Planetary Radio: Space Exploration, Astronomy and Science

Presidential elections in the United States don’t just shape the country’s future — they set the course for space exploration. This week, Casey Dreier, the chief of space policy at The Planetary Society, analyzes what the incoming Trump administration could mean for NASA’s funding, human spaceflight, and its Science Mission Directorate. Meanwhile, budget cuts have triggered another round of layoffs at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Jack Kiraly, Planetary Society director of government relations, explains why it happened, and what U.S. residents can do to help. Plus, Bruce Betts is back with What's Up and another fascinating Random Space Fact. Discover more at: https://www.planetary.org/planetary-radio/2024-election-nasaSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
59:41
EELS: AI-enabled snake robots and the search for life on Enceladus
Morgan Cable and Hiro Ono from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory join Planetary Radio to discuss the Exobiology Extant Life Surveyor (EELS) robot concept, a snake-like AI-enabled device designed to navigate the vents of Enceladus. This technology could tell us more about the habitability of Enceladus' subsurface ocean. But first, Kate Howells, The Planetary Society's public education specialist, shares how you can participate in The Planetary Society Best of 2024 Awards. Stay tuned for Bruce Betts, our chief scientist, for What's Up and a new Random Space Fact about Enceladus. Discover more at: https://www.planetary.org/planetary-radio/2024-eels See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:02:04
Spaceport Nova Scotia
Spaceport Nova Scotia, Canada’s first commercial launch site, represents a significant step forward for the Canadian space industry. This week, we learn what this spaceport can do for the country's exploratory aspirations and international cooperation with Steve Matier and Sasha Jacob, the CEO and Chairman of Maritime Launch Services. Then Bruce Betts joins me for What's Up and a new random space fact. Discover more at: https://www.planetary.org/planetary-radio/2024-spaceport-nova-scotiaSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
58:06
Space Policy Edition: NASA at a Crossroads
Norm Augustine, the distinguished aerospace industry veteran behind numerous influential studies, joins the show to discuss “NASA at a Crossroads,” the new report that raises alarm bells for NASA’s workforce, infrastructure, and technology capabilities. Augustine, who chaired an expert committee of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, came to the conclusion that NASA is on an unsustainable path, and has underinvested in its enabling workforce and physical infrastructure for decades. The solutions put forth by this report committee will require years of effort from NASA, Congress, and subsequent presidential administrations. Which path NASA decides to take, however, may not be known for years to come. Discover more at: https://www.planetary.org/planetary-radio/spe-nasa-at-a-crossroadsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
56:12
Splat or subsurface ocean? The mysterious positioning of Pluto’s heart
This week, we investigate the mysteries of Pluto's iconic heart-shaped feature. We explore recent research on the origins of the Sputnik Planitia region and what it can tell us about whether or not the dwarf planet has a subsurface ocean. Our guest, Adeene Denton from the University of Arizona, discusses her team's work investigating oblique impact basins, or "splats," and their implications for planetary formation. Then Bruce Betts, chief scientist at The Planetary Society, joins host Sarah Al-Ahmed for a roundup of the most significant impacts in our Solar System in What's Up. Discover more at: https://www.planetary.org/planetary-radio/2024-pluto-splat See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About Planetary Radio: Space Exploration, Astronomy and Science
Planetary Radio brings you the human adventure across our Solar System and beyond. We visit each week with the scientists, engineers, leaders, advocates, and astronauts who are taking us across the final frontier. Regular features raise your space IQ while they put a smile on your face. Join host Sarah Al-Ahmed and Planetary Society colleagues including Bill Nye the Science Guy and Bruce Betts as they dive deep into space science and exploration. The monthly Space Policy Edition takes you inside the DC beltway where the future of the US space program hangs in the balance. Visit planetary.org/radio for an episode guide and much more.