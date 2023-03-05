Ep 20: An Interview with Dr. Iya Whiteley feat. Dr. Diana Walsh Pasulka
Today I’m bringing you something really special. A few weeks ago, Dr. Diana Walsh Pasulka reached out to connect me with someone she thought I might be interested in interviewing for the podcast. Her name is Dr. Iya Whiteley and she is a space psychologist who is featured in Diana’s upcoming book due out in November entitled, Encounters: Experiences with Nonhuman Intelligences. Given the respect that I have for Diana and her work, her recommendation alone would have been enough for me to say yes. But the more she shared with me about Dr. Whiteley and her work, it became clear to me that this was an interview that I absolutely had to do. This conversation touched me deeply, and I hope it speaks to you the way that it spoke to me.MEET DR. IYA WHITELEYDr. Iya Whiteley is a training developer for Astronauts with a background in Clinical Psychology and Cognitive Engineering. She leverages her skills and expertise, combined with her own insights and experiences as a pilot, skydiver, and scuba diver, to design both equipment and training programmes to improve the performance of highly trained professionals in extreme environments, including military pilots and astronauts.Iya has also worked at the European Astronaut Centre (European Space Agency) in Cologne, Germany and now collaborates with NASA and the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Star City, Russia. Since having her own children, Iya has been using her unique skillset to work on laying the groundwork for a universal “Earth language”. To this end, she has designed high contrast black and white visual books for newborns to tap into their full developmental potential and give them the best possible start on our unique planet Earth.MEET DR. DIANA WALSH PASULKADr. Diana Walsh Pasulka is a professor of religious studies and Chair of the Department of Philosophy and Religion at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington. She holds a bachelor’s from UC Davis, a master’s from Berkeley, and a Ph.D. from Syracuse University. She is the author of Heaven Can Wait: Purgatory in Catholic Devotional and Popular Culture and American Cosmic: UFOs, Religion, Technology, which we will be discussing in this interview. ___________________________TRY BETTERHELPThis episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/ RABBITHOLE and get on your way to being your best self.GET ZENCASTR"Use my special link zen.ai/rabbit30 and use rabbit30 to save 30% off your first three months of Zencastr professional. #madeonzencastr."WONGO PUZZLESUse my special link [https://zen.ai/rabbit10] to save 10% at wongopuzzles.com. The discount will be applied at checkout!___________________________GO TO EPISODE BRIEFDR. IYA WHITELEY LINKSContact Dr. Iya Whiteley [Private Practice Website]Get Dr. Whiteley’s Earth Design Books for BabiesFollow Dr. Iya Whiteley on TwitterDR. DIANA PASULKA LINKSAmerican Cosmic: UFOs, Religion, TechnologyPRE-ORDER: Encounters: Explorations with Extraterrestrial and Other Non-Human Intelligence (Out Nov. 7, 2023)Follow Dr. Diana Walsh Pasulka on TwitterBECOME A PATRONGET THE BOOKGet a SIGNED COPYGet it on AmazonFOLLOWWebsiteTwitterFacebookMUSICTheme: Cabinet of Curiosities by Shaun Frearson