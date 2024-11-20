No Such Thing is a new show where three best friends and journalists settle their dumb arguments — and yours — by actually doing the research.Hosts Manny Fidel, Noah Friedman, and Devan Joseph, start each episode with an argument using just their gut feelings. Then they go out into the world, investigate, talk to experts, and conduct some experiments. Finally, the guys bring their findings back to the group to see if they can change minds, enlighten each other, and move past their emotional truths. New episodes come out on Tuesday.For more information, please subscribe to our newsletter at www.nosuchthing.show.And if you have any questions you’d like us to get to the bottom of, email us at [email protected]
. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.