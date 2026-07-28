I recently received an email from an individual who said they wanted to share a concerning series of online interactions they had with my former creative partner, Jay Christopher King. This person shared that they are an experiencer who started a correspondence with Jay on Instagram after seeing him on Cosmosis. They allege that, in the course of this conversation where they also shared vulnerable details of their history, Jay crossed sexual boundaries and sent an explicit photo. Screenshots were shared with me in support of these claims. They said they were reaching out because they were concerned by the brazenness of this behavior, particularly given that Jay is a public figure. And given his role working with vulnerable people in The Experiencer Group, they were concerned that others might be at risk.



I initially didn’t believe it. Jay is someone I have worked with very closely over the last three years. He’s been my business partner and my closest friend. We have spoken extensively about his work as the director of The Experience Group, and had many conversations—often initiated by him—about how vulnerable people can be when processing anomalous experiences, and how important it is to maintain clear boundaries and ethical standards. It is only because we’d had these conversations at length that I was ever comfortable recommending that people join The Experiencer Group. I did not think it was possible that the person I knew could have done something like this.



But as someone who has been the victim of sexual assault that went unpunished, and as a woman in this community who has publicly endorsed Jay as someone safe, this was not something I could ignore.



From the moment I first allowed for the possibility that this might be true to the time I was on the phone with a woman sharing another deeply distressing account involving Jay was just a few hours. I have since heard from multiple women who have described concerning behavior.



These stories are not mine to tell. But I want to be clear about the nature of what has been reported to me: I have heard from multiple individuals who have described concerning experiences, including allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior involving Jay. Some of these accounts come from individuals who describe having approached him while seeking support for their anomalous experiences.



I cannot independently verify these accounts, but given their seriousness, I felt it was important to take immediate action.





I am taking the necessary steps to permanently sever all ties with Jay





The Cosmosis podcast, “Inquire Anomalous Presents” content, and any content featuring Jay has been permanently removed from all public feeds





Production of Season 2 of Cosmosis has been permanently suspended





At the time of this posting, I’m still not sure what’s going on with season 1 of the docuseries, but I will not be promoting it moving forward.



I am devastated and mortified to have to come to the community that has inspired, held, uplifted, supported, and, at times, truly saved me, and tell you this. This is my greatest nightmare, and I’m sitting with the heartbreak and complexity of having given my endorsement to Jay over these past few years. For that, I want to apologize to the entire community, and to the experiencer community, in particular.



I want to thank the person who reached out to me with the initial allegations. Your bravery and intuition broke a spell and helped a lot of people—including me. And thank you to the other brave women who have shared your stories with me in the interest of helping others. You all have my eternal gratitude. I am here for you, and you have my full support.



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