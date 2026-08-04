Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
389 episodes
- Ep 368: A young aerospace engineer dies, and within months internet speculation runs rampant. Did she die by suicide, or was her death part of a bigger pattern?
After a women tells a friend- If you see any report that I killed myself, I most definitely did not.- she is….
This is the Amy Eskridge story.
Sources for Today's Episode:
AL.com
Newsnationnow.com
Newsweek
MSN.com
Sponsors:
(using our promo codes, supports the show!)
Hungryroot - You’re going to love Hungryroot as much as we do. For a limited time get 40% off your first order PLUS get a free item in every box for life. Go to Hungryroot.com/WAC, code WAC .
Credits:
Written and Hosted by Amy Shlosberg and James Varga
Produced by James Varga
Audio Editor, Jose Alfonzo
Script Editor, Abagail Belcastro
Music by Dessert Media
Get Even More Women&Crime Episodes:
Patreon - Ad-free shows starting at $2 a month, or upgrade for $5 a month to get a new extra episode every month, as well as exclusive virtual HappyHours with Meg & Amy. Check-out other tiers for perks such as lectures, true crime book club, and more! Visit our Patreon page for more info: https://www.patreon.com/womenandcrime/
Apple Subscriptions - Exclusive episodes and ad-free regular stories are now available through Apple's podcast app for only $4.99 a month, or save with an annual membership.
YouTube Memberships - Exclusive episode available on YouTube for only $4.99 a month. https://www.youtube.com/@WomenandCrime/membership/
Help is Available:
If you or someone you know is in a crisis situation, or a victim of domestic, or other violence, there are many organizations that can offer support or help you in your specific situation.
For direct links to these organizations please visit https://womenandcrimepodcast.com/resources/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Ep 367: Women & Crime: Reconsidered is where we revisit our episode catalog and bring new insights, behind the scenes or updates.
Brand new episodes are STILL every Tuesday!
Original Airdate: 04/05/22
On July 28, 2021 in a popular Atlanta Park, a woman and her dog are found in a gruesome scene.
Authorities are puzzled as suspects range from scorned lover to a possible serial killer.
This is the Katie Janness story
Sources for Today's Episode:
Autopsy report
People.com
11alive.com
Fox 5 Atlanta
Oxygen
CBS 46
Medium.com: Unburied
Credits:
Written and Hosted by Amy Shlosberg and Meghan Sacks
Produced & Edited by James Varga
Music by Dessert Media
Help is Available:
If you or someone you know is in a crisis situation, or a victim of domestic, or other violence, there are many organizations that can offer support or help you in your specific situation.
For direct links to these organizations please visit https://womenandcrimepodcast.com/resources/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Ep 366: When a woman’s sexual assault claims are dismissed, law enforcement lets a killer walk free
This is the Kelly Matthews story.
Sources for Today's Episode:
People.com
An episode of the Netflix series Worst Ex Ever
Medium.com
AEtv.com
Courttv.com
Credits:
Written and Hosted by Amy Shlosberg and Meghan Sacks
Produced by James Varga
Audio Editor, Jose Alfonzo
Script Editor, Abagail Belcastro
Music by Dessert Media
Get Even More Women&Crime Episodes:
Patreon - Ad-free shows starting at $2 a month, or upgrade for $5 a month to get a new extra episode every month, as well as exclusive virtual HappyHours with Meg & Amy. Check-out other tiers for perks such as lectures, true crime book club, and more! Visit our Patreon page for more info: https://www.patreon.com/womenandcrime/
Apple Subscriptions - Exclusive episodes and ad-free regular stories are now available through Apple's podcast app for only $4.99 a month, or save with an annual membership.
YouTube Memberships - Exclusive episode available on YouTube for only $4.99 a month. https://www.youtube.com/@WomenandCrime/membership/
Help is Available:
If you or someone you know is in a crisis situation, or a victim of domestic, or other violence, there are many organizations that can offer support or help you in your specific situation.
For direct links to these organizations please visit https://womenandcrimepodcast.com/resources/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Ep 365: Women & Crime: Reconsidered is where we revisit our episode catalog and bring new insights, behind the scenes or updates.
Brand new episodes are STILL every Tuesday!
Original Airdate: 03/22/22
In June 2021, this woman provided the court with an emotional, and indignant 24-minute testimonial outlining the injustice she had endured at the hands of her family, professional team, and the judicial system
This testimony signaled the beginning of the end of the legalized, abusive conservatorship this woman had silently suffered from, in full public view, for more than a decade.
This is The Britney Spears Story.
Sources for Today's Episode:
(Variety.com), Read Britney Spears’ Full Statement Against Conservatorship: ‘I Am Traumatized.’
(Forbes), Britney Spears’ Net Worth Revealed – And It’s Shockingly Low Compared To Her Pop Peers.
(Netflix), Britney Vs Spears [Documentary].
(The New York Times), Britney Spears Quietly Pushed for Years to End Her Conservatorship.
(The New York Times), Britney Spears Felt Trapped. Her Business Manager Benefited.
(The New Yorker), Britney Spears’s Conservatorship Nightmare.
(Money Nation), Britney Spears Net Worth: The $290 Million Blowout.
Rolling Stone, Behind the Britney Story: A Conversation with Writer Jenny Eliscu.
(FX Network), The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears.
(FX Network), The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears.
Credits:
Written and Hosted by Amy Shlosberg and Meghan Sacks
Produced & Edited by James Varga
Music by Dessert Media
Help is Available:
If you or someone you know is in a crisis situation, or a victim of domestic, or other violence, there are many organizations that can offer support or help you in your specific situation.
For direct links to these organizations please visit https://womenandcrimepodcast.com/resources/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Ep 364: When a young woman disappears, her family knows exactly who to blame. But do they have enough evidence?
This is the Miya Marcano story.
Sources for Today's Episode:
Miami Herald
Orlando Sentinel
ABC News
Fox 35 Orlando
NYC times
USA Today
Miya Marcano foundation
Credits:
Written and Hosted by Amy Shlosberg and Meghan Sacks
Produced by James Varga
Audio Editor, Jose Alfonzo
Script Editor, Abagail Belcastro
Music by Dessert Media
Get Even More Women&Crime Episodes:
Patreon - Ad-free shows starting at $2 a month, or upgrade for $5 a month to get a new extra episode every month, as well as exclusive virtual HappyHours with Meg & Amy. Check-out other tiers for perks such as lectures, true crime book club, and more! Visit our Patreon page for more info: https://www.patreon.com/womenandcrime/
Apple Subscriptions - Exclusive episodes and ad-free regular stories are now available through Apple's podcast app for only $4.99 a month, or save with an annual membership.
YouTube Memberships - Exclusive episode available on YouTube for only $4.99 a month. https://www.youtube.com/@WomenandCrime/membership/
Help is Available:
If you or someone you know is in a crisis situation, or a victim of domestic, or other violence, there are many organizations that can offer support or help you in your specific situation.
For direct links to these organizations please visit https://womenandcrimepodcast.com/resources/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Science podcasts
- Something You Should KnowEducation, Health & Wellness, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences
- Hidden BrainArts, Performing Arts, Science, Social Sciences
- Ologies with Alie WardComedy, Science, Society & Culture
- StarTalk RadioEducation, Science
- Science FridayEarth Sciences, Life Sciences, Natural Sciences, Science
- Science of Perception BoxHealth & Wellness, Life Sciences, Mental Health, Science
- Health Optimization Medicine PodcastAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Life Sciences, Science
- Boring History for SleepScience, Social Sciences
- Blurry CreaturesChristianity, Nature, Religion & Spirituality, Science
- Big Ideas LabGovernment, History, Physics, Science
Trending Science podcasts
- The Micah Hanks ProgramScience, Society & Culture
- Crime Pays But Botany Doesn'tComedy, Earth Sciences, Natural Sciences, Science
- The Michael Shermer ShowNatural Sciences, Science
- Physician Assistant Exam ReviewHealth & Wellness, Medicine, Science
- NOVA PresentsScience
- 6 Ranch PodcastNatural Sciences, Science
- Completely ArbortraryComedy, Education, Science
- The American Birding PodcastHobbies, Leisure, Nature, Science
- The PulseHealth & Wellness, Science, Technology
- Science WeeklyScience
- Planetary Radio: Space Exploration, Astronomy and ScienceScience, Technology
- The Horse First: A Veterinary Sport Horse PodcastEducation, Life Sciences, Science
- Emergency Medicine Board BombsScience
- Back From the Brink, from Mutual of Omaha's Wild KingdomNature, Science, TV & Film
- Paranormal PortalNatural Sciences, Science, Society & Culture
- Babbage from The EconomistNews, Science, Tech News, Technology
- Curiosity WeeklyScience
- Tomorrow's CureEducation, Science
- Juan on JuanHistory, Natural Sciences, Science
- CREOGs Over CoffeeHealth & Wellness, Medicine, Science
- UAP Unidentified Alien PodcastScience, Society & Culture, Technology, True Crime
- Untold Radio NetworkNatural Sciences, News, News Commentary, Philosophy, Science, Society & Culture
- The Joy of WhyLife Sciences, Science
- SASQUATCH THEORYNatural Sciences, Nature, Personal Journals, Science, Society & Culture
- The Bulletproof MusicianEducation, Music, Music Interviews, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences
About Women and Crime
Two Criminologists cover a new female-focused case each episode. You’ll hear the stories of these women, paired with the science that tells you where it all went wrong. We’ll explore the causes of female crime, victimology, the legal system, as well as celebrate heroines who have left their mark on the criminal justice system. Dr Meghan Sacks and Dr Amy Shlosberg are both Professors of Criminology at Fairleigh Dickinson University. Both have years of first-hand experience working with offenders and professionals in the criminal justice system. They teach classes covering topics such as: Women & Crime, Race & Crime, Criminology, and Serial Killers.Podcast website
Listen to Women and Crime, Something You Should Know and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Women and Crime
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Women and Crime: Podcasts in Family