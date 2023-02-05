Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Mind of a Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer in the App
Listen to Mind of a Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Mind of a Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer

Mind of a Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer

Podcast Mind of a Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer
Podcast Mind of a Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer

Mind of a Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer

ID
add
Season 4 of Mind of a Monster examines Jeffrey Dahmer, who from 1978 to 1991 murdered seventeen men and boys, attempted to kill at least two others, and attacke... More
True Crime
Season 4 of Mind of a Monster examines Jeffrey Dahmer, who from 1978 to 1991 murdered seventeen men and boys, attempted to kill at least two others, and attacke... More

Available Episodes

5 of 27
  • S4 Ep.5: Body Parts
    Dr. Michelle Ward tracks his latest victim, Tracy Edwards, as he manages to escape Dahmer’s clutches. This time, law enforcement finally takes notice, and when they enter his apartment, they make a macabre discovery -- a human head in the fridge.   Hosted by criminal psychologist Michelle Ward, the Mind of a Monster true crime podcast brings you exclusive access and insight into some of history’s most notorious serial killers—with chilling audio straight from the monsters themselves. Season 4 of Mind of a Monster examines Jeffrey Dahmer, who from 1978 to 1991 murdered seventeen men and boys, attempted to kill at least two others, and attacked, drugged, and abused countless more. He cannibalized some of his victims, dismembered their bodies and preyed on the vulnerable to become one of the most depraved serial killers in American history. Across six episodes, criminal psychologist Dr. Michelle Ward consults with detectives, journalists, survivors, and witnesses to dive deep into the case of Jeffrey Dahmer. Investigating his crimes, Dr. Ward tracks his trajectory as a killer and exposes the many opportunities that were lost to prevent his reign of terror. Mind of a Monster is an Investigation Discovery podcast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/2/2023
    34:32
  • S4 Ep.4: House of Horrors
    It’s 1991 and Jeffrey Dahmer's depravity has descended to a new low. Tired of his victims dying so quickly, he attempts to create human zombies. Dr. Michelle Ward investigates as Dahmer’s apartment transforms into a Dantean epicenter of pain, deviance, and torture, as victim after victim find themselves in Dahmer’s clutches. In this episode, we meet Rita Isbell, whose brother Errol’s life was cut short by Jeffrey Dahmer when he met him near a bookstore. We also follow as once again the police have Dahmer within their grasp when another young boy escapes from his apartment. Hosted by criminal psychologist Michelle Ward, the Mind of a Monster true crime podcast brings you exclusive access and insight into some of history’s most notorious serial killers—with chilling audio straight from the monsters themselves. Season 4 of Mind of a Monster examines Jeffrey Dahmer, who from 1978 to 1991 murdered seventeen men and boys, attempted to kill at least two others, and attacked, drugged, and abused countless more. He cannibalized some of his victims, dismembered their bodies and preyed on the vulnerable to become one of the most depraved serial killers in American history. Across six episodes, criminal psychologist Dr. Michelle Ward consults with detectives, journalists, survivors, and witnesses to dive deep into the case of Jeffrey Dahmer. Investigating his crimes, Dr. Ward tracks his trajectory as a killer and exposes the many opportunities that were lost to prevent his reign of terror. Mind of a Monster is an Investigation Discovery podcast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/25/2023
    40:10
  • S4 Ep.3: Dahmer and the Chocolate Factory
    After a nine-year gap between his first and second kills, Jeffrey Dahmer now murders men and boys at speed. Dr. Walsh tracks Dahmer’s progression as a serial killer and investigates how a near miss almost stops his killing spree in its tracks.Hosted by criminal psychologist Michelle Ward, the Mind of a Monster true crime podcast brings you exclusive access and insight into some of history’s most notorious serial killers—with chilling audio straight from the monsters themselves. Season 4 of Mind of a Monster examines Jeffrey Dahmer, who from 1978 to 1991 murdered seventeen men and boys, attempted to kill at least two others, and attacked, drugged, and abused countless more. He cannibalized some of his victims, dismembered their bodies and preyed on the vulnerable to become one of the most depraved serial killers in American history. Across six episodes, criminal psychologist Dr. Michelle Ward consults with detectives, journalists, survivors, and witnesses to dive deep into the case of Jeffrey Dahmer. Investigating his crimes, Dr. Ward tracks his trajectory as a killer and exposes the many opportunities that were lost to prevent his reign of terror. Mind of a Monster is an Investigation Discovery podcast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/18/2023
    29:10
  • S4 Ep.2: A Serial Killer is Born
    Dr. Michelle Ward discusses how Dahmer flunks college and enlists in the army, before finally moving in with his grandmother in Milwaukee. The prevailing story of this period is that he resists his violent urges for nine years -- but is this the truth? Hosted by criminal psychologist Michelle Ward, the Mind of a Monster true crime podcast brings you exclusive access and insight into some of history’s most notorious serial killers—with chilling audio straight from the monsters themselves. Season 4 of Mind of a Monster examines Jeffrey Dahmer, who from 1978 to 1991 murdered seventeen men and boys, attempted to kill at least two others, and attacked, drugged, and abused countless more. He cannibalized some of his victims, dismembered their bodies and preyed on the vulnerable to become one of the most depraved serial killers in American history. Across six episodes, criminal psychologist Dr. Michelle Ward consults with detectives, journalists, survivors, and witnesses to dive deep into the case of Jeffrey Dahmer. Investigating his crimes, Dr. Ward tracks his trajectory as a killer and exposes the many opportunities that were lost to prevent his reign of terror. Mind of a Monster is an Investigation Discovery podcast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/11/2023
    35:27
  • S4 Ep.1: First Kill
    We begin in the picturesque town of Bath, Ohio, where a troubled teenager is developing some disturbing interests. Speaking to experts and witnesses, Dr Michelle Ward investigates the pivotal moment that saw Jeffrey Dahmer shift from class jokester to ruthless killer. Hosted by criminal psychologist Michelle Ward, the Mind of a Monster true crime podcast brings you exclusive access and insight into some of history’s most notorious serial killers—with chilling audio straight from the monsters themselves. Season 4 of Mind of a Monster examines Jeffrey Dahmer, who from 1978 to 1991 murdered seventeen men and boys, attempted to kill at least two others, and attacked, drugged, and abused countless more. He cannibalized some of his victims, dismembered their bodies and preyed on the vulnerable to become one of the most depraved serial killers in American history. Across six episodes, criminal psychologist Dr. Michelle Ward consults with detectives, journalists, survivors, and witnesses to dive deep into the case of Jeffrey Dahmer. Investigating his crimes, Dr. Ward tracks his trajectory as a killer and exposes the many opportunities that were lost to prevent his reign of terror. Mind of a Monster is an Investigation Discovery podcast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/4/2023
    35:55

More True Crime podcasts

About Mind of a Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer

Season 4 of Mind of a Monster examines Jeffrey Dahmer, who from 1978 to 1991 murdered seventeen men and boys, attempted to kill at least two others, and attacked, drugged, and abused countless more. He cannibalized some of his victims, dismembered their bodies and preyed on the vulnerable to become one of the most depraved serial killers in American history.


Across six episodes, criminal psychologist Dr. Michelle Ward consults with detectives, journalists, survivors, and witnesses to dive deep into the case of Jeffrey Dahmer. Investigating his crimes, Dr. Ward tracks his trajectory as a killer and exposes the many opportunities that were lost to prevent his reign of terror.


Hosted by criminal psychologist Michelle Ward, Mind of a Monster brings you exclusive access and insight into these depraved killers. Hear from history’s most notorious serial killers—with chilling audio straight from the monsters themselves.


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Podcast website

Listen to Mind of a Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer, Ford & Vegas A True Crime Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Mind of a Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer

Mind of a Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Mind of a Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer: Podcasts in Family