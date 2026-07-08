Host: Christopher L. Camp, M.D., Creator & Guide | Mayo Clinic Human Optimization Project



Guest: Amy Morin, LCSW, Psychotherapist / Mental Strength Coach / International Bestselling Author | Mentally Strong



One of the biggest limiters of our mental strength is our very common (usually unintentional) struggle with self-sabotaging behaviors. Since we all feel too busy to do more, maybe the answer is to actually do less? For some behaviors, that is absolutely the case. To help us better understand how we can do less, and be better for it, our expert guest for this episode is bestselling author, Amy Morin.



The three big questions she is going to answer for us today are:



What exactly is “mental strength?”



What are the things we are doing that commonly sabotage our mental strength



How can we remove these things from our lives in order to maximize our mental strength?



Learn more about the Human Optimization Project at: https://ce.mayo.edu/optimize