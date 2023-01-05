The Fast Track To Self-Confidence & How To Stop Procrastinating and Get It Done

People with names that are difficult to pronounce are often discriminated against. It is not intentional necessarily, but it happens. The result can be that you don't advance personally and professionally as quickly as someone who has a name that is easy to pronounce. This episode begins with a look at this problem and what you can do to help yourself. https://www.newyorker.com/tech/annals-of-technology/the-power-of-names Some of the most successful and approachable people you meet, seem to have a lot of confidence. It's attractive when we see it in other people. Many of us wish we had more of it. So where does confidence come from? How can you build it up? That is what Lydia Fenet is here to tell you. Lydia is an ambassador for Christie's (the auction people) and is herself an auctioneer and professional speaker. She is also author of the book Claim Your Confidence (https://amzn.to/3GQu8ZS). Procrastination seems to be a normal human tendency. There is something very easy about just NOT doing something and putting it off until later. Yet, often that is not the best strategy. From our earliest school homework to that big project at work, there is always that tempting option to do it later. To understand how to stop procrastinating, you first have to understand the real reasons why you do it. And that is what Hayden Finch PhD, is here to discuss. Hayden is a licensed clinical psychologist, behavior change expert, and CEO of Master Your Mental Health (https://masteryourmh.com/), an educational platform and author of the book The Psychology of Procrastination (https://amzn.to/41Ik0ua). When you see someone talking to themselves, you might think they are a little odd. But there are some real benefits in talking to yourself out loud. Listen and I will explain one of the important ones. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/04/120417221613.htm