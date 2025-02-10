The Ecclesiastes Mystery: Death, intrigue and the mafia in Arizona
Chuck Morgan was an escrow agent in Tucson, Arizona. First, he vanishes and reappears at his home with his wrists and ankles bound. Chuck claims a hallucinogenic substance has been painted in his throat and he cannot speak. When he can, he tells his wife that if he tells her what is going on, their entire family will be killed. Then Chuck disappears again only this time, he is gone for good. He turns up dead in the desert and his death is ruled a suicide even though he is wearing a bullet proof vest and there are no fingerprints on the gun found next to his body. Two other deaths, those of Doug Johnson and Danny Casolaro follow and the mystery deepens. Was Chuck Morgan assisting the mafia or was he assisting the United States Treasury Department uncover illegal business dealings inside the mafia
❤️ Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu9SNFGpY_odhZT_LevkGvw
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/darkheartswithstacylee?igsh=Z2d3bTJtZ2NsNXIy&utm_source=qr
🎵 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@darkheartswithstacylee?_t=8ns1oHffLyd&_r=1
💰 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/DarkHeartswithStacyLee?utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator
💵 CashApp: https://cash.app/$stacyleeDWD
🤑 Venmo:
https://www.venmo.com/u/DarkHeartsWithStacyLee
📧 Email: [email protected]
--------
27:23
The Militia and the Mole: A gay man from Utah infiltrates a right wing extremist militia
I want to give all the credit for today's episode to John Williams (not his real name) and Joshua Kaplan, who published this article in ProPublica. You can read the story on that website. When John Williams realized he had used his wilderness expert training to assist a dangerous militia, he was angry. Then, after witnessing the violence during the insurrection, John decided he had to do something about it. He created a fake personal and went undercover without telling a single person. He quickly rose through the ranks to become Utah's highest ranking militia leader and was then put in touch with leaders of the Oath Keepers. John is now in hiding but he is not finished. He plans to continue releasing documents exposing the dangerous acts and threats made by these extremist groups
❤️ Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu9SNFGpY_odhZT_LevkGvw
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/darkheartswithstacylee?igsh=Z2d3bTJtZ2NsNXIy&utm_source=qr
🎵 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@darkheartswithstacylee?_t=8ns1oHffLyd&_r=1
💰 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/DarkHeartswithStacyLee?utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator
💵 CashApp: https://cash.app/$stacyleeDWD
🤑 Venmo:
https://www.venmo.com/u/DarkHeartsWithStacyLee
📧 Email: [email protected]
--------
36:26
The Murder of Arden Heap: A story straight from my father's files
This is the story of a seventeen year old boy, living in my hometown of Cedar City, Utah who was working at a gas station. One night, someone went into the station, hit Arden over the head, robbed the store and then abducted Arden. What followed was a months long search and a horrific discovery. A manhunt ensued looking for the killer. All that is left of this story is the file kept by my father and we both want to ensure that Arden Heap is not forgotten
❤️ Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu9SNFGpY_odhZT_LevkGvw
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/darkheartswithstacylee?igsh=Z2d3bTJtZ2NsNXIy&utm_source=qr
🎵 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@darkheartswithstacylee?_t=8ns1oHffLyd&_r=1
💰 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/DarkHeartswithStacyLee?utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator
💵 CashApp: https://cash.app/$stacyleeDWD
🤑 Venmo:
https://www.venmo.com/u/DarkHeartsWithStacyLee
📧 Email: [email protected]
--------
27:04
The Gilbert Goons: A gang of privileged teenagers is terrorizing Phoenix, Arizona
Today we are talking about the murder of 16 year old Preston Lord in Gilbert, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix. In the wake of Preston's murder, it becomes apparent that a gang of violent teenagers who call themselves The Gilbert Goons, is running amok in Phoenix. Their wealthy parents seem to have a hold on the police department and it takes months of community outrage in order to get anything done. A reporter then discovers that violent attacks have been taking place for months and even years, and nothing is being done about it. Three moms band together to form a group that pressures the police. Finally, some arrests are made, but there is a long way to go before Preston Lord gets justice
❤️ Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu9SNFGpY_odhZT_LevkGvw
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/darkheartswithstacylee?igsh=Z2d3bTJtZ2NsNXIy&utm_source=qr
🎵 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@darkheartswithstacylee?_t=8ns1oHffLyd&_r=1
💰 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/DarkHeartswithStacyLee?utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator
💵 CashApp: https://cash.app/$stacyleeDWD
🤑 Venmo:
https://www.venmo.com/u/DarkHeartsWithStacyLee
📧 Email: [email protected]
--------
30:56
The Utah Cabin Murders: A family Christmas party in Northern Utah becomes a nightmare
In 1900, Rolfe Tiede, his daughters Trisha and Linae, his wife Kaye and his mother in law Beth Potts arrive on snowmobiles at their family cabin to celebrate the Christmas holidays. They enter the cabin and are confronted by two escaped convicts, Von Lester Taylor and Edward Steven Deli, who have walked away from a Utah halfway house. The men pull guns and begin shooting. The girls, Trisha and Linae are then abducted and forced to drive the killers away on snowmobiles but the killers are not aware, Rolfe Tiede is not dead, just badly injured. This father and hero, bleeding, burned, and blind jumped on a snowmobile and followed them, determined to save his girls. The authorities are alerted and what follows is a police chase and car crash
❤️ Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu9SNFGpY_odhZT_LevkGvw
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/darkheartswithstacylee?igsh=Z2d3bTJtZ2NsNXIy&utm_source=qr
🎵 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@darkheartswithstacylee?_t=8ns1oHffLyd&_r=1
💰 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/DarkHeartswithStacyLee?utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator
💵 CashApp: https://cash.app/$stacyleeDWD
🤑 Venmo:
https://www.venmo.com/u/DarkHeartsWithStacyLee
📧 Email: [email protected]
Your search for good true crime podcasts ends here. Prepare to get chills as you journey into the eerie world of unsolved mysteries on the Dark Hearts with Stacy Lee podcast. Explore true crime stories that have baffled investigators. Crack murder mysteries. Explore the eerie world of cults, dark stories, and mysteries.Hosted by Stacy Lee, a skilled storyteller with a talent for crime analysis and solving criminal investigations, this podcast is ideal for anyone who loves the thrill of the unknown. From chilling American story cult tales to eerie spooky stories, the Dark Hearts podcast stands out with its thoroughly researched content and engaging narratives.Join us every Monday and Wednesday as we uncover conspiracy theories. If you're a fan of the best true crime podcasts, you won't want to miss out. Subscribe, listen, and share. Tune in to experience the darker side of life with Dark Hearts with Stacy Lee.