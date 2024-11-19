Things You Thought You Knew - The Ancient Planets

Is the sun bigger than we think it is? Neil deGrasse Tyson and comedian Chuck Nice break down things you thought you knew about the diameter of the sun, how we got leap year, and the days of the week. NOTE: StarTalk+ Patrons can listen to this entire episode commercial-free here: https://startalkmedia.com/show/things-you-thought-you-knew-the-ancient-planets/Thanks to our Patrons Gloria Swanson, Daniel Edwards, Christina Schafer, Aleksander Olsen, Bryan Beidleman, wettdoggy, Martin, Travis Campbell, Sandee Brooke, Ian Doherty, Joey Santos, Trevor Hunter, Dr. Edwin R. Florance, and Chris Orpurt for supporting us this week. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ on Apple Podcasts to listen to new episodes ad-free and a whole week early.