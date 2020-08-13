A chilling wave of murders sweeps through Little Haiti, a Miami neighborhood that is home to many Haitian exiles. The victims are radio broadcasters, using the ... More
Truth and Bullets
The investigation into Olivier’s killing begins, and another young radio journalist is shot. It can’t be a coincidence.
5/4/2023
27:59
The Black Book
When music promoter and DJ Jean-Claude Olivier is shot outside a club in Miami, Little Haiti wonders – how much further is this going to go?
4/27/2023
34:52
Introducing: "Silenced: The Radio Murders"
Four radio broadcasters are assassinated on the streets of Miami. Rumors swirl about who wanted them shut up. Some suspect a far-reaching conspiracy.
4/20/2023
2:15
FORGOTTEN - Bonus: International Women's Day
In this special bonus episode, Mónica revisits a protest march she attended in México to mark International Women's Day, back at the beginning of 2020. We examine the situation on the ground in Juárez today, share a small update from the Flores family, and answer one of our most frequently asked questions: What can we do, in the continuing fight against femicide and gender violence? Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
3/8/2021
32:50
FORGOTTEN - Bonus: A Conversation with Ilia Calderón
Mónica is joined by Colombian journalist and Univision news anchor Ilia Calderón for a conversation about the drivers of femicide around the world, and Ilia’s new book "My Time to Speak: Reclaiming Ancestry and Confronting Race." Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
A chilling wave of murders sweeps through Little Haiti, a Miami neighborhood that is home to many Haitian exiles. The victims are radio broadcasters, using the airwaves to demand democracy at home. Little Haiti is up in arms, calling for justice for the fallen heroes, but the investigation stalls. To this day, the masterminds remain free. And rumors persist … about cocaine trafficking, CIA assets, and transnational coups. Ana Arana, who first investigated the crimes thirty years ago, teams up with Oz Woloshyn to find answers to a case that continues to haunt her.