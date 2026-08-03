Bigfoot and Beyond with Cliff and Bobo

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450 episodes
- Cliff Barackman, James "Bobo" Fay, and Matt Pruitt bring author, researcher, and friend Mike Mayes back to the podcast! Mike is the author of such excellent books as Shadow Cats: The Black Panthers of North America and Valley of the Apes: The Search for Sasquatch in Area X! His newest book for young readers is called Beware the Pink Gorilla.
Read a blog post about the Guelph, Ontario jaguar photo.
Watch Luke Caverns' Appalachian jaguar documentary.
Get Tickets for the Alaska Bigfoot Cruise (September 11-18) featuring Pruitt!
See Cliff and Pruitt at Cryptid Con in Florence, IN, November 21-22!
Sign up for our weekly bonus podcast "Beyond Bigfoot & Beyond" and ad-free episodes!
- Cliff Barackman and Matt Pruitt speak with actress, model, and adventurer Donna D'Errico! Donna recently launched a new series called Mythbound that explores a variety of strange subjects, including the sasquatch! Her 'squatchy episodes thus far include an interview with Cliff at the NABC, a field investigation in Ohio, and an on-site interview with a witness in Oregon!
Get Mike Mayes' new children's book Beware the Pink Gorilla and check out his other excellent titles!
Read Marie-Jean Koffmann's almasty papers HERE and HERE.
Check out artist Easton Hawk's shop and his amazing Frogman print!
Get Tickets for the Alaska Bigfoot Cruise (September 11-18) featuring Pruitt!
See Cliff and Pruitt at Cryptid Con in Florence, IN, November 21-22!
Sign up for our weekly bonus podcast "Beyond Bigfoot & Beyond" and ad-free episodes!
- Cliff Barackman, James "Bobo" Fay, and Matt Pruitt answer your questions in this new Q&A episode! If you would like to submit a question for a future Q&A episode, please use the contact form or voicemail link HERE.
Watch Bobo's Bigfoot Encounters of the 4th Kind on Tubi!
Get Tickets for the Alaska Bigfoot Cruise (September 11-18) featuring Pruitt!
See Cliff and Pruitt at Cryptid Con in Florence, IN, November 21-22!
- Cliff Barackman, James "Bobo" Fay, and Matt Pruitt catch up about Cliff and Bobo's recent adventures together before delving into news articles with 'squatchy relevance! Topics include: a new eDNA project by our friends at Study Sasquatch, a new Homo habilis discovery, the evolution of hominin body size, a study of ape laughter, what makes some places feel haunted, and an article by Cliff about infrasound!
Get Tickets for the Alaska Bigfoot Cruise (September 11-18) featuring Pruitt!
Sign up for our weekly bonus podcast "Beyond Bigfoot & Beyond" and ad-free episodes!
- Cliff Barackman and James "Bobo" Fay welcome Sara (one of our most popular guests) back to the podcast! Sara's encounter was featured in Ep. 055 - A Terrifying Night in the Marble Mountains. If you haven't heard that interview yet, we've included it in the second half of this episode! Sara and her husband Greg visited the North American Bigfoot Center to sit with Cliff and Bobo in person to discuss Sara's recent return to the site of her encounter, Greg's experiences, and much more.
Watch Sara's Video Interview with Bobo!
Get Tickets for the Alaska Bigfoot Cruise (September 11-18) featuring Pruitt!
Sign up for our weekly bonus podcast "Beyond Bigfoot & Beyond" and ad-free episodes!
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About Bigfoot and Beyond with Cliff and Bobo
Beyond Bigfoot with Cliff and Bobo is your go-to podcast for everything cryptozoological, paranormal, and unexplained. Hosted by renowned Bigfoot researchers Cliff Barackman and James "Bobo" Fay—stars of Finding Bigfoot—this show dives deep into mysterious creatures, strange encounters, and the science behind the unknown. From Sasquatch sightings and eyewitness interviews to UFO phenomena and folklore, Cliff and Bobo bring their expert insights, signature humor, and years of field experience to each episode. Whether you're a seasoned researcher or a curious skeptic, Beyond Bigfoot offers thrilling conversations and fascinating discoveries from the fringes of science and belief.Tune in weekly to explore the world beyond the ordinary—because Bigfoot is just the beginning.Podcast website
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