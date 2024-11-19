Solar Storms & Super Hurricanes with Richard Spinrad
How do we predict our planet's most powerful forces? Neil deGrasse Tyson and comedian Chuck Nice learn about extreme weather, hurricanes, coronal mass ejections, and preparing for space storms hurtling our way with NOAA Administrator Richard Spinrad.NOTE: StarTalk+ Patrons can listen to this entire episode commercial-free.Thanks to our Patrons Dwight N Keown, Nathan Veatch, CURTIS J ESSEN, John Havranek, Vanessa Harding, Aiden Chauvette, Matthew Stork, SpaceTimePete, larry hughes, Anselmo Garcia, Nessa Nova, Tanya Henry, Neil Livingston, oliver stanton, Regis, Micheal Stewart, DP337, Rob Butler, Beth, and Caton Smith for supporting us this week.
Explosive Queries with Terry Crews
What does it take to truly thrive on Mars? Neil deGrasse Tyson and Terry Crews answer grab bag questions about Mars, magnetic fields, photons, Hot Ones spicy wings and the entropy of muscles. NOTE: StarTalk+ Patrons can listen to this entire episode commercial-free here: https://startalkmedia.com/show/explosive-queries-with-terry-crews/Thanks to our Patrons Jack Walker, Anastasia Kirkpatrick, Skywatcher, Zuber Singh, Jennifer Long, Jared Thomas, David, Adam Rothas, Marius Calin, TeeH, Cedrick Sauls, Lana Abel, RosebeforeHoes, Christina Hagopian, Jerry Agrinzoni, Kassper, Sarah & Oliver, Kenneth von Smellsmore, and Matthew Young for supporting us this week.
Things You Thought You Knew - The Ancient Planets
Is the sun bigger than we think it is? Neil deGrasse Tyson and comedian Chuck Nice break down things you thought you knew about the diameter of the sun, how we got leap year, and the days of the week. NOTE: StarTalk+ Patrons can listen to this entire episode commercial-free here: https://startalkmedia.com/show/things-you-thought-you-knew-the-ancient-planets/Thanks to our Patrons Gloria Swanson, Daniel Edwards, Christina Schafer, Aleksander Olsen, Bryan Beidleman, wettdoggy, Martin, Travis Campbell, Sandee Brooke, Ian Doherty, Joey Santos, Trevor Hunter, Dr. Edwin R. Florance, and Chris Orpurt for supporting us this week.
A Cosmic Conversation with J. Richard Gott III
Why haven’t we found evidence of alien civilizations? Neil deGrasse Tyson sits down with astrophysicist J. Richard Gott III to talk chess, tachyons, and what the Fermi Paradox and Copernican Principle say about humanity’s place in the cosmos. Plus, they rank super-genius movies. NOTE: StarTalk+ Patrons can listen to this entire episode commercial-free here: https://startalkmedia.com/show/a-cosmic-conversation-with-j-richard-gott-iii/Thanks to our Patrons George Jeffers, Kate Jarocki, Paloma, Molina, Colby Lapresi, Duane Day, Elena, Gordon Vu, Dale, Boris Jegorovic, Dennis Wish, Kristine Tolman, David Geiger, Shawn Kellner, Tisha Bernal, Marek, Peter Morrow, Edward Badger, Micheal Buckelew, Patrick, Jennifer Bills, and Keni Jane Johnson for supporting us this week.
The Hard Problem of Consciousness with David Chalmers
What exactly is consciousness, and why is it such a hard problem to solve? Neil deGrasse Tyson and co-hosts Chuck Nice and Gary O’Reilly take you deep into the mysteries of consciousness and objective reality, David Chalmers, a philosopher and cognitive scientist. NOTE: StarTalk+ Patrons can listen to this entire episode commercial-free here: https://startalkmedia.com/show/the-hard-problem-of-consciousness-with-david-chalmersThanks to our Patrons Jay, Gregory Aronoff, Tom B. Night, Barnsley, Glenn, Hibachi Flamethrower, Crescencio Maximilian joseph Martinez, Micheal Gomez, Matthew Deane, James, Joe Chillemi, Thomas van Cleave, Kelsey Plugge, Jeff Jones, William Hamilton, and Kevin Cosg. for supporting us this week.
Science, pop culture, and comedy collide on StarTalk Radio! Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist and Director of New York's Hayden Planetarium, and his comic co-hosts, guest celebrities, and scientific experts explore astronomy, physics, and everything else there is to know about life in the universe. New episodes premiere Tuesdays. Keep Looking Up!
