Planetary Radio: Space Exploration, Astronomy and Science

What does the U.S. election mean for NASA?

Presidential elections in the United States don't just shape the country's future — they set the course for space exploration. This week, Casey Dreier, the chief of space policy at The Planetary Society, analyzes what the incoming Trump administration could mean for NASA's funding, human spaceflight, and its Science Mission Directorate. Meanwhile, budget cuts have triggered another round of layoffs at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Jack Kiraly, Planetary Society director of government relations, explains why it happened, and what U.S. residents can do to help. Plus, Bruce Betts is back with What's Up and another fascinating Random Space Fact. Discover more at: https://www.planetary.org/planetary-radio/2024-election-nasa