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Murder in the Heartland

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True Crime
Murder in the Heartland
Latest episode

78 episodes

  • Murder in the Heartland

    A Toddlers Terrible Tale

    08/06/2026 | 42 mins.
    In the small town of Twinsburg, OH, Charlene Puffenbarger's three-year-old son is the only witness to her brutal murder. As Investigators continue to follow every tip that comes in, an unexpected source leads them to the killer. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Murder in the Heartland

    Hunt for a Killer

    07/30/2026 | 43 mins.
    In rural Missouri, a hunter is found slain in his car near the popular deer trails. Was this a hunting accident gone wrong, or something more sinister? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Murder in the Heartland

    Murder on Beer Can Alley

    07/23/2026 | 41 mins.
    A local in Algona, IA, stumbles upon a smoldering truck with the body of a young mother inside. Investigators and family trace the last movements of Nicole Berte to uncover her killer. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Murder in the Heartland

    Who Killed Angie Lee?

    07/16/2026 | 41 mins.
    Angie Lee, a single mother in Gillespie, Ohio is found beaten and strangled in her own home with her four-year-old son present, and the investigation quickly uproots the community. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Murder in the Heartland

    Introducing: Murder in the Heartland

    07/09/2026 | 1 mins.
    Murder in the Heartland is your podcast for small-town American crime. Each episode is told through the collective point-of-view of a Middle American town and its residents, and every story documents a town and people in the heart of the country, and the provocative crime that tore through it. The townspeople are not only the storytellers, but they also hold the clues to the crimes that have forever changed their lives, and how they understand their home. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Murder in the Heartland
Murder in the Heartland is your podcast for small-town American crime. Each episode is told through the collective point-of-view of a Middle American town and its residents, and every story documents a town and people in the heart of the country, and the provocative crime that tore through it. The townspeople are not only the storytellers, but they also hold the clues to the crimes that have forever changed their lives, and how they understand their home. Also, go back and listen to episodes of Hot & Deadly. Featuring some of ID’s most salacious stories against the backdrop of coast-to-coast wetlands, the open road, and the mysteries of the deep South, Hot & Deadly is direct audio from three hit ID series: Swamp Murders, Highway To Hell, and Southern Fried Homicide. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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