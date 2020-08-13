Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Silenced: The Radio Murders in the App
Listen to Silenced: The Radio Murders in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Silenced: The Radio Murders

Silenced: The Radio Murders

Podcast Silenced: The Radio Murders
Podcast Silenced: The Radio Murders

Silenced: The Radio Murders

iHeartPodcasts & Kaleidoscope
add
A chilling wave of murders sweeps through Little Haiti, a Miami neighborhood that is home to many Haitian exiles. The victims are radio broadcasters, using the ... More
True CrimeHistorySociety & Culture
A chilling wave of murders sweeps through Little Haiti, a Miami neighborhood that is home to many Haitian exiles. The victims are radio broadcasters, using the ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 17
  • Truth and Bullets
    The investigation into Olivier’s killing begins, and another young radio journalist is shot. It can’t be a coincidence.  Available to all on May 4, 2023. Like what you hear? Follow us @kscope_nyc on Twitter and Instagram.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    27:59
  • The Black Book
    When music promoter and DJ Jean-Claude Olivier is shot outside a club in Miami, Little Haiti wonders – how much further is this going to go? Like what you hear? Follow us @kscope_nyc on Twitter and Instagram. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/27/2023
    34:52
  • Introducing: "Silenced: The Radio Murders"
    Four radio broadcasters are assassinated on the streets of Miami. Rumors swirl about who wanted them shut up. Some suspect a far-reaching conspiracy. Like what you hear? Follow us @kscope_nyc on Twitter and Instagram.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/20/2023
    2:15
  • FORGOTTEN - Bonus: International Women's Day
    In this special bonus episode, Mónica revisits a protest march she attended in México to mark International Women's Day, back at the beginning of 2020. We examine the situation on the ground in Juárez today, share a small update from the Flores family, and answer one of our most frequently asked questions: What can we do, in the continuing fight against femicide and gender violence? Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/8/2021
    32:50
  • FORGOTTEN - Bonus: A Conversation with Ilia Calderón
    Mónica is joined by Colombian journalist and Univision news anchor Ilia Calderón for a conversation about the drivers of femicide around the world, and Ilia’s new book "My Time to Speak: Reclaiming Ancestry and Confronting Race." Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    8/13/2020
    10:06

More True Crime podcasts

About Silenced: The Radio Murders

A chilling wave of murders sweeps through Little Haiti, a Miami neighborhood that is home to many Haitian exiles. The victims are radio broadcasters, using the airwaves to demand democracy at home. Little Haiti is up in arms, calling for justice for the fallen heroes, but the investigation stalls. To this day, the masterminds remain free. And rumors persist … about cocaine trafficking, CIA assets, and transnational coups. Ana Arana, who first investigated the crimes thirty years ago, teams up with Oz Woloshyn to find answers to a case that continues to haunt her.

Podcast website

Listen to Silenced: The Radio Murders, CULT WATCH: A Cult Vault Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Silenced: The Radio Murders

Silenced: The Radio Murders

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Silenced: The Radio Murders: Podcasts in Family