A string of suicides across the globe seem to be connected to a salesman in Canada. But does he know what he’s selling is being used for? An undercover journalist uncovers a bombshell. If you are thinking about suicide or are worried about someone you know, call or text 9-8-8 in Canada or the United States for support. If your life is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. You can find additional and international resources at cbc.ca/hunting.

After years of operating under the radar, Kenneth Law is now under police investigation. How does a once-successful businessman find himself bankrupt and in the business of suicide? If you are thinking about suicide or are worried about someone you know, call or text 9-8-8 in Canada or the United States for support. If your life is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. You can find additional and international resources at cbc.ca/hunting.

The business of suicide is far bigger than one man. Meet the lawyers taking on the trillion-dollar company that sold far more of the substance than police allege Kenneth Law ever did. If you are thinking about suicide or are worried about someone you know, call or text 9-8-8 in Canada or the United States for support. If your life is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. You can find additional and international resources at cbc.ca/hunting.

Putting Kenneth Law behind bars won’t do anything to stop people from wanting to die… or going online to learn how. What – if anything – will? If you are thinking about suicide or are worried about someone you know, call or text 9-8-8 in Canada or the United States for support. If your life is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. You can find additional and international resources at cbc.ca/hunting.

About Hunting the Suicide Salesman

About Hunting the Suicide Salesman

About Hunting the Suicide Salesman

Following the critically acclaimed series Hunting Warhead, Season 2 follows host Daemon Fairless as he takes us inside another dark corner of the internet: the online world helping people take their own lives.When people around the world started killing themselves with an obscure substance a few years ago, police were unaware that something – someone – was tying many of these deaths together. It took grieving families and investigative journalists to piece together what was actually happening and to trace the source of the substance – first, to an online suicide forum and then, to a salesman in Canada: Kenneth Law. Police believe he sent more than 1200 shipments to 41 countries… and may be connected to more than 145 deaths around the world. But this story is far bigger than any one man… It's about the places desperate people go when they can’t find what they need in the real world – and a deadly problem we’re afraid to talk about.If you are thinking about suicide or are worried about someone you know, call or text 9-8-8 in Canada or the United States for support. If your life is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. You can find additional and international resources at cbc.ca/hunting.About HUNTING: Investigating where the internet meets the unspeakable. Host Daemon Fairless tackles subjects most people would rather avoid, like online child sexual abuse (S1: Hunting Warhead), or the forums dedicated to suicide (S2: Hunting the Suicide Salesman).For the best in true crime from CBC, ad-free, visit apple.co/cbctruecrime.