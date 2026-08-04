Ep 368: A young aerospace engineer dies, and within months internet speculation runs rampant. Did she die by suicide, or was her death part of a bigger pattern?



After a women tells a friend- If you see any report that I killed myself, I most definitely did not.- she is….



This is the Amy Eskridge story.



Sources for Today's Episode:



AL.com



Newsnationnow.com



Newsweek



MSN.com



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Credits:



Written and Hosted by Amy Shlosberg and James Varga



Produced by James Varga



Audio Editor, Jose Alfonzo



Script Editor, Abagail Belcastro



Music by Dessert Media



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