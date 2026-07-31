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168 episodes
- Originally published November 29, 2025.
An imposter uses a stolen name for 30 years, sparking a bizarre struggle between two men to prove who truly owns the identity.
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MUSIC: Deformr
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- A self-proclaimed visionary's promise to revolutionize the trucking industry is revealed to be an "intricate fraud."
Prelude: The arrival of Lordstown Motors revitalizes a small Ohio town.
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- Originally published September 11, 2021
A Virginia-based peanut processing company unleashes one of the most massive and lethal food-borne contamination events in United States history.
Prelude: The Jensen brothers are charged with crimes after a deadly listeria outbreak.
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- A small Missouri town faces a compounded catastrophe as a devastating flood follows the discovery of toxic contamination.
Prelude: A mysterious illness attacks the horses and humans at Shenandoah Stables.
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- An offshore maintenance job in Trinidad & Tobago turns into a deadly catastrophe when divers are violently sucked into an oil pipeline.
Prelude: Trinidad's oil industry is scrutinized after fourteen men are killed in an offshore explosion in 1985.
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About Swindled
A narrative true-crime podcast that uses immersive storytelling, archival audio, and cinematic sound design to explore the world of white-collar crime, con artists, and corporate evil. From Ponzi schemes and financial fraud to environmental disasters and political scandals, each story reveals how greed, deception, and the pursuit of power have shaped our world—often with devastating consequences. Become a ValuedListener™ at ValuedListener.comPodcast website
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