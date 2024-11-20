Powered by RND
PodcastsSociety & CultureNo Such Thing
Listen to No Such Thing in the App
Listen to No Such Thing in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

No Such Thing

Podcast No Such Thing
MannyNoahDevan
No Such Thing is a new show where three best friends and journalists settle their dumb arguments — and yours — by actually doing the research.Hosts Manny Fidel,...
Society & CultureComedyNewsNews Commentary

Available Episodes

5 of 12
  • Can you cure picky eating? (w/ Search Engine)
    In collaboration with our friends at Search Engine, we seek to find a cure for Manny's deep aversion to seafood, for the sake of our friendship.For more, visit www.nosuchthing.show. If you have a question you'd like us to answer, feel free to email us at [email protected]. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    38:23
  • Should men sit when they pee?
    This week, we bravely interrogate the male practice of standing while peeing. Why do we do it? And why stand when you can sit? We speak with urologist Gerald collins to find out if there are any hidden benefits to sitting while peeing.For more, visit www.nosuchthing.show. If you have a question you'd like us to answer, feel free to email us at [email protected]. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    27:26
  • Are suburban dogs happier than city dogs?
    On this week’s episode we tackle a question Devan has been grappling with while living with a dog in the city: Are suburban dogs happier than city dogs? To find out, we spoke with one of the leading dog cognition experts, Alexandra Horowitz. She heads the Dog Cognition Lab at Barnard and is the author of Inside of a Dog.The credit song is Big Dog by Maurice featuring Kenny Ning and Certain Self, who also provided additional music for this episode. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    50:48
  • Is Letterboxd ruining movies?
    Letterboxd is a great tool for keeping track of movies and seeing what your friends and others are watching. But does constant logging, rating, and reviewing actually help us enjoy films? To find out, we spoke to Dr. Ruud Jacobs, who actually researched the impact of consumer movie reviews, and professional movie critic Tasha Robinson.Dr. Jacobs' research can be found here, and you can hear Tasha on her own podcast, The Next Picture Show.For more, visit www.nosuchthing.show Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    28:20
  • Is it OK to wear outside clothes on your bed?
    On this week’s episode, we tackle our first listener-submitted question: is it OK to wear outside clothes on your bed? Everyone has strong opinions, but what does the science say? We speak with microbiologist Dr. Lisa Cuchara of Quinnipiac University and ran a swab test to get some answers.For more, please subscribe to our newsletter at www.nosuchthing.show.If you have any questions you’d like us to get to the bottom of, email us at [email protected]. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    39:43

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About No Such Thing

No Such Thing is a new show where three best friends and journalists settle their dumb arguments — and yours — by actually doing the research.Hosts Manny Fidel, Noah Friedman, and Devan Joseph, start each episode with an argument using just their gut feelings. Then they go out into the world, investigate, talk to experts, and conduct some experiments. Finally, the guys bring their findings back to the group to see if they can change minds, enlighten each other, and move past their emotional truths. New episodes come out on Tuesday.For more information, please subscribe to our newsletter at www.nosuchthing.show.And if you have any questions you’d like us to get to the bottom of, email us at [email protected]. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website

Listen to No Such Thing, The Telepathy Tapes and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.8.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/22/2025 - 11:05:47 PM