laundromat run by a Triad? What's the perfect song for being arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct in Myrtle Beach? What's the perfect song for eating smores on a camping trip to Maine? What's the perfect song for being hunted by wolves through the Yukon wilderness? Answers inside. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:11:01
  • A2G357 - Dive or Ditch
    Keep it moving, fam! You wanna talk about a mostly forgotten regional band for an hour? Or save it for another time? What about slam? Snapcase? Which Bad Brains record has the best production? Keep it moving, fam! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:20:19
  • A2G356 - Book Someone Else's F'n Life
    Our novice coreman strawman, Wilson from Westchester, swings by to tell us about his new venture as a booking agent. Then he asks us for advice on how to do it right. Short-term vs long-term thinking, best practices, and how to stay out of the way. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:35:29

