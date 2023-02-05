About Mind of a Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer

Season 4 of Mind of a Monster examines Jeffrey Dahmer, who from 1978 to 1991 murdered seventeen men and boys, attempted to kill at least two others, and attacked, drugged, and abused countless more. He cannibalized some of his victims, dismembered their bodies and preyed on the vulnerable to become one of the most depraved serial killers in American history.

Across six episodes, criminal psychologist Dr. Michelle Ward consults with detectives, journalists, survivors, and witnesses to dive deep into the case of Jeffrey Dahmer. Investigating his crimes, Dr. Ward tracks his trajectory as a killer and exposes the many opportunities that were lost to prevent his reign of terror.

Hosted by criminal psychologist Michelle Ward, Mind of a Monster brings you exclusive access and insight into these depraved killers. Hear from history’s most notorious serial killers—with chilling audio straight from the monsters themselves.

