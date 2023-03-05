Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The UFO Rabbit Hole Podcast in the App
Listen to The UFO Rabbit Hole Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsScience
The UFO Rabbit Hole Podcast

The UFO Rabbit Hole Podcast

Podcast The UFO Rabbit Hole Podcast
Podcast The UFO Rabbit Hole Podcast

The UFO Rabbit Hole Podcast

Kelly Chase
add
The UFO Rabbit Hole Podcast is a structured, science-based deep dive into the phenomenon. Grounded enough for skeptics, accessible for newbs, and deeply researc... More
ScienceSocial SciencesSociety & CultureDocumentary
The UFO Rabbit Hole Podcast is a structured, science-based deep dive into the phenomenon. Grounded enough for skeptics, accessible for newbs, and deeply researc... More

Available Episodes

5 of 25
  • Ep 21: Dr. James Madden [Pt 2]: Unidentified Flying Hyperobject
    Today we welcome back Dr. James Madden to the show. As I’m sure you’ll recall, Jim joined us a couple of months ago for a discussion about Plato’s Cave. We also discussed some of his latest work applying the philosophical concept of the umwelt to the UFO phenomenon. And I was really excited to see that that episode has become one of the most listened to episodes of the podcasts, because it’s definitely one of my favorites. If you haven’t listened to that episode yet, I highly recommend that you go back to that one first. Jim’s work builds on itself, and it will be helpful to lay down the foundation with that episode before moving onto this one.In this episode, we’ll be moving on to Dr. Madden’s latest work. Over the last few months, in a flurry of articles released through his Substack, Jim has laid out a series of arguments as to the nature of the UFO phenomenon that are, frankly, mind blowing. It’s not over-stating things to say that what Jim has done is to essentially break ufology–and I mean that in the best possible way. Because, in many ways, it’s been clear to anyone who is really paying attention that the traditional models and ontologies that have dominated modern ufology have needed to break. We began this podcast talking about what the UFO phenomenon might be, and we did a deep dive into the primary hypotheses including extraterrestrial, ultraterrestrial, interdimensional, extraterrestrial, etc. And all of those models are really useful for helping us to push our thinking about what the intelligence behind UFOs may represent. But if we’re being really honest with ourselves, we have to admit that none of them really fit. They come close in some ways, fall short in others, and ultimately leave us feeling like we’re trying to stretch a full-sized sheet over a queen-sized bed. What we’ve needed–desperately–is a model that would collapse all of those ontological categories and integrate them into a larger, more coherent whole. And I’d argue that what Dr. Madden is postulating with regard to the UFO phenomenon does exactly that. I truly believe that what he is pointing to here is the future of ufology. This work is urgent and critically important for us moving forward.___________________________TRY BETTERHELPThis episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/ RABBITHOLE and get on your way to being your best self.GET ZENCASTR"Use my special link zen.ai/rabbit30 and use rabbit30 to save 30% off your first three months of Zencastr professional. #madeonzencastr."WONGO PUZZLESUse my special link [https://zen.ai/rabbit10] to save 10% at wongopuzzles.com. The discount will be applied at checkout!___________________________GET THE EPISODE BRIEFDR. JAMES MADDEN’S WORKThe SubstackArticles Referenced In This Episode:UFO Realism and the Uber-UmweltUnidentified Flying HyperobjectMagonia as HyperobjectThe UFO, Religion, and Our Epistemic VulnerabilityFOLLOW DR. JAMES MADDENWebsiteTwitterOTHER WORK REFERENCEDHyperobjects: Philosophy and Ecology after the End of the World (Posthumanities) by Timothy MortonThe Third Table by Graham HarmanThe Will to Power by Friedrich NietzscheThus Spoke Zarathustra: A Book for Everyone and No One by Friedrich NietzscheBECOME A PATRONGET THE BOOKGet a SIGNED COPYGet it on AmazonFOLLOWWebsiteTwitterFacebookMUSICTheme: Cabinet of Curiosities by Shaun Frearson
    4/27/2023
    1:13:39
  • Ep 20: An Interview with Dr. Iya Whiteley feat. Dr. Diana Walsh Pasulka
    Today I’m bringing you something really special. A few weeks ago, Dr. Diana Walsh Pasulka reached out to connect me with someone she thought I might be interested in interviewing for the podcast. Her name is Dr. Iya Whiteley and she is a space psychologist who is featured in Diana’s upcoming book due out in November entitled, Encounters: Experiences with Nonhuman Intelligences. Given the respect that I have for Diana and her work, her recommendation alone would have been enough for me to say yes. But the more she shared with me about Dr. Whiteley and her work, it became clear to me that this was an interview that I absolutely had to do. This conversation touched me deeply, and I hope it speaks to you the way that it spoke to me.MEET DR. IYA WHITELEYDr. Iya Whiteley is a training developer for Astronauts with a background in Clinical Psychology and Cognitive Engineering. She leverages her skills and expertise, combined with her own insights and experiences as a pilot, skydiver, and scuba diver, to design both equipment and training programmes to improve the performance of highly trained professionals in extreme environments, including military pilots and astronauts.Iya has also worked at the European Astronaut Centre (European Space Agency) in Cologne, Germany and now collaborates with NASA and the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Star City, Russia. Since having her own children, Iya has been using her unique skillset to work on laying the groundwork for a universal “Earth language”. To this end, she has designed high contrast black and white visual books for newborns to tap into their full developmental potential and give them the best possible start on our unique planet Earth.MEET DR. DIANA WALSH PASULKADr. Diana Walsh Pasulka is a professor of religious studies and Chair of the Department of Philosophy and Religion at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington. She holds a bachelor’s from UC Davis, a master’s from Berkeley, and a Ph.D. from Syracuse University. She is the author of Heaven Can Wait: Purgatory in Catholic Devotional and Popular Culture and American Cosmic: UFOs, Religion, Technology, which we will be discussing in this interview. ___________________________TRY BETTERHELPThis episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/ RABBITHOLE and get on your way to being your best self.GET ZENCASTR"Use my special link zen.ai/rabbit30 and use rabbit30 to save 30% off your first three months of Zencastr professional. #madeonzencastr."WONGO PUZZLESUse my special link [https://zen.ai/rabbit10] to save 10% at wongopuzzles.com. The discount will be applied at checkout!___________________________GO TO EPISODE BRIEFDR. IYA WHITELEY LINKSContact Dr. Iya Whiteley [Private Practice Website]Get Dr. Whiteley’s Earth Design Books for BabiesFollow Dr. Iya Whiteley on TwitterDR. DIANA PASULKA LINKSAmerican Cosmic: UFOs, Religion, TechnologyPRE-ORDER: Encounters: Explorations with Extraterrestrial and Other Non-Human Intelligence (Out Nov. 7, 2023)Follow Dr. Diana Walsh Pasulka on TwitterBECOME A PATRONGET THE BOOKGet a SIGNED COPYGet it on AmazonFOLLOWWebsiteTwitterFacebookMUSICTheme: Cabinet of Curiosities by Shaun Frearson
    4/19/2023
    1:42:06
  • UFO Disclosure News: An Interview with Christopher Sharp of Liberation Times
    As predicted, 2023 has already been a massive year for the UFO disclosure movement. As we seemingly gain momentum, and with a fresh round of congressional hearings on UAPs potentially just around the corner, this felt like the perfect moment to dive into the progress made so far.And there’s no one better for this conversation than Christopher Sharp of the Liberation Times. Chris is an independent journalist hailing from the UK who has consistently been beating the mainstream media to the punch on some of the biggest stories related to UFO disclosure. The nuance and deep investigation that he brings to his work is one of the very few beacons of true journalism in this field. Beyond his work with the Liberation Times, Chris also regularly writes for the Daily Mail.In this episode Chris shares:🛸 What he's hearing from his sources about the origins of the mysterious objects shot down in Feb🛸 The surprising source for the push for disclosure🛸 What we can expect from upcoming Congressional UFO hearings (and when those might happen)🛸 The scandal hiding in plain sight that has Congress finally clocking in on the UFO issue🛸 And more___________________________TRY BETTERHELPThis episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/ RABBITHOLE and get on your way to being your best self.GET ZENCASTR"Use my special link zen.ai/rabbit30 and use rabbit30 to save 30% off your first three months of Zencastr professional. #madeonzencastr."WONGO PUZZLESUse my special link [https://zen.ai/rabbit10] to save 10% at wongopuzzles.com. The discount will be applied at checkout!___________________________GO TO EPISODE BRIEFFOLLOW CHRIS SHARP & LIBERATION TIMESLiberation Times WebsiteLiberation Times TwitterLiberation Times PatreonChristopher Sharp TwitterBECOME A PATRONGET THE BOOKGet a SIGNED COPYGet it on AmazonFOLLOWWebsiteTwitterFacebookMUSICTheme: Cabinet of Curiosities by Shaun Frearson
    4/6/2023
    46:29
  • UFO Secrets Inside Wright-Patterson: An Interview with Thomas J. Carey
    In this episode, I talk to Thomas J. Carey, the co-author of UFO Secrets Inside Wright-Patterson. Along with his co-author, Donald R. Schmitt, Carey has spent over 30 years investigating the Roswell incident and tracing the trail of the materials and bodies that were recovered there all the way to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and beyond. They have published a dozen books on the subject (links below).Among the many stunning revelations in this episode is the true identity and location of the fabled Hangar 18, the 2 undeniable smoking guns of the Roswell incident, an in-depth account of what became of the infamous “memory metal” recovered at Roswell, and detailed accounts of the non-human pilots of these craft.___________________________TRY BETTERHELPThis episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/ RABBITHOLE and get on your way to being your best self.GET ZENCASTR"Use my special link zen.ai/rabbit30 and use rabbit30 to save 30% off your first three months of Zencastr professional. #madeonzencastr."WONGO PUZZLESUse my special link [https://zen.ai/rabbit10] to save 10% at wongopuzzles.com. The discount will be applied at checkout!___________________________GO TO EPISODE BRIEFGET THE BOOKGet your copy of UFO Secrets Inside Wright-Patterson by Thomas J. Carey & Donald SchmittTHE OHIO UFO HERITAGE CONFERENCEThe Ohio UFO Heritage Conference will be held at the Hope Hotel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on May 5th and May 6th, 2023.For tickets and information: https://ufoheritage.comTHE SPEAKERSJames Fox | Moment of ContactBryce Zabel | Need To KnowDr. Diana Walsh Pasulka | American CosmicDr. Michael Masters | The Extratempestrial ModelMicah Hanks | Debrief MediaExoAcademian | Point of ConvergenceJay Christopher King | The Experiencer GroupKelly Chase | The UFO Rabbit HolePhil Ford | Weird StudiesJ.F. Martel | Weird StudiesBECOME A PATRONGET THE BOOKGet a SIGNED COPYGet it on AmazonFOLLOWWebsiteTwitterFacebookMUSICTheme: Cabinet of Curiosities by Shaun Frearson
    3/30/2023
    1:16:45
  • The Ohio UFO Heritage Conference: In The Shadow of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    THE CONFERENCE HAS BEEN POSTPONED. NEW DATES WILL BE ANNOUNCED SOON.THE SPEAKERSJames Fox | Moment of Contact Bryce Zabel | Need To Know Dr. Diana Walsh Pasulka | American Cosmic Dr. Michael Masters | The Extratempestrial Model Micah Hanks | Debrief Media ExoAcademian | Point of Convergence Jay Christopher King | The Experiencer Group Kelly Chase | The UFO Rabbit Hole Phil Ford | Weird Studies J.F. Martel | Weird Studies___________________________TRY BETTERHELPThis episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/ RABBITHOLE and get on your way to being your best self.GET ZENCASTR"Use my special link zen.ai/rabbit30 and use rabbit30 to save 30% off your first three months of Zencastr professional. #madeonzencastr."WONGO PUZZLESUse my special link [https://zen.ai/rabbit10] to save 10% at wongopuzzles.com. The discount will be applied at checkout!___________________________GO TO EPISODE BRIEFBECOME A PATRON GET THE BOOKGet a SIGNED COPYGet it on AmazonFOLLOWWebsiteTwitterFacebookMUSICTheme: Cabinet of Curiosities by Shaun FrearsonInterludes: Particles by NobouTIMESTAMPS00:00:34 The Ohio UFO Heritage Conference00:12:42 Meet Conference Co-Chair, Jon Horvath00:22:20 Meet Dr. Michael Masters00:32:41 Meet Bryce Zabel00:57:17 Meet Phil Ford & J.F. Martel from Weird Studies
    3/23/2023
    1:24:29

More Science podcasts

About The UFO Rabbit Hole Podcast

The UFO Rabbit Hole Podcast is a structured, science-based deep dive into the phenomenon. Grounded enough for skeptics, accessible for newbs, and deeply researched enough for seasoned ufologists—oh, and also it's fun. Hosted by Kelly Chase.
Podcast website

Listen to The UFO Rabbit Hole Podcast, New Books in Journalism and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The UFO Rabbit Hole Podcast

The UFO Rabbit Hole Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The UFO Rabbit Hole Podcast: Podcasts in Family