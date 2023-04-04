Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Women and Crime in the App
Listen to Women and Crime in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Women and Crime

Women and Crime

Podcast Women and Crime
Podcast Women and Crime

Women and Crime

Dr. Meghan Sacks and Dr. Amy Shlosberg
add
Two Criminologists cover a new female-focused story each episode and examine how women fare in the criminal justice system. We’ll explore the causes of female c... More
True CrimeSociety & CultureScienceSocial Sciences
Two Criminologists cover a new female-focused story each episode and examine how women fare in the criminal justice system. We’ll explore the causes of female c... More

Available Episodes

5 of 133
  • Presenting: Direct Appeal Season 2: Ryan Widmer
    In August 2008, Sarah Widmer, a healthy 24 year-old is found dead in her bathtub, just four months after marrying her husband Ryan… the only person at home with Sarah that night.  Suspicion quickly fell on Ryan, leading to his arrest and conviction for Sarah’s murder. But could this have been a tragic accident?  Ryan has adamantly maintained his innocence for the last 15 years, but now, two seasoned criminologists examine the very controversial conviction of Ryan Widmer, for the murder of his wife Sarah.   Is Ryan a murder or did something else happen in that bathroom? Join us for the season 2 premiere, May 1st, to find out.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    1:00
  • Lori Poland
    Ep 124: A toddler girl’s violent abduction would lead one woman on an ongoing quest to end child abuse and neglect This is the Lori Poland story Sources for Today's Episode: END Can An episode of Unseen A Today segment with Megan Kelly Denver 7 News Sponsors: (thanks for using our promo codes, it really does help the show!) Daily Harvest - delivers delicious Smoothies, Flatbreads, Soups, Harvest Bowls, & more Daily Harvest delivers delicious Smoothies, Flatbreads, Soups, Harvest Bowls, Bites & more, built on organic fruits + vegetables, all right to my door! Go to DAILYHARVEST.com/women to get up to $65 dollars off your first box. Babbel - Language for life Right now, get up to 55% off your subscription when you go to BABBEL.com/WOMEN.  Babbel—Language for life. Credits: Written and Hosted by Amy Shlosberg and Meghan Sacks Produced & Edited by James Varga Script Editor: Abagail Belcastro Music by Dessert Media Help is Available: If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic or other violence, there are many organizations that can offer support or help you in your specific situation. For direct links to organizations please visit https://womenandcrimepodcast.com/resources/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/25/2023
    39:42
  • Brynn Hartman
    Ep 123: A failed career and a spouse’s jealousy leads to murder and suicide. Was this a shocking event, or something that had been brewing for years? This is the Brynn Hartman story Sources for Today's Episode: IMBD Daily News LA Times CNN History.com Biography https://abc.com/movies-and-specials/the-last-days-of-phil-hartman Credits: Written and Hosted by Amy Shlosberg and Meghan Sacks Produced by James Varga Audio Editor,Seiler Burr Script Editor: Abagail Belcastro Music by Dessert Media Sponsors:  (thanks for using our promo codes, it really does help the show!) Native - Give your skin the protection it deserves with Native’s mineral Sunscreens! Go to NativeDeo.com/women, or use promo code women at checkout, to get 20% off your first order.  EveryPlate - Get started with EveryPlate for just $1.49 per meal by going to EveryPlate.com/podcast and entering code womenandcrime149 Show your Support: The easiest way you can support us is by leaving a review, telling your friends, sharing on social media or by sending us a note. We love to hear from our audience!  You can also support the show through the following ways:  Follow Us on Social: YouTube | Instagram | Tik Tok | Facebook | Reddit | Twitter Patron - ad-free shows starting at $2 a month, or upgrade to get an extra episode every month, exclusive AMAs with the hosts, lecture series on criminal justice, our true crime book club, and more!  Check out our Patreon page for more info: https://www.patreon.com/womenandcrime Apple Subscriptions - Ad-free shows are now available through Apple’s podcast app for only $1.99 a month. Merchandise - For T-shirts, Hoodies, notebooks, stickers and mugs check out: https://www.womenandcrimepodcast.com/merch Help is Available: If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic or other violence, there are many organizations that can offer support or help you in your specific situation.  For direct links to organizations please visit https://womenandcrimepodcast.com/resources/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/18/2023
    38:55
  • Lauren Kanarek
    Ep 122: When a social media smear campaign leads to a violent crime, who is to blame and how should they be punished? This is the Lauren Kanarek Story Sources for Today's Episode: An episode of 48 Hours CBS News The New York Times Credits: Written and Hosted by Amy Shlosberg and Meghan Sacks Produced by James Varga Audio Editor, Seiler Burr Script Editor, Abagail Belcastro Music by Dessert Media Show your Support: The easiest way you can support us is by leaving a review, telling your friends, sharing on social media or by sending us a note. We love to hear from our audience!  You can also support the show through the following ways:  Follow Us on Social: YouTube | Instagram | Tik Tok | Facebook | Reddit | Twitter Patron - ad-free shows starting at $2 a month, or upgrade to get an extra episode every month, exclusive AMAs with the hosts, lecture series on criminal justice, our true crime book club, and more!  Check out our Patreon page for more info: https://www.patreon.com/womenandcrime Apple Subscriptions - Ad-free shows are now available through Apple’s podcast app for only $1.99 a month. Merchandise - For T-shirts, Hoodies, notebooks, stickers and mugs check out: https://www.womenandcrimepodcast.com/merch Help is Available: If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic or other violence, there are many organizations that can offer support or help you in your specific situation. For direct links to organizations please visit https://womenandcrimepodcast.com/resources/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/11/2023
    44:51
  • Zara Aleena
    Ep 121: A woman’s brutal assault only a block away from her home brings the whole British probation system into question. This is the Zara Aleena story CCTV footage via Sky News on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KyNZwMoVcVE Sources for Today's Episode: BBC.com Nationalworld.com The Telegraph The Guardian https://www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk womensaid.org.uk Credits: Written and Hosted by Amy Shlosberg and Meghan Sacks Produced by James Varga Audio Editor,Seiler Burr Script Editor: Abagail Belcastro Music by Dessert Media Help is Available: If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic or other violence, there are many organizations that can offer support or help you in your specific situation. For direct links to organizations please visit https://womenandcrimepodcast.com/resources/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/4/2023
    43:48

More True Crime podcasts

About Women and Crime

Two Criminologists cover a new female-focused story each episode and examine how women fare in the criminal justice system. We’ll explore the causes of female crime, victimology, as well as celebrate heroines who have left their mark on the criminal justice system.Dr Meghan Sacks and Dr Amy Shlosberg are both Associate Professors of Criminology at Fairleigh Dickinson University. Both have years of first-hand experience working with offenders and professionals in the criminal justice system. They teach classes such as: Women & Crime, Race & Crime, Criminology, and Serial Killers.
Podcast website

Listen to Women and Crime, Exploding Brooklyn and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Women and Crime

Women and Crime

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Women and Crime: Podcasts in Family