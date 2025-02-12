Powered by RND
Effective Immediately w/ DJ Hed & Gina Views ❗️

Effective Immediately
Effective Immediately Is a nationally syndicated radio show and podcast. Which is the destination for cultural conversation, interviews and relevant subject mat...
  • Carl Jones On Producing The Boondocks, Why The Boondocks Ended & MORE❗️| Effective Immediately
    Join DJ Hed & Gina Views for an in depth conversation with writer, producer & artist Carl Jones, most famously known for his work on the hit series The Boondocks & Black Dynamite! He gives great insight on his start in animation & cartooning, what he was doing before The Boondocks & how he landed that position. Carl then takes viewers back through time to discuss some of the most memorable Boondocks episodes, working with Regina King, the process behind making a full season, how their writers were so successful, what’s next to come & MORE❗️ Carl Jones: https://www.instagram.com/iamcarljones?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==
    --------  
    52:38
  • Effective Immediately Ep. 33❗️| Grammy Recap, 50 Cent vs. Meech, New Drake, Lil Wayne & MORE❗️
    DJ Hed & Gina Views are back to recap the 2025 Grammys, talk the latest beef between 50 Cent, Rick Ross, Big Meech & Lil Meech, the newest release from Drake & PartyNextDoor, Lil Wayne’s newest feature & MORE❗️
    --------  
    39:41
  • Effective Immediately Ep. 32❗️| Glorilla Tour, ASAP Rocky Case, Immediate BS & MORE❗️
    DJ Hed & Gina Views are back with a quick recap talking Glorilla’s newest announcement, ASAP Rocky’s legal case, the newest Popeyes collab & MORE❗️
    --------  
    23:54
  • Effective Immediately Ep. 31❗️| Joyner Lucas vs. Meek Mill, Joey Bada$$, SZA Performance & MORE❗️
    DJ Hed & Gina Views are back to talk Joyner Lucas calling out Meek Mill, Joey Bada$$ newest drop, the newest Chris Brown lawsuit, SZA Super Bowl performance & MORE❗️
    --------  
    34:22
  • Effective Immediately EP. 30❗️| LA Wildfires, Drake & UMG Lawsuit, New Gelo Song & MORE❗️
    DJ Hed & Gina Views are back with a new episode to give updates on the latest wildfires in LA & they give their thoughts on the newest Drake lawsuit, Gelo’s new song, diss tracks towards Joey Bada$$, Big Meech’s legacy concert & MORE❗️
    --------  
    27:05

About Effective Immediately w/ DJ Hed & Gina Views ❗️

Effective Immediately Is a nationally syndicated radio show and podcast. Which is the destination for cultural conversation, interviews and relevant subject matter, hosted by radio / television veteran DJ Hed & new media superstar Gina Views. The show aims to inject integrity and authenticity back into the media ecosystem. Airing weekly on Sunday's at 5pm PST on Hip Hop Nation via SiriusXM.
