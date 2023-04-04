Two Criminologists cover a new female-focused story each episode and examine how women fare in the criminal justice system. We’ll explore the causes of female c... More
Available Episodes
5 of 133
Presenting: Direct Appeal Season 2: Ryan Widmer
In August 2008, Sarah Widmer, a healthy 24 year-old is found dead in her bathtub, just four months after marrying her husband Ryan… the only person at home with Sarah that night.
Suspicion quickly fell on Ryan, leading to his arrest and conviction for Sarah’s murder. But could this have been a tragic accident?
Ryan has adamantly maintained his innocence for the last 15 years, but now, two seasoned criminologists examine the very controversial conviction of Ryan Widmer, for the murder of his wife Sarah.
Is Ryan a murder or did something else happen in that bathroom? Join us for the season 2 premiere, May 1st, to find out.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/27/2023
1:00
Lori Poland
Ep 124: A toddler girl’s violent abduction would lead one woman on an ongoing quest to end child abuse and neglect
This is the Lori Poland story
Sources for Today's Episode:
END Can
An episode of Unseen
A Today segment with Megan Kelly
Denver 7 News
Sponsors:
(thanks for using our promo codes, it really does help the show!)
Daily Harvest - delivers delicious Smoothies, Flatbreads, Soups, Harvest Bowls, & more
Daily Harvest delivers delicious Smoothies, Flatbreads, Soups, Harvest Bowls, Bites & more, built on organic fruits + vegetables, all right to my door!
Go to DAILYHARVEST.com/women to get up to $65 dollars off your first box.
Babbel - Language for life
Right now, get up to 55% off your subscription when you go to BABBEL.com/WOMEN. Babbel—Language for life.
Credits:
Written and Hosted by Amy Shlosberg and Meghan Sacks
Produced & Edited by James Varga
Script Editor: Abagail Belcastro
Music by Dessert Media
Help is Available:
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic or other violence, there are many organizations that can offer support or help you in your specific situation.
For direct links to organizations please visit https://womenandcrimepodcast.com/resources/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/25/2023
39:42
Brynn Hartman
Ep 123: A failed career and a spouse’s jealousy leads to murder and suicide. Was this a shocking event, or something that had been brewing for years?
This is the Brynn Hartman story
Sources for Today's Episode:
IMBD
Daily News
LA Times
CNN
History.com
Biography
https://abc.com/movies-and-specials/the-last-days-of-phil-hartman
Credits:
Written and Hosted by Amy Shlosberg and Meghan Sacks
Produced by James Varga
Audio Editor,Seiler Burr
Script Editor: Abagail Belcastro
Music by Dessert Media
Sponsors:
(thanks for using our promo codes, it really does help the show!)
Native -
Give your skin the protection it deserves with Native’s mineral Sunscreens! Go to NativeDeo.com/women, or use promo code women at checkout, to get 20% off your first order.
EveryPlate -
Get started with EveryPlate for just $1.49 per meal by going to EveryPlate.com/podcast and entering code womenandcrime149
Show your Support:
The easiest way you can support us is by leaving a review, telling your friends, sharing on social media or by sending us a note. We love to hear from our audience!
You can also support the show through the following ways:
Follow Us on Social: YouTube | Instagram | Tik Tok | Facebook | Reddit | Twitter
Patron - ad-free shows starting at $2 a month, or upgrade to get an extra episode every month, exclusive AMAs with the hosts, lecture series on criminal justice, our true crime book club, and more!
Check out our Patreon page for more info: https://www.patreon.com/womenandcrime
Apple Subscriptions - Ad-free shows are now available through Apple’s podcast app for only $1.99 a month.
Merchandise - For T-shirts, Hoodies, notebooks, stickers and mugs check out: https://www.womenandcrimepodcast.com/merch
Help is Available:
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic or other violence, there are many organizations that can offer support or help you in your specific situation.
For direct links to organizations please visit https://womenandcrimepodcast.com/resources/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/18/2023
38:55
Lauren Kanarek
Ep 122: When a social media smear campaign leads to a violent crime, who is to blame and how should they be punished?
This is the Lauren Kanarek Story
Sources for Today's Episode:
An episode of 48 Hours
CBS News
The New York Times
Credits:
Written and Hosted by Amy Shlosberg and Meghan Sacks
Produced by James Varga
Audio Editor, Seiler Burr
Script Editor, Abagail Belcastro
Music by Dessert Media
Show your Support:
The easiest way you can support us is by leaving a review, telling your friends, sharing on social media or by sending us a note. We love to hear from our audience!
You can also support the show through the following ways:
Follow Us on Social: YouTube | Instagram | Tik Tok | Facebook | Reddit | Twitter
Patron - ad-free shows starting at $2 a month, or upgrade to get an extra episode every month, exclusive AMAs with the hosts, lecture series on criminal justice, our true crime book club, and more!
Check out our Patreon page for more info: https://www.patreon.com/womenandcrime
Apple Subscriptions - Ad-free shows are now available through Apple’s podcast app for only $1.99 a month.
Merchandise - For T-shirts, Hoodies, notebooks, stickers and mugs check out: https://www.womenandcrimepodcast.com/merch
Help is Available:
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic or other violence, there are many organizations that can offer support or help you in your specific situation.
For direct links to organizations please visit https://womenandcrimepodcast.com/resources/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/11/2023
44:51
Zara Aleena
Ep 121: A woman’s brutal assault only a block away from her home brings the whole British probation system into question.
This is the Zara Aleena story
CCTV footage via Sky News on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KyNZwMoVcVE
Sources for Today's Episode:
BBC.com
Nationalworld.com
The Telegraph
The Guardian
https://www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk
womensaid.org.uk
Credits:
Written and Hosted by Amy Shlosberg and Meghan Sacks
Produced by James Varga
Audio Editor,Seiler Burr
Script Editor: Abagail Belcastro
Music by Dessert Media
Help is Available:
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic or other violence, there are many organizations that can offer support or help you in your specific situation.
For direct links to organizations please visit https://womenandcrimepodcast.com/resources/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Two Criminologists cover a new female-focused story each episode and examine how women fare in the criminal justice system. We’ll explore the causes of female crime, victimology, as well as celebrate heroines who have left their mark on the criminal justice system.Dr Meghan Sacks and Dr Amy Shlosberg are both Associate Professors of Criminology at Fairleigh Dickinson University. Both have years of first-hand experience working with offenders and professionals in the criminal justice system. They teach classes such as: Women & Crime, Race & Crime, Criminology, and Serial Killers.