MzShyneka on Kendrick's GNX, Biden's Pardon, Old vs New Atlanta & More | That's Debatable

Welcome to Episode 11 of "That's Debatable"! This week, we're thrilled to have special guest MzShyneka, aka the Voice of Atlanta, joining us. MzShyneka brings her unique perspective as a renowned radio personality to our engaging discussions on some of the most pressing topics in music, culture, and current events. 🔥 Hot Topics in This Episode: Kendrick's GNX: Delve into the buzz around Kendrick's latest project and its impact on the music scene. Biden Pardoning Hunter: A critical look at the political and social implications of President Biden's decision to pardon his son, Hunter. Targeted Attack on the CEO of United Healthcare: Unpack the recent targeted attack and its broader implications for corporate America. Old Atlanta vs New Atlanta: A nostalgic yet forward-looking debate on the evolution of Atlanta's culture, music, and community. Three Things Each Gender Should Leave Behind in 2024: Insightful and thought-provoking suggestions on what habits or trends each gender should leave behind as we move into the new year. Join us for a riveting episode packed with insights and perspectives from MzShyneka and our hosts. Don't miss out on this must-watch discussion!