About Dark Hearts with Stacy Lee

Your search for good true crime podcasts ends here. Prepare to get chills as you journey into the eerie world of unsolved mysteries on the Dark Hearts with Stacy Lee podcast. Explore true crime stories that have baffled investigators. Crack murder mysteries. Explore the eerie world of cults, dark stories, and mysteries.Hosted by Stacy Lee, a skilled storyteller with a talent for crime analysis and solving criminal investigations, this podcast is ideal for anyone who loves the thrill of the unknown. From chilling American story cult tales to eerie spooky stories, the Dark Hearts podcast stands out with its thoroughly researched content and engaging narratives.Join us every Monday and Wednesday as we uncover conspiracy theories. If you're a fan of the best true crime podcasts, you won't want to miss out. Subscribe, listen, and share. Tune in to experience the darker side of life with Dark Hearts with Stacy Lee.