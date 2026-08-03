Bigfoot and Beyond with Cliff and Bobo

Cliff Barackman and James "Bobo" Fay welcome Sara (one of our most popular guests) back to the podcast! Sara's encounter was featured in Ep. 055 - A Terrifying Night in the Marble Mountains. If you haven't heard that interview yet, we've included it in the second half of this episode! Sara and her husband Greg visited the North American Bigfoot Center to sit with Cliff and Bobo in person to discuss Sara's recent return to the site of her encounter, Greg's experiences, and much more.



Watch Sara's Video Interview with Bobo!



Get Tickets for the Alaska Bigfoot Cruise (September 11-18) featuring Pruitt!



Sign up for our weekly bonus podcast "Beyond Bigfoot & Beyond" and ad-free episodes!