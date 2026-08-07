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328 episodes
- On the morning of August 27, 1992, 13-year-old Leigh Occhi woke up expecting a day filled with excitement. She was preparing to start eighth grade, looking forward to visiting her new school, and planning a special dinner with her family.
But before the day was over, Leigh would disappear from her home
in Tupelo, Mississippi.
Anyone with information about Leigh’s disappearance is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of
Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).
For more information about the podcast and the cases discussed, visit VoicesforJusticePodcast.com
For even more content or to further support the show, join the Voices for Justice Patreon.
Follow us on social media:
Twitter: @VFJPod
Instagram: @VoicesforJusticePodcast
TikTok: @VoicesforJusticePodcast
Facebook: @VoicesforJusticePodcast
Voices for Justice is hosted by Sarah Turney
Twitter: @SarahETurney
Instagram: @SarahETurney
TikTok: @SarahETurney
Facebook: @SarahETurney
YouTube: @SarahTurney
The introduction music used in Voices for Justice is Thread of Clouds by Blue Dot Sessions. Outro music is Melancholic Ending by Soft and Furious. The track used for ad transitions is Pinky by Blue Dot Sessions.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- On May 24, 1986, nineteen-year-old Shelley Sikes left work at Gaido’s
Seafood Restaurant in Galveston and began driving toward her boyfriend’s home. She never arrived. Witnesses saw a pickup force her car off the road, and her Ford Pinto was discovered hours later with the driver’s window shattered and her belongings still inside.
Two men were ultimately convicted of aggravated kidnapping, but Shelley’s
case is not closed. She has never been found, and both men died in prison
without providing information that brought her home. Investigators have made it clear that the case will remain open until Shelley is found.
Shelley was 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighed approximately 90 pounds, with
brown hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her right knee and was unable to bend her right index finger. Anyone with information is asked to call the
Galveston County Sheriff’s Office at 409 766 2300. Anonymous tips can be
submitted at 866 248 8477.
For more information about the podcast and the cases discussed, visit VoicesforJusticePodcast.com
For even more content or to further support the show, join the Voices for Justice Patreon.
Follow us on social media:
Twitter: @VFJPod
Instagram: @VoicesforJusticePodcast
TikTok: @VoicesforJusticePodcast
Facebook: @VoicesforJusticePodcast
Voices for Justice is hosted by Sarah Turney
Twitter: @SarahETurney
Instagram: @SarahETurney
TikTok: @SarahETurney
Facebook: @SarahETurney
YouTube: @SarahTurney
The introduction music used in Voices for Justice is Thread of Clouds by Blue Dot Sessions. Outro music is Melancholic Ending by Soft and Furious. The track used for ad transitions is Pinky by Blue Dot Sessions.
For more information about the podcast and the cases discussed, visit VoicesforJusticePodcast.com
For even more content or to further support the show, join the Voices for Justice Patreon.
Follow us on social media:
Twitter: @VFJPod
Instagram: @VoicesforJusticePodcast
TikTok: @VoicesforJusticePodcast
Facebook: @VoicesforJusticePodcast
Voices for Justice is hosted by Sarah Turney
Twitter: @SarahETurney
Instagram: @SarahETurney
TikTok: @SarahETurney
Facebook: @SarahETurney
YouTube: @SarahTurney
The introduction music used in Voices for Justice is Thread of Clouds by Blue Dot Sessions. Outro music is Melancholic Ending by Soft and Furious. The track used for ad transitions is Pinky by Blue Dot Sessions.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- On the Friday before Mother’s Day in 2018, Ana Del Valle stayed home awaiting what should have been a routine visit. In the neighboring apartment, Basil Gray returned carrying a cup of coffee.
By the end of the weekend, both apartments in Brooklyn’s Bushwick Houses would be crime scenes and two seemingly ordinary lives would be connected by a mystery investigators still cannot explain.
There was no obvious motive, little physical evidence, and no clear account of how two people could be killed only steps apart in broad daylight without anyone seeing enough to identify who was responsible.
More than eight years later, what happened on the fifth floor of Building 7 and could someone still know the answer?
This is the unsolved case of Ana Del Valle and Basil Gray.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI New York at 212-384-1000 or NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.
For more information about the podcast and the cases discussed, visit VoicesforJusticePodcast.com
For even more content or to further support the show, join the Voices for Justice Patreon.
Follow us on social media:
Twitter: @VFJPod
Instagram: @VoicesforJusticePodcast
TikTok: @VoicesforJusticePodcast
Facebook: @VoicesforJusticePodcast
Voices for Justice is hosted by Sarah Turney
Twitter: @SarahETurney
Instagram: @SarahETurney
TikTok: @SarahETurney
Facebook: @SarahETurney
YouTube: @SarahTurney
The introduction music used in Voices for Justice is Thread of Clouds by Blue Dot Sessions. Outro music is Melancholic Ending by Soft and Furious. The track used for ad transitions is Pinky by Blue Dot Sessions.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- In July 2013, 17-year-old Molly Miller and 21-year-old Colt Haynes vanished after a high-speed police chase ended on a remote back road in Love County, Oklahoma. The driver emerged from the woods. Molly and Colt never did.
For nearly thirteen years, their loved ones refused to let the case or their names fade from public memory. Then, in early 2026, something changed. A long-awaited development brought renewed hope, but the question at the center of this case remains: What happened to Molly and Colt?
For more information about the podcast and the cases discussed, visit VoicesforJusticePodcast.com
For even more content or to further support the show, join the Voices for Justice Patreon.
Follow us on social media:
Twitter: @VFJPod
Instagram: @VoicesforJusticePodcast
TikTok: @VoicesforJusticePodcast
Facebook: @VoicesforJusticePodcast
Voices for Justice is hosted by Sarah Turney
Twitter: @SarahETurney
Instagram: @SarahETurney
TikTok: @SarahETurney
Facebook: @SarahETurney
YouTube: @SarahTurney
The introduction music used in Voices for Justice is Thread of Clouds by Blue Dot Sessions. Outro music is Melancholic Ending by Soft and Furious. The track used for ad transitions is Pinky by Blue Dot Sessions.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Today, I’m sharing an episode of The Final Hours, the show I co-host with Kourtney Nichole about missing persons and the final hours leading up to their disappearance or murder.
In October 1981, 17-year-old Kurt Sova stepped outside a Cleveland Halloween party to get some air. Two minutes later, he was gone. Five days after that, his body was found in a nearby ravine — arms outstretched, both shoes missing, and no clear cause of death.
The Final Hours releases new episodes every Monday. Follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen. https://pod.link/1872821250
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Voices for Justice
Voices for Justice is a true crime podcast hosted by Sarah Turney, sister of missing teen Alissa Turney. Every episode ends with a call to action. Don't just listen to their stories; be a voice for them.Podcast website
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