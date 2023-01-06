In Albany, NY, a young woman storms out of the house to track down her wayward boyfriend and disappears into the night. When her body is found washed up on the mucky banks of the Hudson River, detectives realize they have a killer on the loose.For even more true crime from ID, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/hotanddeadly to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

A young woman's night of partying at a roadhouse in Krotz Springs, LA, takes a sinister turn when she vanishes from the parking lot. Her desperate boyfriend suspects she made a deadly connection with an old flame -- and the nearby Atchafalaya Swamp.For even more true crime from ID, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/hotanddeadly to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

When their car breaks down at the mall in Beaumont, TX, a young husband tells his wife to wait while he fetches their other ride. But when he returns minutes later -- she's mysteriously vanished. Does the nearby Big Thicket Swamp hold the answers?For even more true crime from ID, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/hotanddeadly to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

When the Stewart family wakes up one morning, their 47-year-old mom, Kathy, is nowhere to be found. The last they knew, she went for a walk in downtown Ava, MO. But when her murdered body is found in nearby Cowskin Creek, the town erupts in fear.For even more true crime from ID, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/hotanddeadly to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Hot & Deadly

Hot & Deadly will return with new episodes in June 2023. Hot & Deadly is your podcast for classic, American true crime served with a side of biscuits and gravy. Featuring some of ID’s most salacious stories against the backdrop of coast-to-coast wetlands, the open road, and the mysteries of the deep South, Hot & Deadly is direct audio from three hit ID series: Swamp Murders, Highway To Hell, and Southern Fried Homicide. For even more true crime from ID, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/hotanddeadly to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.