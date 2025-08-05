One, Two, Three, Four: The Album That Lit the Fuse Episode

In this episode of Grt Albms, we go back to where punk rock began—with Ramones, the explosive 1976 debut from four misfits out of Queens. With 14 songs in under 30 minutes, the band didn’t just play fast and loud—they rewrote the rules of what rock music could be. From “Blitzkrieg Bop” to “Judy Is a Punk,” we explore how Ramones stripped music down to its core and gave a generation of outcasts a voice, a look, and a battle cry. This is where the revolution started. And it only took four words: one, two, three, four.