Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Hot & Deadly in the App
Listen to Hot & Deadly in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Hot & Deadly

Hot & Deadly

Podcast Hot & Deadly
Podcast Hot & Deadly

Hot & Deadly

ID
add
Hot & Deadly will return with new episodes in June 2023. Hot & Deadly is your podcast for classic, American true crime served with a side of biscuits an...
More
True Crime
Hot & Deadly will return with new episodes in June 2023. Hot & Deadly is your podcast for classic, American true crime served with a side of biscuits an...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 23
  • Missouri River Murder
    Swamps, bogs, marshes, bayous and riverbeds can be murky, dark, crazy places, but when a body pops up, things get downright mysterious. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/29/2023
    40:30
  • Murder in the Ozarks
    When the Stewart family wakes up one morning, their 47-year-old mom, Kathy, is nowhere to be found. The last they knew, she went for a walk in downtown Ava, MO. But when her murdered body is found in nearby Cowskin Creek, the town erupts in fear.For even more true crime from ID, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/hotanddeadly to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/22/2023
    38:38
  • Good Friday, Deadly Friday
    When their car breaks down at the mall in Beaumont, TX, a young husband tells his wife to wait while he fetches their other ride. But when he returns minutes later -- she's mysteriously vanished. Does the nearby Big Thicket Swamp hold the answers?For even more true crime from ID, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/hotanddeadly to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/15/2023
    38:35
  • One for the Road
    A young woman's night of partying at a roadhouse in Krotz Springs, LA, takes a sinister turn when she vanishes from the parking lot. Her desperate boyfriend suspects she made a deadly connection with an old flame -- and the nearby Atchafalaya Swamp.For even more true crime from ID, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/hotanddeadly to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/8/2023
    39:40
  • Murder on the Hudson
    In Albany, NY, a young woman storms out of the house to track down her wayward boyfriend and disappears into the night. When her body is found washed up on the mucky banks of the Hudson River, detectives realize they have a killer on the loose.For even more true crime from ID, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/hotanddeadly to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/1/2023
    40:15

More True Crime podcasts

About Hot & Deadly

Hot & Deadly will return with new episodes in June 2023. Hot & Deadly is your podcast for classic, American true crime served with a side of biscuits and gravy. Featuring some of ID’s most salacious stories against the backdrop of coast-to-coast wetlands, the open road, and the mysteries of the deep South, Hot & Deadly is direct audio from three hit ID series: Swamp Murders, Highway To Hell, and Southern Fried Homicide. For even more true crime from ID, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/hotanddeadly to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website

Listen to Hot & Deadly, Scamanda and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Hot & Deadly

Hot & Deadly

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Hot & Deadly: Podcasts in Family