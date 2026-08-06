Have you ever met someone named Lucy and thought, "She really looks like a Lucy"? As strange as it sounds, scientists have discovered there may be more truth to that feeling than you realize. Your name may actually influence the way you look—or at least the way other people see you. Listen as I explain this fascinating research and what it reveals about the surprising connection between names and faces.https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2405334121



We all give away far more than we think. Tiny facial expressions, subtle gestures, the way we sit, stand, or even touch our face can reveal confidence, nervousness, deception, attraction, and much more. Once you know what to look for, it's almost impossible not to notice these hidden signals. Joining me is Peter Collett, a social psychologist who taught at Oxford University and is internationally recognized for his expertise in human behavior and nonverbal communication. He is author of How To Tell What People Are Thinking From the Bedroom to the Boardroom (https://amzn.to/3WVytDM). This conversation is packed with practical insights that can help you read people more accurately in everyday life.



What is the brightest thing in the universe? The stickiest substance? The loudest sound? The coldest place? The fastest, slowest, biggest and smallest things imaginable? Nature has some astonishing record holders—and many of them are far stranger than fiction. David Darling, science writer, astronomer, and author of nearly 50 books, including Ka-boom!: The Science of Extremes (https://amzn.to/3X5gTgJ), takes us on a tour of the most incredible extremes in science, nature, and the universe. You'll come away with a collection of facts you'll be repeating to people for weeks.



Why does food often seem to taste better after a simple ritual—like singing "Happy Birthday" before eating cake? It turns out the ritual itself may be changing your experience in ways you never realized. Listen as I explain the surprising psychology behind this effect and why small rituals can make everything from meals to everyday experiences more enjoyable.https://www.psychologicalscience.org/news/releases/to-savor-the-flavor-perform-a-short-ritual-first.html



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