The Search For Sheree | Talking Cold: When Obscene Calls Escalate

If you get an unsolicited sexual call or nude picture sent to you, is that a crime? You may be surprised by the answer. One of the suspects in the disappearance of Sheree Warren in 1985 was caught making lewd phone calls to women multiple times. Do these types of crimes often escalate to other, more aggressive behaviors? Joining hosts Amy Donaldson & Sheryl Worsley for the discussion on this edition of Talking Cold: prosecutor and division director of the Salt Lake County Special Victims Unit Anna Rossi Anderson and former FBI profiler and host of the Killer Psyche & Killer Psyche Daily podcasts, Candice DeLong. Talking Cold is the after-show podcast that dives into the key issues raised in COLD. Listen to Cold on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can binge all episodes ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting wondery.com/links/cold/ now.