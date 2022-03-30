About Unraveled

Unraveled is hosted by journalists Billy Jensen and Alexis Linkletter. Each season features a deep dive investigation into a case or issue that true crime fans will be obsessed with, culminating in a special streaming on discovery+.

Season 5, "Unraveled: Once a Killer" sees Alexis Linkletter and Billy Jensen investigate the most elusive criminal to ever strike - the "one and done killer." These mysterious offenders commit one brutal murder and disappear back into society, which makes them nearly impossible to catch. But could that be changing?

