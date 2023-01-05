Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Mike Carruthers | OmniCast Media | Cumulus Podcast Network
  • What You Never Knew About Your Blood But Should & How To Conquer Burnout?
    Most cars today are “connected cars.” That means that automakers and vendors can send and receive information directly with your car. Sounds like a great thing. But this episode begins with an explanation on how it can also cause trouble for drivers as well as cost them more money. Source: Automotive journalist Peter Bohr writing in Westways magazine (AAA) Summer 2023 issue. Listen and you will hear some things about your blood and how to take care of it that you have likely never heard before. For example, that your blood is an organ; that you should avoid getting a transfusion if at all possible; that there are things you should be doing to test and maintain your blood and much more. All of this comes to you from my guest Aryeh Shander. M.D. Dr Shander is Emeritus Chair, Department of Anesthesiology, Critical Care Medicine, Pain Management and Hyperbaric Medicine at Englewood Hospital & Medical Center in Englewood, NJ and is one of the authors of the book Blood Works: An Owner’s Guide: What Every Person Needs to Know Before They Are a Patient (https://bloodworksbook.com/) You often hear people say they are “burned out" but what does that mean? Is it just something people say because they are tired or exhausted or is burnout a real, identifiable thing? According to my guest it is very much a real thing that is getting worse and worse and the fallout is devastating. Joining me to explain this is Jennifer Moss. She is an award-winning journalist, speaker and author of the book The Burnout Epidemic, (https://amzn.to/3Nx7Dx9) Since Covid, most of us are more careful about germs around us and on surfaces. Still there are some surfaces that have the potential to spread illness if you touch them because so many other people touch them too. Listen and I will give you the list from one study that will make you more careful about what you touch Source: Charles Gerba author of The Germ Freak’s Guide to Outwitting Colds and Flu (https://amzn.to/41YTh) PLEASE SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS! Indeed is the hiring platform where you can Attract, Interview, and Hire all in one place! Start hiring NOW with a $75 SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at https://Indeed.com/SOMETHING Offer good for a limited time. Discover Credit Cards do something pretty awesome. At the end of your first year, they automatically double all the cash back you’ve earned! See terms and check it out for yourself at https://Discover.com/match If you own a small business, you know the value of time. Innovation Refunds does too! They've made it easy to apply for the employee retention credit or ERC by going to https://getrefunds.com to see if your business qualifies in less than 8 minutes! Innovation Refunds has helped small businesses collect over $3 billion in payroll tax refunds! Let’s find “us” again by putting our phones down for five.  Five days, five hours, even five minutes. Join U.S. Cellular in the Phones Down For Five challenge! Find out more at https://USCellular.com/findus Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    48:31
  • Why Quitting Can Be The Best Option & Why Humans Are Attracted to Bodies of Water
    Is beginner’s luck a real thing or just some weird occurrence that happens occasionally? This episode starts with a brief explanation of beginner’s luck and why it often isn’t really about luck at all. Source: Sian Beilock author of Choke (https://amzn.to/3Nj53uE) “No one likes a quitter.” “You should finish what you start”. We have somehow allowed this to be drummed into our consciousness - that quitting is bad and that grit and perseverance are good. But now wait a minute! Maybe, in some cases, quitting is the very best option and persevering makes no sense. That is something my guest Julia Keller firmly believes. Julia is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, teacher and author of the book, Quitting: A Life Strategy: The Myth of Perseverance―and How the New Science of Giving Up Can Set You Free (https://amzn.to/41LAWR9)  You probably like being around water. It seems humans are naturally drawn to water. That’s why we enjoy going to the beach or to lakes and rivers. It is why waterfront property is so expensive – people want to be near the water. But why? What is the connection between people and water that makes water so appealing to us? That is what you are about to hear when you listen to my guest Wallace J. Nichols, PhD. Wallace is a Senior Fellow at the Center for the Blue Economy in Monterey, a research associate at the California Academy of Sciences and author of the book, Blue Mind: The Surprising Science That Shows How Being Near, In, On, or Under Water Can Make You Happier, Healthier, More Connected, and Better at What You Do (https://amzn.to/3NfkZy8) If your love life could use a little sprucing up, what you do outside the bedroom can make a big difference in how your partner views you. Listen and I’ll give you a few simple suggestions that will have a big impact. Source: Lou Paget author of The Great Lover Playbook (https://amzn.to/3Ni0uke) PLEASE SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS! Indeed is the hiring platform where you can Attract, Interview, and Hire all in one place! Start hiring NOW with a $75 SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at https://Indeed.com/SOMETHING Offer good for a limited time. Discover Credit Cards do something pretty awesome. At the end of your first year, they automatically double all the cash back you’ve earned! See terms and check it out for yourself at https://Discover.com/match If you own a small business, you know the value of time. Innovation Refunds does too! They've made it easy to apply for the employee retention credit or ERC by going to https://getrefunds.com to see if your business qualifies in less than 8 minutes! Innovation Refunds has helped small businesses collect over $3 billion in payroll tax refunds! Let’s find “us” again by putting our phones down for five.  Five days, five hours, even five minutes. Join U.S. Cellular in the Phones Down For Five challenge! Find out more at https://USCellular.com/findus Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    50:24
  • SYSK Choice: How Your Brain Changes Who You Are & The Science Behind Beverages
    Decent sunglasses are a must. Otherwise, you are asking for trouble. If you doubt that, just ask any eye doctor. We know that ultraviolet light is bad for your eyes – and sunglasses can be a big help but you have to get the right kind of sunglasses. This episode begins with a description of what makes for a decent pair. https://www.aao.org/eye-health/news/how-to-choose-best-sunglasses You are the person you have always been - right? Actually that’s only partly true. It may seem like you are the same person you were 5 or 10 years ago – but you really very different now. That’s according to David Eagleman, a neuroscientist who teaches at Stanford and is author of the book Livewired (https://amzn.to/2PH6eIX). David joins me to explain the things that make you who you are and how those things continually change. People talk a lot about the importance of eating the right food but what about drinking the right drinks? After all, drinks can have a big impact on health and well-being. The sugar in soda and juice, the alcohol in cocktails or the caffeine in coffee – they all impact your life. Alexis Willett, author of the book Drinkology: The Science of What We Drink and What It Does to Us, from Milks to Martinis (https://amzn.to/3gPZ7ck) has researched many of the common beverages we consume. She joins me to discuss some fascinating findings you really need to hear. How much money you spend in a restaurant can depend in part on the menu. Menus are often engineered to encourage you to spend more. Listen as I explain some of the things to watch out for. https://www.pmq.com/menus-that-sell/ PLEASE SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS! Alma helps therapists work with major insurance companies to make therapy more accessible & affordable. Over 96% of therapists at Alma take insurance, so people can find in-network care & save an average of 77% on the cost of therapy! Alma has a diverse network of therapists to fit your unique needs in the easy-to-use directory, you can filter for gender, sexual orientation, race, etc. It’s easy to get started, so find a therapist with Alma today at https://helloalma.com Zocdoc is the only FREE app that lets you find AND book doctors who are patient-reviewed, take your insurance, are available when you need them and treat almost every condition under the sun! Go to https://Zocdoc.com/SYSK and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. ﻿We really like The Jordan Harbinger Show! Check out https://jordanharbinger.com/start OR search for it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen!  Discover Credit Cards do something pretty awesome. At the end of your first year, they automatically double all the cash back you’ve earned! See terms and check it out for yourself at https://Discover.com/match If you own a small business, you know the value of time. Innovation Refunds does too! They've made it easy to apply for the employee retention credit or ERC by going to https://getrefunds.com to see if your business qualifies in less than 8 minutes! Innovation Refunds has helped small businesses collect over $3 billion in payroll tax refunds! Let’s find “us” again by putting our phones down for five.  Five days, five hours, even five minutes. Join U.S. Cellular in the Phones Down For Five challenge! Find out more at https://USCellular.com/findus Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/29/2023
    52:10
  • The Important Reason We Label Generations & The Strange Stories of Medical Breakthroughs
    Is spring fever a real thing? This episode begins with a brief discussion on what spring fever is, what the symptoms are and if there is a cure. https://www.newswise.com/articles/spring-fever-blossoms-in-warm-weather-but-is-it-a-real-ailment Why do we name generations? We have baby boomers, millennials, Gen Z, Gen X – what is the point of grouping people based solely on when they were born? Well, it turns out that it helps to explain a lot of what is going on in our culture. There are some interesting trends occurring that you can link to certain generations. And it is also fascinating to see how generations change over time. Joining me to explain all this is Jean Twenge, a professor of psychology at San Diego State University. Jean is the author of more than a hundred scientific publications and books based on her research. Her latest book is called Generations: The Real Differences between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers, and Silents―and What They Mean for America's Future (https://amzn.to/3Amq2VH). There have been many major medical advancements in the last 150 years or so. When you look closely, the stories behind how those breakthroughs happened are often not what you would expect. Many medical advancements are the result of accidents, chance and crazy ideas. And some of the people behind those breakthroughs are frankly - a little odd. Here to tell some of these fascinating stories is Andrew Lam, M.D. Andrew is a retinal surgeon, an assistant professor at the University of Massachusetts Medical School and author of the book The Masters of Medicine: Our Greatest Triumphs in the Race to Cure Humanity's Deadliest Diseases (https://amzn.to/41BwqED). Do you use a bar of soap in the shower or at your sink? If so, there may be a problem. Listen and I’ll explain what it is. https://www.bathbombfizz.com/does-bar-soap-clog-drains-complete-answer/ PLEASE SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS! Alma helps therapists work with major insurance companies to make therapy more accessible & affordable. Over 96% of therapists at Alma take insurance, so people can find in-network care & save an average of 77% on the cost of therapy! Alma has a diverse network of therapists to fit your unique needs in the easy-to-use directory, you can filter for gender, sexual orientation, race, etc. It’s easy to get started, so find a therapist with Alma today at https://helloalma.com Zocdoc is the only FREE app that lets you find AND book doctors who are patient-reviewed, take your insurance, are available when you need them and treat almost every condition under the sun! Go to https://Zocdoc.com/SYSK and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. ﻿We really like The Jordan Harbinger Show! Check out https://jordanharbinger.com/start OR search for it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen!  Discover Credit Cards do something pretty awesome. At the end of your first year, they automatically double all the cash back you’ve earned! See terms and check it out for yourself at https://Discover.com/match If you own a small business, you know the value of time. Innovation Refunds does too! They've made it easy to apply for the employee retention credit or ERC by going to https://getrefunds.com to see if your business qualifies in less than 8 minutes! Innovation Refunds has helped small businesses collect over $3 billion in payroll tax refunds! Let’s find “us” again by putting our phones down for five.  Five days, five hours, even five minutes. Join U.S. Cellular in the Phones Down For Five challenge! Find out more at https://USCellular.com/findus Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    48:47
  • The Fast Track To Self-Confidence & How To Stop Procrastinating and Get It Done
    People with names that are difficult to pronounce are often discriminated against. It is not intentional necessarily, but it happens. The result can be that you don’t advance personally and professionally as quickly as someone who has a name that is easy to pronounce. This episode begins with a look at this problem and what you can do to help yourself. https://www.newyorker.com/tech/annals-of-technology/the-power-of-names Some of the most successful and approachable people you meet, seem to have a lot of confidence. It’s attractive when we see it in other people. Many of us wish we had more of it. So where does confidence come from? How can you build it up? That is what Lydia Fenet is here to tell you. Lydia is an ambassador for Christie’s (the auction people) and is herself an auctioneer and professional speaker. She is also author of the book Claim Your Confidence (https://amzn.to/3GQu8ZS). Procrastination seems to be a normal human tendency. There is something very easy about just NOT doing something and putting it off until later. Yet, often that is not the best strategy. From our earliest school homework to that big project at work, there is always that tempting option to do it later. To understand how to stop procrastinating, you first have to understand the real reasons why you do it. And that is what Hayden Finch PhD, is here to discuss. Hayden is a licensed clinical psychologist, behavior change expert, and CEO of Master Your Mental Health (https://masteryourmh.com/), an educational platform and author of the book The Psychology of Procrastination (https://amzn.to/41Ik0ua). When you see someone talking to themselves, you might think they are a little odd. But there are some real benefits in talking to yourself out loud. Listen and I will explain one of the important ones. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/04/120417221613.htm PLEASE SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS! Alma helps therapists work with major insurance companies to make therapy more accessible & affordable. Over 96% of therapists at Alma take insurance, so people can find in-network care & save an average of 77% on the cost of therapy! Alma has a diverse network of therapists to fit your unique needs in the easy-to-use directory, you can filter for gender, sexual orientation, race, etc. It’s easy to get started, so find a therapist with Alma today at https://helloalma.com Zocdoc is the only FREE app that lets you find AND book doctors who are patient-reviewed, take your insurance, are available when you need them and treat almost every condition under the sun! Go to https://Zocdoc.com/SYSK and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. ﻿We really like The Jordan Harbinger Show! Check out https://jordanharbinger.com/start OR search for it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen!  Discover Credit Cards do something pretty awesome. At the end of your first year, they automatically double all the cash back you’ve earned! See terms and check it out for yourself at https://Discover.com/match If you own a small business, you know the value of time. Innovation Refunds does too! They've made it easy to apply for the employee retention credit or ERC by going to https://getrefunds.com to see if your business qualifies in less than 8 minutes! Innovation Refunds has helped small businesses collect over $3 billion in payroll tax refunds! Let’s find “us” again by putting our phones down for five.  Five days, five hours, even five minutes. Join U.S. Cellular in the Phones Down For Five challenge! Find out more at https://USCellular.com/findus Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/24/2023
    48:07

About Something You Should Know

Sometimes all it takes is one little fact or one little piece of wisdom to change your life forever. That's the purpose and the hope of "Something You Should Know." In each episode, host Mike Carruthers interviews top experts in their field to bring you fascinating information and advice to help you save time and money, advance in your career, become wealthy, improve your relationships and help you simply get more out of life. In addition, Mike uncovers and shares short, engaging pieces of "intel" you can use to make your life better - today. Right now.
