Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
19 episodes
- Putting Kenneth Law behind bars won’t do anything to stop people from wanting to die… or going online to learn how. What – if anything – will?
If you are thinking about suicide or are worried about someone you know, call or text 9-8-8 in Canada or the United States for support. If your life is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. You can find additional and international resources at cbc.ca/hunting.
- The business of suicide is far bigger than one man. Meet the lawyers taking on the trillion-dollar company that sold far more of the substance than police allege Kenneth Law ever did.
If you are thinking about suicide or are worried about someone you know, call or text 9-8-8 in Canada or the United States for support. If your life is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. You can find additional and international resources at cbc.ca/hunting.
- After years of operating under the radar, Kenneth Law is now under police investigation. How does a once-successful businessman find himself bankrupt and in the business of suicide?
If you are thinking about suicide or are worried about someone you know, call or text 9-8-8 in Canada or the United States for support. If your life is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. You can find additional and international resources at cbc.ca/hunting.
- A string of suicides across the globe seem to be connected to a salesman in Canada. But does he know what he’s selling is being used for? An undercover journalist uncovers a bombshell.
If you are thinking about suicide or are worried about someone you know, call or text 9-8-8 in Canada or the United States for support. If your life is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. You can find additional and international resources at cbc.ca/hunting.
- After a young British man ends his life with a mysterious substance, his grieving family stumbles into the online world that helped him – and countless others – die.
If you are thinking about suicide or are worried about someone you know, call or text 9-8-8 in Canada or the United States for support. If your life is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. You can find additional and international resources at cbc.ca/hunting.
More True Crime podcasts
- Betrayal WeeklyRelationships, Society & Culture, True Crime
- MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious StoriesTrue Crime
- Rotten MangoComedy, Society & Culture, True Crime
- The DeckTrue Crime
- 48 HoursNews, News Commentary, TV & Film, True Crime
- MorbidComedy, True Crime
- 20/20True Crime
- Dateline NBCNews, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Crime JunkieTrue Crime
Trending True Crime podcasts
- Dateline: True Crime WeeklyTrue Crime
- True SunlightNews, News Commentary, True Crime
- 13th Juror PodcastDocumentary, Government, News, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Strange and Unexplained with Daisy EaganScience, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Weird Little GuysSociety & Culture, True Crime
- Crime SaladTrue Crime
- Hell and GoneSociety & Culture, True Crime
- Bedtime StoriesTrue Crime
- ChameleonDocumentary, Society & Culture, TV & Film, True Crime
- Creeps and CrimesComedy, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Crime SceneDocumentary, History, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Blood TrailsTrue Crime
- People are the WorstComedy, True Crime
- Twisted Tales with Heidi WongTV & Film, True Crime
- Royal SwindleTrue Crime
- Heart Starts Pounding: Horrors, Hauntings and MysteriesDrama, Fiction, History, True Crime
- The Minds of Madness - True Crime StoriesDocumentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
- The Connect- with Johnny MitchellTrue Crime
- The Turning - Seasons 1, 2 & 3Documentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
- MorbidologyDocumentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Strictly StalkingSociety & Culture, True Crime
- The Emily ShowEntertainment News, News, True Crime
- Generation Why: True CrimeDocumentary, Government, Society & Culture, True Crime
- MURDERISHHistory, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Forensic FilesSociety & Culture, True Crime
- ScamandaDocumentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
About Hunting the Suicide Salesman
Following the critically acclaimed series Hunting Warhead, Season 2 follows host Daemon Fairless as he takes us inside another dark corner of the internet: the online world helping people take their own lives.When people around the world started killing themselves with an obscure substance a few years ago, police were unaware that something – someone – was tying many of these deaths together. It took grieving families and investigative journalists to piece together what was actually happening and to trace the source of the substance – first, to an online suicide forum and then, to a salesman in Canada: Kenneth Law. Police believe he sent more than 1200 shipments to 41 countries… and may be connected to more than 145 deaths around the world. But this story is far bigger than any one man… It's about the places desperate people go when they can’t find what they need in the real world – and a deadly problem we’re afraid to talk about.If you are thinking about suicide or are worried about someone you know, call or text 9-8-8 in Canada or the United States for support. If your life is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. You can find additional and international resources at cbc.ca/hunting.About HUNTING: Investigating where the internet meets the unspeakable. Host Daemon Fairless tackles subjects most people would rather avoid, like online child sexual abuse (S1: Hunting Warhead), or the forums dedicated to suicide (S2: Hunting the Suicide Salesman).For the best in true crime from CBC, ad-free, visit apple.co/cbctruecrime.Podcast website
Listen to Hunting the Suicide Salesman, Betrayal Weekly and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Hunting the Suicide Salesman
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Hunting the Suicide Salesman: Podcasts in Family