Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Voices for Justice in the App
Listen to Voices for Justice in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Voices for Justice

Voices for Justice

Podcast Voices for Justice
Podcast Voices for Justice

Voices for Justice

Sarah Turney
add
Voices for Justice is a true crime podcast hosted by Sarah Turney, sister of missing teen, Alissa Turney. Every episode ends with a call to action. Don't just l... More
True CrimeSociety & CultureDocumentary
Voices for Justice is a true crime podcast hosted by Sarah Turney, sister of missing teen, Alissa Turney. Every episode ends with a call to action. Don't just l... More

Available Episodes

5 of 151
  • Erica Alonso
    On the night of Valentine’s Day 2015, 27-year-old Erica Alonso went out to an Orange County, California nightclub with her ex-boyfriend, Larry. She told her sister she’d be back that night, but never returned home. By the morning of February 15th, Erica’s sister still hadn’t heard from her, so she called Larry to ask if he’d seen or heard from Erica. He said that yes, he was with Erica, but they got into a fight, and at around 4 am, she stormed out of his apartment. She drove away, and he hadn’t heard from her since.  More than two months later, on April 27, Erica’s body was discovered in a remote area of Orange County. She was found wrapped in plastic bags and duct tape.  Despite this, authorities concluded that foul play was not involved. Her case remains unsolved. Anyone with information is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Department at 714-647-7055.   Please take a moment to follow the fight on social media: https://www.facebook.com/WeLoveEricaAlonso https://www.instagram.com/withericainourhearts_1987_2015/ Thank you to our sponsor, Betterhelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/Justice to get 10% off your first month. For more information about the podcast and the cases discussed, visit VoicesforJusticePodcast.com Don't forget to follow me on social media under Voices for Justice Podcast & SarahETurney The introduction music used in Voices for Justice is Thread of Clouds by Blue Dot Sessions. Outro music is Melancholic Ending by Soft and Furious. The track used for ad transitions is Pinky by Blue Dot Sessions. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/12/2023
    48:15
  • Losing Maura Murray Re-release
    Today I am joined by Julie Murray, sister of missing Maura Murray. We will discuss Maura, her case, and how it can feel that she has been lost in her own story. This episode originally aired on November 4, 2021, and is being re-released to commemorate Maura's 41st birthday. For more information about Maura Murray and to get updates on her case and how you can help, please visit https://www.mauramurraymissing.org/ For more information about the podcast and the cases discussed, visit VoicesforJusticePodcast.com Don't forget to follow me on social media under Voices for Justice Podcast & SarahETurney The introduction music used in Voices for Justice is Thread of Clouds by Blue Dot Sessions. Outro music is Melancholic Ending by Soft and Furious. The track used for ad transitions is Pinky by Blue Dot Sessions. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    1:38:49
  • Anaiah Walker
    Anaiah Walker entered the Arizona foster care system at age 13. Before her 14th birthday, she was trafficked by adults posing as teenagers online. By age 15, she ran away from several group homes and was officially listed as a missing child with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Just after her 16th birthday, she was supposed to testify against her abusers in court, but on May 22, 2020, Anaiah was found dead in a ditch on Interstate 10 near Watson Road. Her cause of death was high-velocity impact. She has never received justice. The Buckeye Police Department is searching for a 2016 to 2018 Honda Civic EX or LX in the color Midnight Burgundy Pearl. They say the owner may have replaced the driver’s side door mirror cover, the front bumper, and the left front fog light cover after Anaiah’s death. Anyone with information about Anaiah’s death or whereabouts before her death is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. You can also submit tips online at silentwitness.org. For more information about the podcast and the cases discussed, visit VoicesforJusticePodcast.com Don't forget to follow me on social media under Voices for Justice Podcast & SarahETurney The introduction music used in Voices for Justice is Thread of Clouds by Blue Dot Sessions. Outro music is Melancholic Ending by Soft and Furious. The track used for ad transitions is Pinky by Blue Dot Sessions. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    49:46
  • Madeline "Maddi" Kingsbury
    26-year-old Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury went missing from her home in Winona, Minnesota, on March 31st, 2023. That morning, she, and the father of her two children, Adam Fravel, dropped the kids off at daycare and returned home just after 8 am. A few hours later, Adam left the home, taking Maddi’s 2014 dark blue, Chrysler Town and Country Minivan with him. He says that when he returned, Maddi was gone. Her friends and family have not heard from her since. The Winona Police Department has classified Maddi as an endangered missing person, and they do not consider her disappearance to be voluntary. Maddi’s family has been working tirelessly to bring her home. Please share. To follow the case and support Maddi's family, see the links below. Megan's TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@megsmpls? GoFundMe- https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-search-for-maddi Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook Page- https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091790613142 Winona Police Department Facebook Page- https://www.facebook.com/winonamnpolicedept Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury is white, 26 years old, 5’4” tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She weighs approximately 135 lbs. The Winona police department is urging residents in Minnesota from Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties to check any camera footage they may have from March 31st to April 1st, 2023, for Maddi’s dark blue minivan. Even if you see nothing on the footage, law enforcement wants to see it. They are also asking that you please check your property for any sign of Maddi Kingsbury. Maddi’s family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Winona Police Department at (507) 457-6492 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers by calling (507) 457-6530 or emailing winonaareacrimestoppers.com. Thank you to our sponsors, Hello Fresh and Native. Give your skin the protection it deserves with Native's mineral sunscreens. Go to Native.com/JUSTICE or use promo code JUSTICE at checkout for 20% off your first order. Try Hello Fresh, America's #1 meal kit, today. Get 60% off plus free shipping by visiting HelloFresh.com/JUSTICE60, and make sure you use code JUSTICE60 at checkout. For more information about the podcast and the cases discussed, visit VoicesforJusticePodcast.com Don't forget to follow me on social media under Voices for Justice Podcast & SarahETurney The introduction music used in Voices for Justice is Thread of Clouds by Blue Dot Sessions. Outro music is Melancholic Ending by Soft and Furious. The track used for ad transitions is Pinky by Blue Dot Sessions. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/20/2023
    51:09
  • Tabitha Tuders
    13-year-old Tabitha Tuders went missing on April 29, 2003, while walking a short distance to her bus stop. Despite extensive searches and investigations, Tabitha has never been found, and her disappearance remains a mystery. There have been many leads and potential suspects over the years, but none have led to finding Tabitha. Tabitha has sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a birthmark on her stomach and a scar on her finger. Both of her ears are pierced. When she went missing, she was 5’1” and weighed approximately 100 lbs. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the recovery of Tabitha and the prosecution of those responsible for her disappearance.   If you have any information about Tabitha Tuders, contact your local FBI office, or you can submit a tip online at Tips.FBI.Gov. For more information about the podcast and the cases discussed, visit VoicesforJusticePodcast.com Don't forget to follow me on social media under Voices for Justice Podcast & SarahETurney The introduction music used in Voices for Justice is Thread of Clouds by Blue Dot Sessions. Outro music is Melancholic Ending by Soft and Furious. The track used for ad transitions is Pinky by Blue Dot Sessions. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/14/2023
    43:00

More True Crime podcasts

About Voices for Justice

Voices for Justice is a true crime podcast hosted by Sarah Turney, sister of missing teen, Alissa Turney. Every episode ends with a call to action. Don't just listen to their stories, be a voice for them.
Podcast website

Listen to Voices for Justice, This Is Actually Happening and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Voices for Justice

Voices for Justice

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Voices for Justice: Podcasts in Family