2005: “luv(sic) pt 3” by Nujabes
Dusty Henry takes us back to 2005 with the track “luv(sic) pt 3” by the late, legendary Japanese producer Nujabes. We’ll also hear from the rapper Shing02, a frequent collaborator with Nujabes. He reflects on his friend's legacy and the luv(sic) hexalogy they created together.
Written by Dusty Henry.
Audio production by Roddy Nikpour.
5/3/2023
17:48
2021: "Industry Baby" by Lil Nas X
Rachel Stevens takes us back to 2021 with the track “Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X. His debut sparked controversy, which led to a loud and proud declaration of his Blackness and queer identity within the rap community.
Written by Rachel Stevens.
Audio production by Roddy Nikpour.
4/26/2023
7:18
2016: "Caroline" by Aminé
Jasmine Albertson revisits 2016 with the track “Caroline” by Aminé. This rapper from Portland helped provide the soundtrack for a somber transition in U.S. politics.
Written by Jasmine Albertson.
Audio production by Roddy Nikpour.
Listen to a conversation with Aminé on KEXP’s Sound & Vision podcast: https://www.kexp.org/podcasts/sound-vision/2020/8/27/amines-love-hate-relationship-portland-and-its-backdoor-racism/
4/19/2023
7:46
2001: The Rivalry Between Jay-Z and Nas
Martin Douglas revisits 2001 to unpack the legendary rivalry between Jay-Z and Nas, a story that starts with an empty throne for the king of New York hip-hop.
Written by Martin Douglas.
Audio production by Roddy Nikpour.
4/12/2023
15:33
2012: "Oldie" by Odd Future
Dusty Henry revisits 2012 with the track “Oldie” by Odd Future. The posse cut led to the rise of one of the most influential groups of the last decade.
Written by Dusty Henry.
Audio production by Roddy Nikpour.
A party in the Bronx on August 11th, 1973 is widely considered to be the birthplace of hip-hop. The art form has since touched every corner of our world and evolved into one of the most significant cultural forces today. 50 Years of Hip-Hop, hosted by KEXP’s Larry Mizell Jr, celebrates the anniversary by highlighting a different year of its history each week. Jumping around the timeline from 1973 to today, expect personal reflections, iconic tracks and albums, and conversations around the genesis of the culture. Episodes drop weekly starting February 1, 2023.