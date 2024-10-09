Mexican Cartel rapper Blue Fronteraz talks about starting with South Park Mexican to her affiliation with the Mexican cartel and how she has survived kidnappings and jail time by following a strict political system that’s unlike any other organized crime in the world.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
1:08:58
Glasses REFUSING beats from DR. DRE?
In this EP we chop it up with the homie Glasses Malone about why music from the 90's is superior to most of todays music. MC Eiht reveals how he was pushed into learning instrumentation while Steele whines about not moving on ideas he had and other people popping from those same ideas, Glasses then explains why he hasn't actually rapped on beats DRE gifted him.. ATTENTION If you are a podcaster, photographer or a entrepreneur period, you need a good contract and lawyers are expensive. Holla at our family at the Contract Bank www.thecontractbank.com for a bullet proof contract written by a REAL ATTORNEY!! BANGER OF THE WEEK AB-SOUL- SOUL BURGER https://youtu.be/5q63QCOb5tg
1:07:13
Lil Durk Follows The Fools Path
In this episode we examine Lil Durk's latest misstep then Steele & Eiht ask why the hood is so damn important to people to the point they will risk freedom and everything else.. Hood Albums of The Week G. Herbo- Big Swerve 2.0 Dom Kennedy- Class of 95 Curren$y, DJ Fresh-The Encore
1:01:23
INTERVIEW: Kamala Harris Calls In To Talk Trump's Anti-Trans Ads, Policy Plans, Undecided Voters, Earning Votes + More
Vice President Harris discusses the importance of voting, combating misinformation, and her commitment to supporting communities nationwide. She addresses recent misleading ads and emphasizes the power of truth and community engagement. The VP also shares her plans for economic support, including initiatives for small businesses and minority-owned enterprises.
16:01
A&R Dante Ross on Signing Busta Rhymes & ODB + Why Today's Rap Sucks!
We sat down with former A&R Dante Ross who was responsible for signing some of the biggest act's in Rap music such as Brand Nubian, Ol Dirty Bastard, De La Soul, Busta Rhymes and others. Dante takes us on an historical journey that spans from the Golden Era of Hip Hop to the present mumble rap era, this man has seen and heard some really dope sh*t. He tells us about the legendary Big Daddy Kane putting hands on Slick Rick, Leaders of the New School Kicking future super star Busta Rhyme's out the group and Ol Dirty Bastard randomly walking around Compton & Scandalous a** Jerry Heller trying to steal a check from Electra and a whole bunch of other really, really dope a** stories. MAKE SURE YOU LEAVE US A 5* RATING AND A COMMENT PLEASE 🙂🙂 Buy Some Merchandise use code CD3IJXR0BH for free shipping https://digital-soapbox-network.creator-spring.com/apparel Follow @thegangsterchroniclespodcast HOOD FLICKS OF THE WEEK- Support Black Cinema!1. On Ten https://tubitv.com/series/300010801/on-ten2. McGraw Ave: https://tubitv.com/series/300013581/mcgraw-ave-h-block3.White Lies https://tubitv.com/movies/100028584/white-lies4.Unfair Exchange https://tubitv.com/movies/700344/unfair-exchange5.All About A Check https://tubitv.com/movies/100010271/all-about-a-check DOPE SINGLES1. Ab-Soul- Squeeze 1st 2-https://youtu.be/YfRrzUNmKi8?si=g2TPXjr_uim0QPZa2. Benny The Butcher, 38 Spesh- Brick Specials-https://youtu.be/5oYMk2QX3bU?si=Y26To7sOdWYo7ju33. Stove God Cooks-Unreal-https://youtu.be/ye2hA_m0E8g?si=_rREL2zBTxLAvOGb4.G.Perico, 2 Eleven- State & Fedhttps://youtu.be/cI55r1V0u-k?si=L5qspYncwItBrIS25. 2-Eleven, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Sodi- Bread Uphttps://youtu.be/XYgFoWFuY-o?si=myiMcTqu_kA6U0A4 If you have a movie or a song that you are trying to promote send us a link [email protected] If it's dope we will post a link!
Welcome to the "Gangster Chronicles", where Gangster Rap lives. Gangster Chronicles takes you on an unforgettable journey through the heart of hip-hop. with host, Bigg Steele, alongside the legendary MC Eiht, together, we're diving deep into the visceral world of Gangsta Rap.
On this podcast, we unravel the intricate tapestry of one of music's most influential and misunderstood sub-genres, exploring the formative artists, monumental albums, and socio-political factors that have shaped Gangsta Rap from its gritty emergence in the 1980s to its enduring impact today.
Prepare for candid interviews with legendary rappers and producers, their entourage, and industry moguls as we illuminate the untold stories from the streets that birthed unforgettable beats and rhymes. This podcast is more than just music; it's a journey through the trials, triumphs, controversy, and raw reality that fueled Gangsta Rap.
From the groundbreaking era of N.W.A to the thought-provoking lyricism of Kendrick Lamar, from Compton's street corners to the global stage, Gangster Chronicles unfolds the evolution of this uniquely American art form. We explore the socio-cultural aspects that Gangsta Rap boldly addressed, providing a comprehensive understanding of the profound cultural significance this genre holds.
Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the scene, Gangster Chronicles offers an authentic, gritty, and enlightening perspective into the world of Gangsta Rap. Get ready to delve into the chronicles of a genre that has not only defined a generation but continues to reverberate through the annals of music history. This is Gangster Chronicles—where the beats are raw, the stories are real, and the impact is everlasting.
