In this EP we chop it up with the homie Glasses Malone about why music from the 90's is superior to most of todays music. MC Eiht reveals how he was pushed into learning instrumentation while Steele whines about not moving on ideas he had and other people popping from those same ideas, Glasses then explains why he hasn't actually rapped on beats DRE gifted him.. BANGER OF THE WEEK AB-SOUL- SOUL BURGER https://youtu.be/5q63QCOb5tg

About The Gangster Chronicles

Welcome to the "Gangster Chronicles", where Gangster Rap lives. Gangster Chronicles takes you on an unforgettable journey through the heart of hip-hop. with host, Bigg Steele, alongside the legendary MC Eiht, together, we're diving deep into the visceral world of Gangsta Rap. On this podcast, we unravel the intricate tapestry of one of music's most influential and misunderstood sub-genres, exploring the formative artists, monumental albums, and socio-political factors that have shaped Gangsta Rap from its gritty emergence in the 1980s to its enduring impact today. Prepare for candid interviews with legendary rappers and producers, their entourage, and industry moguls as we illuminate the untold stories from the streets that birthed unforgettable beats and rhymes. This podcast is more than just music; it's a journey through the trials, triumphs, controversy, and raw reality that fueled Gangsta Rap. From the groundbreaking era of N.W.A to the thought-provoking lyricism of Kendrick Lamar, from Compton's street corners to the global stage, Gangster Chronicles unfolds the evolution of this uniquely American art form. We explore the socio-cultural aspects that Gangsta Rap boldly addressed, providing a comprehensive understanding of the profound cultural significance this genre holds. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the scene, Gangster Chronicles offers an authentic, gritty, and enlightening perspective into the world of Gangsta Rap. Get ready to delve into the chronicles of a genre that has not only defined a generation but continues to reverberate through the annals of music history. This is Gangster Chronicles—where the beats are raw, the stories are real, and the impact is everlasting.