If you enjoyed Mind of a Monster, you may also like Murder in the Heartland, a new podcast from ID. Listen to Episode 1, "Who Killed Angie Lee?" here, and follow Murder in the Heartland.



Murder in the Heartland is your podcast for small-town American crime. Each episode is told through the collective point-of-view of a Middle American town and its residents, and every story documents a town and people in the heart of the country, and the provocative crime that tore through it. The townspeople are not only the storytellers, but they also hold the clues to the crimes that have forever changed their lives, and how they understand their home.

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