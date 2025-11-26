Powered by RND
Dr. Juan Carlos Rey
  • Pen Densham
    There are artists who photograph the world, and then there are rare souls who seem to listen to it. Pen Densham is the latter. He has lived at the intersection of myth, cinema, and the ineffable since childhood - when, at the age of four, he rode a live alligator for one of his parents’ 35mm theatrical shorts. It was perhaps the earliest sign that he would spend a lifetime courting the miraculous. Cameras, he says, “seemed like magician’s instruments,” and his entire artistic journey has been shaped by that early enchantment.  His filmmaking career spans Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Moll Flanders,  the revival of The Outer Limits and The Twilight Zone, collaborations with Costner, Freeman, Jodie Foster, Ron Howard, and nearly 300 hours of television - all anchored in a deep humanism, a love of mythic structure, and a reverence for the emotional life of images. But today, we turn our attention to the visual world he has cultivated in silence - a body of fine art photography that dissolves the boundaries between the real and the remembered. Work that is neither documentary nor digital sorcery but entirely in-camera, executed with the spontaneity of Pollock and the lyricism of Monet. He calls some of his pieces “Organic Mandalas.” They are photographs, yes - but they are also meditations, reflections, and portals into the subconscious rhythms of nature. Pen Densham is, in truth, a minister of vision - a man who shows us not what the world looks like, but how it feels. Today, on The Observable Unknown, we journey with him through intuition, image, loss, nature, and the subtle revelations that only an artist of his staggering magnitude can offer.
    --------  
    1:04:54
  • Interlude XXII - The Cosmic Self: Consciousness Beyond the Brain
    Interlude XXII - The Cosmic Self: Consciousness Beyond the Brain In this enlightening interlude of The Observable Unknown, Dr. Juan Carlos Rey of crowscupboard.com traces the frontier where neuroscience meets metaphysics – where consciousness ceases to be a human trait and becomes a cosmic condition. Neuroscientist Giulio Tononi of the University of Wisconsin introduced Integrated Information Theory (IIT), proposing that consciousness emerges from the degree of informational integration within any system. His collaborator Christof Koch of the Allen Institute for Brain Science extended this work, measuring the brain’s coherence during wakefulness, dreaming, and anesthesia. Philosopher Bernardo Kastrup of the University of Amsterdam re-envisions their data through analytic idealism - a universe not made of matter that thinks, but of mind that materializes. From neurons to galaxies, from quantum entanglement to human empathy, Interlude XXII explores the ancient question of whether awareness is fundamental. What if the cosmos itself computes its own experience? What if every atom hums with interiority? Blending rigorous science with philosophical depth, Dr. Rey revisits the lineage from panpsychism and Vedanta to modern physics and information theory. The result is a breathtaking meditation on participation: to know is to belong to a thinking universe. Write to [email protected] or text 336-675-5836 to share your reflections. Rate and review The Observable Unknown on Podbean, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify to help the dialogue expand. Keywords: panpsychism, integrated information theory, Giulio Tononi, Christof Koch, Bernardo Kastrup, analytic idealism, consciousness studies, quantum mind, cosmic self, philosophy of mind, The Observable Unknown, Dr Juan Carlos Rey, crowscupboard.
    --------  
    5:02
  • Jordan Feldman
     Today I’m joined by someone whose work has moved fluidly between stage, screen, and self-examination - actor and producer Jordan Feldman. Jordan’s career has unfolded at the intersection of visibility and vulnerability. He has brought humor and humanity to complex stories, while also speaking candidly about his journey through anxiety, recovery, and rediscovery. In this conversation, we look beneath the spotlight - into the quieter backstage of the mind where creativity, discipline, and mental health intersect. What happens when a performer learns to listen to his own nervous system as carefully as he listens to a script? This is a dialogue about art as medicine, and the human spirit as both stage and sanctuary.
    --------  
    49:07
  • Mary Madeiras
     Dr. Juan Carlos Rey of Crowscupboard.com sits with three-time Emmy Award winning director and Akashic Records practitioner Mary Madeiras to explore how the soul communicates, remembers, and unfolds through lived experience. This conversation moves through identity, intuition, trauma as material for transformation, and the quiet inner voice that guides the shape of a life. This is not a discussion of belief. It is a listening for recognition.
    --------  
    52:22
  • Jack R. Bialik
     In this illuminating conversation, Dr. Juan Carlos Rey of crowscupboard.com explores the paradox of human knowledge: how civilizations accumulate, then discard, their greatest insights. Author Jack R. Bialik examines the patterns of erasure in his new book, "Lost In Time" - from ancient cataract surgery to the fragility of our digital archives - and posits that forgetting may be as essential as remembering. With over 30 years in technology and biblical studies, Bialik bridges the empirical and the esoteric, asking whether the next frontier of wisdom lies not in new discovery but in re-remembering what we once lost. Join us as we traverse the margins of memory and ask: If knowledge disappears fast enough, does it still matter? This interview invites you to reconsider what it means to remember - individually, collectively, and globally.   Keywords: collective memory, civilizational forgetting, digital impermanence, knowledge vs wisdom, Jack R. Bialik interview, human archives, Dr. Juan Carlos Rey, The Observable Unknown, science & spirituality, historiography of science.
    --------  
    1:07:13

About The Observable Unknown

Where science meets spirituality and measurable phenomena dance with mystical wisdom. Join Dr. Juan Carlos Rey as he explores the hidden influences shaping our reality - from quantum mechanics to cosmic consciousness. This isn’t your typical metaphysical podcast. Through analytical discussions and practical applications, discover how the unexplainable impacts your daily life. For curious souls who question everything and spiritual seekers grounded in science. Venture beyond the veil of ordinary reality into the Observable Unknown.
