How do you take down a criminal network that’s hidden in the shadows? How do you rescue child abuse victims who could be anywhere in the world? Hunting Warhead ...
7/4/2023
30:16
Episode 6: Fallout
At Faulkner’s final sentencing hearing, we finally discover the true extent of his activities on the dark web. We thought we knew everything he had been up to. We were wrong.
For transcripts of this series, please visit: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/podcastnews/hunting-warehead-transcripts-listen-1.5346693
11/17/2019
54:08
Episode 5: Becoming Warhead
What led Benjamin Faulkner to become Warhead? And, more importantly, how do you prevent others like him from following the same path?
11/17/2019
1:06:01
Episode 4: Impact Statement
Jenn was home alone with her children when she received a call from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. They needed to talk to her as soon as possible. It was about her relative, Ben Faulkner.
11/10/2019
47:59
Episode 3: Operation Artemis
After the arrest of Canadian Benjamin Faulkner, Taskforce Argos has to learn how to become Warhead on Child’s Play, before its users realize that the site has been compromised. But time is running out — and very difficult moral decisions will have to be made.
