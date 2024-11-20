Is Letterboxd ruining movies?

Letterboxd is a great tool for keeping track of movies and seeing what your friends and others are watching. But does constant logging, rating, and reviewing actually help us enjoy films? To find out, we spoke to Dr. Ruud Jacobs, who actually researched the impact of consumer movie reviews, and professional movie critic Tasha Robinson.Dr. Jacobs' research can be found here, and you can hear Tasha on her own podcast, The Next Picture Show.