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1312 episodes
How to Stop the Pain of Rejection & How Couples Can Fight Without Falling Apart08/06/2026 | 45 mins.Walk through a crowded airport or packed stadium and something remarkable happens. Thousands of people weave around each other without collisions, almost as if everyone is reading everyone else's mind. Yet no one is directing traffic. So how does your brain constantly predict where complete strangers are about to move—and why does it work so well? (https://www.nature.com/articles/nature08260)
Rejection stings. Whether it's being turned down for a job, ignored after asking someone out, or hearing "no" when you were hoping for "yes," most of us spend a lot of energy trying to avoid it. But what if that's exactly backward? What if deliberately seeking rejection could make you more confident, more successful, and surprisingly happier? Jia Jiang decided to test that idea by intentionally getting rejected 100 times in 100 days. What happened changed the course of his life—and it may change the way you think about rejection forever. Jia is an award-winning entrepreneur, speaker, and bestselling author. His TED Talk has been viewed more than 11 million times, and he is author of the book Easy Discipline: An Unconventional Way to Achieve Ambitious Things (https://amzn.to/4feqHOq).
Every couple argues. The real challenge is to understand what those fights are actually about. The disagreement over dirty dishes, money, or who's late again is often just the surface of something much deeper. Once you understand what's really driving those recurring arguments, everything changes. Relationship therapist Kim Polinder explains why couples keep having the same fights, how to stop damaging each other in the process, and what healthy conflict really looks like. Kim has helped hundreds of thousands of people through her work online (https://www.youtube.com/@engineeringlovepodcast) and is author of Why We Fight: A Transformative Road Map to Healing Conflict in Any Relationship. (https://amzn.to/45nZ1AF).
Your signature probably wasn't always a scribble. When you first learned to sign your name, you likely wrote every letter carefully and neatly. So why do almost everyone's signature eventually become an indecipherable scrawl? It turns out there's an interesting psychological reason behind that evolution—and it says more about you than you might think.
https://www.wired.com/story/is-your-wobbly-illegible-touchscreen-signature-still-you/
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- Some mysteries have been solved by science. Others remain surprisingly stubborn. Despite all our advances in technology and research, there are still questions that continue to puzzle some of the brightest minds on Earth. Do we really have free will? Why does the placebo effect work? Have extraterrestrials ever tried to contact us? Those are just a few of the scientific mysteries you are about to explore.
Why do these mysteries persist? Is it because we simply don't have enough evidence yet, or are some answers beyond our ability to discover? Joining me to examine some of the most intriguing unanswered questions in science is Michael Brooks. Michael is an award-winning science writer and author of the book 13 Things That Don't Make Sense: The Most Baffling Scientific Mysteries of Our Time (https://amzn.to/2NvuAmO). Listen as he explains what scientists know, what they suspect, and where the biggest gaps in our understanding still remain.
If history has taught us anything, it's that today's impossible mystery can become tomorrow's accepted fact. Along the way, though, scientists must separate evidence from speculation, challenge long-held assumptions, and sometimes admit they simply don't know. This conversation explores the fascinating space between certainty and mystery—and why that's often where the most exciting discoveries begin.
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- Ever notice how your face turns bright red when you're embarrassed—and makes the whole situation even worse? As awkward as blushing feels, it isn't a design flaw. It's actually serving a purpose that's far more useful than most people realize. https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/bering-in-mind/why-we-blush-the-social-purpose-of-showing-embarrassment/
Many of us race through life without even realizing we're doing it. We hurry through meals, conversations, vacations—even our free time. But what if all that rushing is quietly making life less enjoyable and less fulfilling? According to Carl Honoré, slowing down isn't about getting less done—it's about getting far more out of everything you do. He explains why living at a different pace can transform your work, your relationships, and your happiness. Carl is author of In Praise of Slowness (https://amzn.to/43GRlXN).
Music is everywhere. We choose to listen to some of it, while the rest quietly fills stores, restaurants, movies, TV shows, elevators, and countless other places. But what is all that music actually doing to your brain? Why does it have such a powerful effect on memory, emotion, focus, and even the way you experience the world? Larry Sherman reveals the remarkable neuroscience behind music and why our brains seem wired to need it. Larry is Professor of Neuroscience at Oregon Health & Science University and author of Every Brain Needs Music: The Neuroscience of Making and Listening to Music (https://amzn.to/3JdFDf8).
Silver jewelry naturally tarnishes over time—but there's an inexpensive household item that can help slow the process dramatically. It's probably sitting in a drawer or classroom somewhere, and once you hear why it works, you'll never look at it the same way again. https://www.thelist.com/1235914/why-you-should-store-a-piece-of-chalk-in-your-jewelry-drawer/
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- Have you ever met someone named Lucy and thought, "She really looks like a Lucy"? As strange as it sounds, scientists have discovered there may be more truth to that feeling than you realize. Your name may actually influence the way you look—or at least the way other people see you. Listen as I explain this fascinating research and what it reveals about the surprising connection between names and faces.https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2405334121
We all give away far more than we think. Tiny facial expressions, subtle gestures, the way we sit, stand, or even touch our face can reveal confidence, nervousness, deception, attraction, and much more. Once you know what to look for, it's almost impossible not to notice these hidden signals. Joining me is Peter Collett, a social psychologist who taught at Oxford University and is internationally recognized for his expertise in human behavior and nonverbal communication. He is author of How To Tell What People Are Thinking From the Bedroom to the Boardroom (https://amzn.to/3WVytDM). This conversation is packed with practical insights that can help you read people more accurately in everyday life.
What is the brightest thing in the universe? The stickiest substance? The loudest sound? The coldest place? The fastest, slowest, biggest and smallest things imaginable? Nature has some astonishing record holders—and many of them are far stranger than fiction. David Darling, science writer, astronomer, and author of nearly 50 books, including Ka-boom!: The Science of Extremes (https://amzn.to/3X5gTgJ), takes us on a tour of the most incredible extremes in science, nature, and the universe. You'll come away with a collection of facts you'll be repeating to people for weeks.
Why does food often seem to taste better after a simple ritual—like singing "Happy Birthday" before eating cake? It turns out the ritual itself may be changing your experience in ways you never realized. Listen as I explain the surprising psychology behind this effect and why small rituals can make everything from meals to everyday experiences more enjoyable.https://www.psychologicalscience.org/news/releases/to-savor-the-flavor-perform-a-short-ritual-first.html
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Why You Don't See What's Right in Front of You & The Surprising Truth About Sidewalks07/30/2026 | 50 mins.Stores and restaurants don't just play music to fill the silence. The tempo, volume, and even the style of music are often carefully chosen because they can quietly influence your behavior and even how much money you spend. Once you know what's happening, you'll start hearing those playlists very differently. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/002224298204600313
Your brain performs an astonishing magic trick every second of every day. It decides what deserves your attention—and what doesn't. Most of the time that's incredibly helpful. But it also means important clues, costly mistakes, opportunities, and even obvious dangers can sit right in front of you without you ever noticing them. Why does that happen, and can you train yourself to see what you've been missing? Here to explain is Keelan Leyser, a digital illusionist and one of the world's leading experts on attention and perception. Along with the late neuropsychologist David Lewis, he is co-author of the book Unseen: Blind Spots and Why We Miss What Matters Most (https://amzn.to/4ylvxkh).
Most of us walk on sidewalks without giving them a second thought. But once you start asking simple questions—Who actually owns the sidewalk? Who is responsible to maintain it? Why do some sidewalks suddenly end? And why do some streets have no sidewalks at all? —you discover that sidewalks are surprisingly complicated and have become the center of debates over property rights, public space, safety, and even free speech. Michael Pollack takes us into a world that's been hiding in plain sight. He is Professor of Law and Associate Dean for Faculty Development at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and author of the book Sidewalk Nation: The Life and Law of America's Most Overlooked Resource (https://amzn.to/4fBOhEJ).
When you suddenly need to buy something—a new refrigerator, a laptop, a plane ticket, almost anything—it's easy to assume you have no choice but to pay whatever it costs. In reality, there's one surprisingly simple habit that can keep "must buy it now" moments from quietly costing you hundreds of dollars over time. https://www.consumerreports.org/money/shopping/how-to-save-money-shopping-online/
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About Something You Should Know
Sometimes all it takes is one little fact or one little piece of wisdom to change your life forever. That's the purpose and the hope of "Something You Should Know." In each episode, host Mike Carruthers interviews top experts in their field to bring you fascinating information and advice to help you save time and money, advance in your career, become wealthy, improve your relationships and help you simply get more out of life. In addition, Mike uncovers and shares short, engaging pieces of "intel" you can use to make your life better - today. Right now.Podcast website
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