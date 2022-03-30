Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Unraveled is hosted by journalists Billy Jensen and Alexis Linkletter. Each season features a deep dive investigation into a case or issue that true crime fans ... More
  • Introducing Mind of a Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer
    If you enjoyed Unraveled, check out a new podcast from ID - Mind of a Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer. Listen to episode 1, First Kill, now, and follow Mind of a Monster wherever you get your podcasts.From 1978 to 1991 Jeffrey Dahmer murdered seventeen men and boys, attempted to kill at least two others, and attacked, drugged, and abused countless more. He cannibalized some of his victims, dismembered their bodies and preyed on the vulnerable to become one of the most depraved serial killers in American history. Across six episodes, criminal psychologist Dr. Michelle Ward consults with detectives, journalists, survivors, and witnesses to dive deep into the case of Jeffrey Dahmer. Investigating his crimes, Dr. Ward tracks his trajectory as a killer and exposes the many opportunities that were lost to prevent his reign of terror. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/4/2023
    35:55
  • S5 Ep.5: The Profiler's Dilemma
    One-and-done killers have exposed massive shortcomings in the world of profiling. What makes these offenders so impossible to pin down, and what is the future of profiling in light of these previously overlooked murderers?    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/20/2022
    43:04
  • S5 Ep.4: Family Secrets
    The disturbing cases of Raymond Rowe and William Talbott show that one-and-done killers are among us by the thousands, and might never be found without genetic genealogy. But will authorities be allowed to keep using it?    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/13/2022
    41:39
  • S5 Ep.3: My Friend, The Murderer
    A deeper dive into the one-and-done-killer phenomenon reveals the horrifying story of a man who pulled off a sophisticated rape-murder against a young couple, then somehow kept a clean profile for three decades, with no one suspecting a thing.   Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/6/2022
    39:09
  • S5 Ep.2: DJ Freez
    The identification of Christy Mirack's killer sends shockwaves through the community. The murderer doesn't fit the expected profile, and he has no other criminal record - stunning police, neighbors, friends, and even his wife.   Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/30/2022
    44:02

About Unraveled

Unraveled is hosted by journalists Billy Jensen and Alexis Linkletter. Each season features a deep dive investigation into a case or issue that true crime fans will be obsessed with, culminating in a special streaming on discovery+.


Season 5, "Unraveled: Once a Killer" sees Alexis Linkletter and Billy Jensen investigate the most elusive criminal to ever strike - the "one and done killer." These mysterious offenders commit one brutal murder and disappear back into society, which makes them nearly impossible to catch. But could that be changing?


To follow the Unraveled investigations even further, stream the specials exclusively on discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/unraveled to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply.


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

