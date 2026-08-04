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Women and Crime

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Women and Crime
Latest episode

389 episodes

  • Women and Crime

    Amy Eskridge

    08/04/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Ep 368: A young aerospace engineer dies, and within months internet speculation runs rampant. Did she die by suicide, or was her death part of a bigger pattern?

    After a women tells a friend- If you see any report that I killed myself, I most definitely did not.- she is….

    This is the Amy Eskridge story.

    Sources for Today's Episode:

    AL.com

    Newsnationnow.com

    Newsweek

    MSN.com

    Sponsors:

    (using our promo codes, supports the show!)

    Hungryroot - You’re going to love Hungryroot as much as we do. For a limited time get 40% off your first order PLUS get a free item in every box for life. Go to Hungryroot.com/WAC, code WAC .

    Credits:

    Written and Hosted by Amy Shlosberg and James Varga

    Produced by James Varga

    Audio Editor, Jose Alfonzo

    Script Editor, Abagail Belcastro

    Music by Dessert Media

    Get Even More Women&Crime Episodes:

    Patreon - Ad-free shows starting at $2 a month, or upgrade for $5 a month to get a new extra episode every month, as well as exclusive virtual HappyHours with Meg & Amy. Check-out other tiers for perks such as lectures, true crime book club, and more! Visit our Patreon page for more info: https://www.patreon.com/womenandcrime/

    Apple Subscriptions - Exclusive episodes and ad-free regular stories are now available through Apple's podcast app for only $4.99 a month, or save with an annual membership.

    YouTube Memberships - Exclusive episode available on YouTube for only $4.99 a month. https://www.youtube.com/@WomenandCrime/membership/

    Help is Available:

    If you or someone you know is in a crisis situation, or a victim of domestic, or other violence, there are many organizations that can offer support or help you in your specific situation.

    For direct links to these organizations please visit https://womenandcrimepodcast.com/resources/
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Women and Crime

    Reconsidered: Katie Janness

    07/31/2026 | 49 mins.
    Ep 367: Women & Crime: Reconsidered is where we revisit our episode catalog and bring new insights, behind the scenes or updates.

    Brand new episodes are STILL every Tuesday!

    Original Airdate: 04/05/22

    On July 28, 2021 in a popular Atlanta Park, a woman and her dog are found in a gruesome scene.
    Authorities are puzzled as suspects range from scorned lover to a possible serial killer.

    This is the Katie Janness story

    Sources for Today's Episode:

    Autopsy report

    People.com

    11alive.com

    Fox 5 Atlanta

    Oxygen

    CBS 46

    Medium.com: Unburied

    Credits:

    Written and Hosted by Amy Shlosberg and Meghan Sacks

    Produced & Edited by James Varga

    Music by Dessert Media

    Help is Available:

    If you or someone you know is in a crisis situation, or a victim of domestic, or other violence, there are many organizations that can offer support or help you in your specific situation.

    For direct links to these organizations please visit https://womenandcrimepodcast.com/resources/
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Women and Crime

    Kelly Matthews

    07/28/2026 | 46 mins.
    Ep 366: When a woman’s sexual assault claims are dismissed, law enforcement lets a killer walk free
    This is the Kelly Matthews story.

    Sources for Today's Episode:

    People.com

    An episode of the Netflix series Worst Ex Ever

    Medium.com

    AEtv.com

    Courttv.com

    Credits:

    Written and Hosted by Amy Shlosberg and Meghan Sacks

    Produced by James Varga

    Audio Editor, Jose Alfonzo

    Script Editor, Abagail Belcastro

    Music by Dessert Media

    Get Even More Women&Crime Episodes:

    Patreon - Ad-free shows starting at $2 a month, or upgrade for $5 a month to get a new extra episode every month, as well as exclusive virtual HappyHours with Meg & Amy. Check-out other tiers for perks such as lectures, true crime book club, and more! Visit our Patreon page for more info: https://www.patreon.com/womenandcrime/

    Apple Subscriptions - Exclusive episodes and ad-free regular stories are now available through Apple's podcast app for only $4.99 a month, or save with an annual membership.

    YouTube Memberships - Exclusive episode available on YouTube for only $4.99 a month. https://www.youtube.com/@WomenandCrime/membership/

    Help is Available:

    If you or someone you know is in a crisis situation, or a victim of domestic, or other violence, there are many organizations that can offer support or help you in your specific situation.

    For direct links to these organizations please visit https://womenandcrimepodcast.com/resources/
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Women and Crime

    Reconsidered: Britney Spears

    07/24/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Ep 365: Women & Crime: Reconsidered is where we revisit our episode catalog and bring new insights, behind the scenes or updates.

    Brand new episodes are STILL every Tuesday!

    Original Airdate: 03/22/22

    In June 2021, this woman provided the court with an emotional, and indignant 24-minute testimonial outlining the injustice she had endured at the hands of her family, professional team, and the judicial system
    This testimony signaled the beginning of the end of the legalized, abusive conservatorship this woman had silently suffered from, in full public view, for more than a decade.

    This is The Britney Spears Story.

    Sources for Today's Episode:

    (Variety.com), Read Britney Spears’ Full Statement Against Conservatorship: ‘I Am Traumatized.’

    (Forbes), Britney Spears’ Net Worth Revealed – And It’s Shockingly Low Compared To Her Pop Peers.

    (Netflix), Britney Vs Spears [Documentary].

    (The New York Times), Britney Spears Quietly Pushed for Years to End Her Conservatorship.

    (The New York Times), Britney Spears Felt Trapped. Her Business Manager Benefited.

    (The New Yorker), Britney Spears’s Conservatorship Nightmare.

    (Money Nation), Britney Spears Net Worth: The $290 Million Blowout.

    Rolling Stone, Behind the Britney Story: A Conversation with Writer Jenny Eliscu.

    (FX Network), The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears.

    (FX Network), The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears.

    Credits:

    Written and Hosted by Amy Shlosberg and Meghan Sacks

    Produced & Edited by James Varga

    Music by Dessert Media

    Help is Available:

    If you or someone you know is in a crisis situation, or a victim of domestic, or other violence, there are many organizations that can offer support or help you in your specific situation.

    For direct links to these organizations please visit https://womenandcrimepodcast.com/resources/
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Women and Crime

    Miya Marcano

    07/21/2026 | 45 mins.
    Ep 364: When a young woman disappears, her family knows exactly who to blame. But do they have enough evidence?

    This is the Miya Marcano story.

    Sources for Today's Episode:

    Miami Herald

    Orlando Sentinel

    ABC News

    Fox 35 Orlando

    NYC times

    USA Today

    Miya Marcano foundation

    Credits:

    Written and Hosted by Amy Shlosberg and Meghan Sacks

    Produced by James Varga

    Audio Editor, Jose Alfonzo

    Script Editor, Abagail Belcastro

    Music by Dessert Media

    Get Even More Women&Crime Episodes:

    Patreon - Ad-free shows starting at $2 a month, or upgrade for $5 a month to get a new extra episode every month, as well as exclusive virtual HappyHours with Meg & Amy. Check-out other tiers for perks such as lectures, true crime book club, and more! Visit our Patreon page for more info: https://www.patreon.com/womenandcrime/

    Apple Subscriptions - Exclusive episodes and ad-free regular stories are now available through Apple's podcast app for only $4.99 a month, or save with an annual membership.

    YouTube Memberships - Exclusive episode available on YouTube for only $4.99 a month. https://www.youtube.com/@WomenandCrime/membership/

    Help is Available:

    If you or someone you know is in a crisis situation, or a victim of domestic, or other violence, there are many organizations that can offer support or help you in your specific situation.

    For direct links to these organizations please visit https://womenandcrimepodcast.com/resources/
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Women and Crime
Two Criminologists cover a new female-focused case each episode. You’ll hear the stories of these women, paired with the science that tells you where it all went wrong. We’ll explore the causes of female crime, victimology, the legal system, as well as celebrate heroines who have left their mark on the criminal justice system. Dr Meghan Sacks and Dr Amy Shlosberg are both Professors of Criminology at Fairleigh Dickinson University. Both have years of first-hand experience working with offenders and professionals in the criminal justice system. They teach classes covering topics such as: Women & Crime, Race & Crime, Criminology, and Serial Killers.
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