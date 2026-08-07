On May 24, 1986, nineteen-year-old Shelley Sikes left work at Gaido’s

Seafood Restaurant in Galveston and began driving toward her boyfriend’s home. She never arrived. Witnesses saw a pickup force her car off the road, and her Ford Pinto was discovered hours later with the driver’s window shattered and her belongings still inside.



Two men were ultimately convicted of aggravated kidnapping, but Shelley’s

case is not closed. She has never been found, and both men died in prison

without providing information that brought her home. Investigators have made it clear that the case will remain open until Shelley is found.



Shelley was 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighed approximately 90 pounds, with

brown hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her right knee and was unable to bend her right index finger. Anyone with information is asked to call the

Galveston County Sheriff’s Office at 409 766 2300. Anonymous tips can be

submitted at 866 248 8477.



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Voices for Justice is hosted by Sarah Turney



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The introduction music used in Voices for Justice is Thread of Clouds by Blue Dot Sessions. Outro music is Melancholic Ending by Soft and Furious. The track used for ad transitions is Pinky by Blue Dot Sessions.



For more information about the podcast and the cases discussed, visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠VoicesforJusticePodcast.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠







For even more content or to further support the show, join the ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Voices for Justice Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.



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Voices for Justice is hosted by Sarah Turney



Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@SarahETurney⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



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The introduction music used in Voices for Justice is Thread of Clouds by Blue Dot Sessions. Outro music is Melancholic Ending by Soft and Furious. The track used for ad transitions is Pinky by Blue Dot Sessions.

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