Should Billy Chemirmir be put to death for killing dozens of older adults in and around Dallas? That's what prosecutors had to decide in early 2019.

Was Billy Chemirmir a brilliant criminal mastermind? Or just lucky enough to slip through the cracks of a broken patchwork system? More importantly, which reality is more terrifying?

Why did so many well-trained investigators miss the killing spree of Billy Chemirmir? And what does that mean for other unsolved murders?

After the shocking mistrial of November 2021, families go back to the courthouse in Dallas. Will justice be served this time?

How many people did Billy Chemirmir actually kill? Will we ever know?

About The Unforgotten: Unnatural Causes

Journalist Charlie Scudder investigates the worst serial killer in Dallas history ... In 2016, healthy, active women began to drop dead in Dallas's most exclusive senior living communities and their own homes. Because of their age and where they lived, officials assumed that heart attacks, strokes and other natural causes were to blame. It wasn't until years later, after a woman survived and told police she'd been attacked by a man who tried to smother her with a pillow, that police realized what was actually happening. One of Texas's most prolific serial killers had gone completely undetected. Why were officials so quick to brush aside the deaths as natural? How did the killer use the cracks of a broken system to target some of society's most vulnerable people? And how can we be sure it doesn't happen again?