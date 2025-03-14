Powered by RND
Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy
Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy

ABC News
True CrimeNewsMusic

  Introducing 'Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy'
    A new podcast from 20/20 and ABC Audio traces how whispers of abuse came to light and led to Diddy’s downfall. ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire takes listeners inside the rise and fall of Diddy, the allegations and his defense in a six-part weekly narrative series launching March 25, and returning with twice weekly real-time updates once the trial slated for May gets underway. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    3:12

About Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy

For decades, Sean "Diddy" Combs was among the most influential entertainers and entrepreneurs in hip-hop. But Diddy’s star began to implode when a video came out showing the music mogul assaulting his then-girlfriend. There had long been whispers about Diddy's aggression. But critics say his influence and relevance kept the rumors quiet. Until now. A raft of new lawsuits detail shocking allegations of sexual abuse and manipulation orchestrated in so-called "freak offs" -- sex parties Diddy allegedly ordered, videotaped and controlled. Diddy now faces federal charges that include sex trafficking. He has denied all wrongdoing and said all encounters were consensual. A new podcast from 20/20 and ABC Audio traces how whispers of abuse came to light and led to Diddy’s downfall. ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire takes listeners inside the rise and fall of Diddy, the allegations and his defense in a six-part weekly narrative series launching March 25, and returning with twice weekly real-time updates once the trial slated for May gets underway.
