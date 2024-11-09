The man who killed Joyce Yost wins a major victory in court, seeing his death sentence overturned for a second time. It all boils down to one line of questioning at Doug Lovell's 2015 trial. COLD host Dave Cawley attended oral arguments before the Utah Supreme Court and discusses the stunning decision with Talking COLD's Amy Donaldson.
The Search For Sheree | Bonus: The Causey Search | 15
COLD discovers an odd rock pile in the mountains. It looks like a possible grave. Detectives head into the hills, believing the rock pile could hold evidence related to the disappearance of Sheree Warren. In this bonus episode of COLD season 3, you’ll join investigative journalist Dave Cawley on the mountain near Utah’s Causey Reservoir and hear exactly what happened as detectives and CSI excavated beneath the rocks.
Season 3 of Cold includes descriptions of rape, sexual assault, murder and domestic violence. Please take care when listening.
The Search For Sheree | Bonus: The Convenient Alternative | 14
Ten years before Sheree Warren disappeared, another young mother vanished from her workplace in the suburbs of Ogden, Utah. Nancy Perry Baird’s case shares many similarities with Sheree Warren’s. Both were young mothers, recently divorced, working to support themselves. Police in both cases theorized a serial killer might be responsible. To this day, many of Nancy Baird's own relatives believe Ted Bundy abducted and killed her; a claim Bundy denied. COLD has obtained exclusive access to the Nancy Baird case files. In this bonus episode of COLD season 3, journalist and host Dave Cawley uncovers new evidence that illuminates Ted Bundy’s role in Nancy’s disappearance.
Season 3 of Cold includes descriptions of rape, sexual assault, murder and domestic violence. Please take care when listening.
The Search For Sheree | Talking Cold: Burning Questions with Dave Cawley | 13
Amy and Sheryl sit down with COLD host and investigative reporter Dave Cawley to ask him your burning questions about COLD season 3, The Search for Sheree Warren. What about the jacket Sheree was wearing? And why didn’t police look harder at the last known person to see Sheree before she disappeared? Amy and Sheryl also discuss ethical questions with Associate Professor of Journalism at Weber State University, Dr. Jean Norman.
Talking Cold is the after-show podcast that dives into the key issues raised in COLD.
The Search For Sheree | Talking Cold: When Obscene Calls Escalate | 12
If you get an unsolicited sexual call or nude picture sent to you, is that a crime? You may be surprised by the answer. One of the suspects in the disappearance of Sheree Warren in 1985 was caught making lewd phone calls to women multiple times. Do these types of crimes often escalate to other, more aggressive behaviors? Joining hosts Amy Donaldson & Sheryl Worsley for the discussion on this edition of Talking Cold: prosecutor and division director of the Salt Lake County Special Victims Unit Anna Rossi Anderson and former FBI profiler and host of the Killer Psyche & Killer Psyche Daily podcasts, Candice DeLong.
Cold is a narrative podcast series focused on missing persons cases. Investigative journalist and host Dave Cawley takes on a single story with each season.
Season 3: The Search for Sheree follows two suspects in the 1985 disappearance of Sheree Warren while examining the dangerous escalation of domestic abuse and sexual violence. The Cold team seeks to answer the question: what really happened to Sheree Warren?
Season 2: Justice for Joyce Yost delves into the details of a murder-for-hire plot and attempts to find justice for Joyce – a woman who bravely reported her kidnapping and rape only to vanish without a trace.
Season 1: Susan Powell Case Files, the Cold journey begins with Dave’s investigation into the unsolved disappearance of Susan Powell… and the man with the most to gain from her death.