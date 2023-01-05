The Important Reason We Label Generations & The Strange Stories of Medical Breakthroughs
Is spring fever a real thing? This episode begins with a brief discussion on what spring fever is, what the symptoms are and if there is a cure. https://www.newswise.com/articles/spring-fever-blossoms-in-warm-weather-but-is-it-a-real-ailment
Why do we name generations? We have baby boomers, millennials, Gen Z, Gen X – what is the point of grouping people based solely on when they were born? Well, it turns out that it helps to explain a lot of what is going on in our culture. There are some interesting trends occurring that you can link to certain generations. And it is also fascinating to see how generations change over time. Joining me to explain all this is Jean Twenge, a professor of psychology at San Diego State University. Jean is the author of more than a hundred scientific publications and books based on her research. Her latest book is called Generations: The Real Differences between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers, and Silents―and What They Mean for America's Future (https://amzn.to/3Amq2VH).
There have been many major medical advancements in the last 150 years or so. When you look closely, the stories behind how those breakthroughs happened are often not what you would expect. Many medical advancements are the result of accidents, chance and crazy ideas. And some of the people behind those breakthroughs are frankly - a little odd. Here to tell some of these fascinating stories is Andrew Lam, M.D. Andrew is a retinal surgeon, an assistant professor at the University of Massachusetts Medical School and author of the book The Masters of Medicine: Our Greatest Triumphs in the Race to Cure Humanity's Deadliest Diseases (https://amzn.to/41BwqED).
Do you use a bar of soap in the shower or at your sink? If so, there may be a problem. Listen and I’ll explain what it is. https://www.bathbombfizz.com/does-bar-soap-clog-drains-complete-answer/
