Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
78 episodes
- In the small town of Twinsburg, OH, Charlene Puffenbarger's three-year-old son is the only witness to her brutal murder. As Investigators continue to follow every tip that comes in, an unexpected source leads them to the killer. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Murder in the Heartland is your podcast for small-town American crime. Each episode is told through the collective point-of-view of a Middle American town and its residents, and every story documents a town and people in the heart of the country, and the provocative crime that tore through it. The townspeople are not only the storytellers, but they also hold the clues to the crimes that have forever changed their lives, and how they understand their home. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More True Crime podcasts
- Serialously with Annie EliseDaily News, Documentary, News, Society & Culture, True Crime
- 20/20True Crime
- Crime JunkieTrue Crime
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia HardstarkTrue Crime
- Rotten MangoComedy, Society & Culture, True Crime
- MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious StoriesTrue Crime
- Betrayal WeeklyRelationships, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Dateline NBCNews, Society & Culture, True Crime
- 48 HoursNews, News Commentary, TV & Film, True Crime
Trending True Crime podcasts
- Dateline: True Crime WeeklyTrue Crime
- True SunlightNews, News Commentary, True Crime
- 13th Juror PodcastDocumentary, Government, News, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Strange and Unexplained with Daisy EaganScience, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Weird Little GuysSociety & Culture, True Crime
- Crime SaladTrue Crime
- Hell and GoneSociety & Culture, True Crime
- Bedtime StoriesTrue Crime
- ChameleonDocumentary, Society & Culture, TV & Film, True Crime
- Creeps and CrimesComedy, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Crime SceneDocumentary, History, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Blood TrailsTrue Crime
- People are the WorstComedy, True Crime
- Twisted Tales with Heidi WongTV & Film, True Crime
- Royal SwindleTrue Crime
- Heart Starts Pounding: Horrors, Hauntings and MysteriesDrama, Fiction, History, True Crime
- The Minds of Madness - True Crime StoriesDocumentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
- The Connect- with Johnny MitchellTrue Crime
- The Turning - Seasons 1, 2 & 3Documentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
- MorbidologyDocumentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Strictly StalkingSociety & Culture, True Crime
- The Emily ShowEntertainment News, News, True Crime
- Generation Why: True CrimeDocumentary, Government, Society & Culture, True Crime
- MURDERISHHistory, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Forensic FilesSociety & Culture, True Crime
- ScamandaDocumentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
About Murder in the Heartland
Murder in the Heartland is your podcast for small-town American crime. Each episode is told through the collective point-of-view of a Middle American town and its residents, and every story documents a town and people in the heart of the country, and the provocative crime that tore through it. The townspeople are not only the storytellers, but they also hold the clues to the crimes that have forever changed their lives, and how they understand their home. Also, go back and listen to episodes of Hot & Deadly. Featuring some of ID’s most salacious stories against the backdrop of coast-to-coast wetlands, the open road, and the mysteries of the deep South, Hot & Deadly is direct audio from three hit ID series: Swamp Murders, Highway To Hell, and Southern Fried Homicide. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
Listen to Murder in the Heartland, Serialously with Annie Elise and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Murder in the Heartland
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Murder in the Heartland: Podcasts in Family