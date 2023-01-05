Bigfoot and Beyond with Cliff and Bobo is a weekly podcast hosted by Cliff Barackman and James "Bobo" Fay of Animal Planet's "Finding Bigfoot". More
Available Episodes
5 of 217
Ep. 208 - Doug Hajicek & Legend Meets Science II
Cliff Barackman and James "Bobo" Fay welcome wildlife researcher and documentarian Doug Hajicek back to the podcast! Doug is here to discuss his newest venture "Sasquatch: Legend Meets Science II", the sequel to one of the best bigfoot documentaries of all time! Read more about the project and support it here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hajicek/legend-meets-science-ii-film-sequel-a-bigfoot-documentaryGet 20% off your first order of $40 or more at NextEvo.com/bigfootSign up for our weekly bonus podcast "Beyond Bigfoot & Beyond" here: https://www.patreon.com/bigfootandbeyondpodcastGet official "Bigfoot & Beyond with Cliff & Bobo" merchandise here: https://sasquatchprints.com/bigfoot-and-beyond-merch/
5/1/2023
1:08:04
Ep. 207 - Q&A - April, 2023
Cliff Barackman and James "Bobo" Fay answer your questions in this new Q&A episode! If you would like to submit a question for a future Q&A episode, please use the contact form or voicemail link here: https://www.bigfootandbeyondpodcast.com/contactGet 20% off your first order of $40 or more at NextEvo.com/bigfootSign up for our weekly bonus podcast "Beyond Bigfoot & Beyond" here: https://www.patreon.com/bigfootandbeyondpodcastGet official "Bigfoot & Beyond with Cliff & Bobo" merchandise here: https://sasquatchprints.com/bigfoot-and-beyond-merch/
4/24/2023
45:38
Ep. 206 - Dr. Kevin Bourgault
Cliff Barackman and James "Bobo" Fay speak with Dr. Kevin Bourgault, a member of the Skokomish tribe and sasquatch eyewitness! Kevin discusses his sighting, family stories, the tensions that exist between cultural and academic perspectives of the sasquatch, and the need for better data analysis in the field of sasquatchery! Sign up for our weekly bonus podcast "Beyond Bigfoot & Beyond" here: https://www.patreon.com/bigfootandbeyondpodcastGet official "Bigfoot & Beyond with Cliff & Bobo" merchandise here: https://sasquatchprints.com/bigfoot-and-beyond-merch/
4/17/2023
38:39
Ep. 205 - Rick Noll
Cliff Barackman and James "Bobo" Fay speak with dedicated sasquatch researcher Rick Noll! Rick has been investigating the sasquatch phenomenon for decades, and worked closely with the legendary Four Horsemen of Sasquatchery! Rick describes his early years, meeting the luminaries, his experiences in the field, and much more in this wide-ranging discussion!Get $100 off your first six-session program today at Mindbloom.com/bigfoot, promo code bigfoot.Sign up for our weekly bonus podcast "Beyond Bigfoot & Beyond" here: https://www.patreon.com/bigfootandbeyondpodcastGet official "Bigfoot & Beyond with Cliff & Bobo" merchandise here: https://sasquatchprints.com/bigfoot-and-beyond-merch/
4/10/2023
1:05:03
Ep. 204 - Chris Spencer's Sasquatch Studies!
Cliff Barackman speaks with Olympic Project member Chris Spencer! Chris has been studying sasquatch activity in the Pacific Northwest for several years, and was even a student of Dr. Grover Krantz. Chris' research has been focused on the Olympic Project's nest site in Washington, and he's here to bring us updates regarding new findings there!Olympic Project Audio Analysis: http://www.olympicproject.com/report-on-nest-area-vocalizations-featuring-chris-spencer-squatchermetrics/Chris' YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@100cjspencerSign up for our weekly bonus podcast "Beyond Bigfoot & Beyond" here: https://www.patreon.com/bigfootandbeyondpodcastGet official "Bigfoot & Beyond with Cliff & Bobo" merchandise here: https://sasquatchprints.com/bigfoot-and-beyond-merch/