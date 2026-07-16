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69 episodes
- If you enjoyed Mind of a Monster, you may also like Murder in the Heartland, a new podcast from ID. Listen to Episode 1, "Who Killed Angie Lee?" here, and follow Murder in the Heartland.
Murder in the Heartland is your podcast for small-town American crime. Each episode is told through the collective point-of-view of a Middle American town and its residents, and every story documents a town and people in the heart of the country, and the provocative crime that tore through it. The townspeople are not only the storytellers, but they also hold the clues to the crimes that have forever changed their lives, and how they understand their home.
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- Michael Gargiulo’s final victim bravely fights him off, leading to his eventual arrest. A media frenzy takes place as the serial killer takes the stand. With multiple powerful witness testimonies, shocking evidence and the death penalty on the table, a gripping court case takes place to determine Michael’s fate. Speaking with journalists, a victim’s friend, witnesses, experts and detectives, Dr. Michelle Ward follows the court proceedings blow by blow to uncover what is in store for the Hollywood Ripper. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Another woman is found murdered, and this time Michael has gone even further with his brutality. In the wake of the investigation, there is a break in the case. Clear patterns are emerging and link multiple overkill murders of young women to the possibility of one suspect – Michael Gargiulo. The heat is on, but Michael continues to terrorize the women around him. Speaking with detectives and experts, Dr. Michelle Ward investigates another frenzied murder and how Michael behaves when he has chosen his next potential victim. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Detectives continue to work on finding Ashley Ellerin’s killer and finally their attentions turn to her neighbor, Mike the furnace guy. Police try to track Michael down, but it proves very difficult rather quickly. Dr. Michelle Ward digs into Michael’s past relationships to find that not only does he manipulate these women, but a series of terrifying behavior emerges. Speaking with victim’s friends and detectives, Dr. Michelle Ward explores the manhunt and how patterns of Michael’s sadistic behavior is in all aspects of his life. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- 22-year-old Ashley Ellerin is found brutally murdered in her apartment by her roommate. The scene is closed off and police search for any evidence that identifies her killer. Detectives don’t know yet that it’s Mike the Furnace Guy and they open the investigation up to Ashley’s large circle of Hollywood friends, including a famous actor. Dr. Michelle Ward speaks with Ashley’s friend and detectives about the horrific ordeal and uncover the tragic details of her murder. Dr. Ward delves into Michael’s childhood with a psychologist to try to uncover what may have contributed to this heinous attack as an adult. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Mind of a Monster: The Hollywood Ripper
Across the 2000s, under the shimmering lights of Hollywood, a murderer lay in wait. Watching, waiting and stalking his young and beautiful female neighbors, Michael Gargiulo bided his time until his opportune moment arrived – while they were sleeping. Breaking into their safe havens - their homes - he butchered his victims and then moved to a new location in tinsel town to find his next target. Across six episodes, criminal psychologist Dr. Michelle Ward talks with friends and acquaintances of Michael Gargiulo, investigators, experts and attorneys from the case, all to uncover the twisted world of The Hollywood Ripper. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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