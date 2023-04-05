Madeline "Maddi" Kingsbury

26-year-old Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury went missing from her home in Winona, Minnesota, on March 31st, 2023. That morning, she, and the father of her two children, Adam Fravel, dropped the kids off at daycare and returned home just after 8 am. A few hours later, Adam left the home, taking Maddi’s 2014 dark blue, Chrysler Town and Country Minivan with him. He says that when he returned, Maddi was gone. Her friends and family have not heard from her since. The Winona Police Department has classified Maddi as an endangered missing person, and they do not consider her disappearance to be voluntary. Maddi’s family has been working tirelessly to bring her home. Please share. To follow the case and support Maddi's family, see the links below. Megan's TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@megsmpls? GoFundMe- https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-search-for-maddi Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook Page- https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091790613142 Winona Police Department Facebook Page- https://www.facebook.com/winonamnpolicedept Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury is white, 26 years old, 5’4” tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She weighs approximately 135 lbs. The Winona police department is urging residents in Minnesota from Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties to check any camera footage they may have from March 31st to April 1st, 2023, for Maddi’s dark blue minivan. Even if you see nothing on the footage, law enforcement wants to see it. They are also asking that you please check your property for any sign of Maddi Kingsbury. Maddi’s family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Winona Police Department at (507) 457-6492 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers by calling (507) 457-6530 or emailing winonaareacrimestoppers.com. Thank you to our sponsors, Hello Fresh and Native. Give your skin the protection it deserves with Native's mineral sunscreens. Go to Native.com/JUSTICE or use promo code JUSTICE at checkout for 20% off your first order. Try Hello Fresh, America's #1 meal kit, today. Get 60% off plus free shipping by visiting HelloFresh.com/JUSTICE60, and make sure you use code JUSTICE60 at checkout. For more information about the podcast and the cases discussed, visit VoicesforJusticePodcast.com Don't forget to follow me on social media under Voices for Justice Podcast & SarahETurney The introduction music used in Voices for Justice is Thread of Clouds by Blue Dot Sessions. Outro music is Melancholic Ending by Soft and Furious. The track used for ad transitions is Pinky by Blue Dot Sessions. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices