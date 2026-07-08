What if one of the earliest clues to Alzheimer’s disease could be found during a routine eye exam? In this episode of Tomorrow’s Cure, host Lindsey Seavert sits down with Dr. Oana Dumitrascu, a neurologist at Mayo Clinic, and Dr. Yalin Wang, a researcher at Arizona State University, to explore how retinal imaging and artificial intelligence may help identify signs of Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms appear. Together, they discuss the science behind “seeing the brain through the eye,” how AI can detect patterns invisible to the human eye, and why earlier detection could transform research, prevention, and patient care. This conversation highlights an exciting intersection of neuroscience, artificial intelligence, and preventive medicine.
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