The Ecclesiastes Mystery: Death, intrigue and the mafia in Arizona

Chuck Morgan was an escrow agent in Tucson, Arizona. First, he vanishes and reappears at his home with his wrists and ankles bound. Chuck claims a hallucinogenic substance has been painted in his throat and he cannot speak. When he can, he tells his wife that if he tells her what is going on, their entire family will be killed. Then Chuck disappears again only this time, he is gone for good. He turns up dead in the desert and his death is ruled a suicide even though he is wearing a bullet proof vest and there are no fingerprints on the gun found next to his body. Two other deaths, those of Doug Johnson and Danny Casolaro follow and the mystery deepens. Was Chuck Morgan assisting the mafia or was he assisting the United States Treasury Department uncover illegal business dealings inside the mafia