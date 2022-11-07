Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Numberphile Podcast in the App
Listen to The Numberphile Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsScience
The Numberphile Podcast

The Numberphile Podcast

Podcast The Numberphile Podcast
Podcast The Numberphile Podcast

The Numberphile Podcast

Brady Haran
add
Interviews with people who love numbers and mathematics. Hosted by Brady Haran, maker of the Numberphile series on YouTube.
More
ScienceNatural SciencesScienceSocial SciencesEducation
Interviews with people who love numbers and mathematics. Hosted by Brady Haran, maker of the Numberphile series on YouTube.
More

Available Episodes

5 of 48
  • Yes, I accept the Fields Medal - with James Maynard
    Oxford mathematician James Maynard explains why he feared accidentally refusing the most famous prize in mathematics. Watch this full interview on YouTube - https://youtu.be/yz-5BY_TTNI Full 2022 Fields Medal Winners - https://www.mathunion.org/imu-awards/fields-medal/fields-medals-2022 See our Fields Medal Playlist - https://bit.ly/Fields_Playlist More James Maynard videos - https://bit.ly/JamesMaynard James Maynard - https://www.sjc.ox.ac.uk/discover/people/professor-james-maynard/ You can support Numberphile on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/numberphile Here are our Patrons - https://www.numberphile.com/patrons
    8/2/2023
    27:59
  • An A-Class Reject - with Ed Copeland
    He dreamed of being a great cricketer - but his love for equations led Ed Copeland to a career in theoretical physics.Check out opportunities with episode sponsor Jane StreetEd Copeland at the University of NottinghamNumberphile videos with EdSome physics videos with EdA trilogy of longer videos with EdYou can support Numberphile on PatreonWith thanks to SLMath
    2/21/2023
    1:04:18
  • A Chain of Chance - with Michael Merrifield
    Episode sponsored by Jane Street - check out their latest opportunities - https://www.janestreet.com/join-jane-street/overview/ Professor Michael Merrifield - https://about.me/michael.merrifield Mike's Twitter - https://twitter.com/AstroMikeMerri Mike Merrifield Video Playlist - http://bit.ly/Merrifield_Playlist Sixty Symbols - Physics videos, many featuring Mike - https://www.youtube.com/user/sixtysymbols Deep Sky Videos - https://www.youtube.com/user/deepskyvideos Messier Objects Playlist - http://bit.ly/MessierObjects Ralph Merrifield - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ralph_Merrifield Ralph Merrifield author page on Amazon - https://amzn.to/3Hff0Gj Galactic Astronomy by James Binney and Michael Merrifield - https://amzn.to/3Xme4Fs Hand-written version of Mike's 'Good Will Hunting' paper - https://brady-haran.squarespace.com/s/MerrifieldPaperHandWritten.pdf And here is the published version - https://adsabs.harvard.edu/full/1990AJ.....99.1548M You can support Numberphile on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/numberphile) like these people - https://www.numberphile.com/patrons With thanks to SLMath - https://www.msri.org
    1/18/2023
    1:06:17
  • Finding a Path - with Tatiana Toro
    Professor Toro is the new director of the Simons Laufer Mathematical Sciences Institute (SL Math). SL Math website - https://www.msri.org/ Announcement of Professor Toro's appointment - https://www.msri.org/web/msri/communications/tatiana-toro-msri-director-2022 MSRI is renamed SL Math - https://www.msri.org/web/msri/communications/msri-press-release-may-19-2022 Professor Toro's University of Washington webpage - https://sites.math.washington.edu/~toro/ Podcast with David Eisenbud - Professor Toro's predecessor - https://www.numberphile.com/podcast/david-eisenbud
    12/13/2022
    43:39
  • An Educated Adult - with Tadashi Tokieda
    Tadashi at Stanford - https://mathematics.stanford.edu/people/tadashi-tokieda Tadashi videos on Numberphile - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLt5AfwLFPxWI9eDSJREzp1wvOJsjt23H_ Lev Davidovich Landau - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lev_Landau You can support Numberphile on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/numberphile) like these people - https://www.numberphile.com/patrons With thanks to MSRI - https://www.msri.org
    7/11/2022
    1:13:45

More Science podcasts

About The Numberphile Podcast

Interviews with people who love numbers and mathematics. Hosted by Brady Haran, maker of the Numberphile series on YouTube.
Podcast website

Listen to The Numberphile Podcast, The Resetter Podcast with Dr. Mindy Pelz and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Numberphile Podcast

The Numberphile Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Numberphile Podcast: Podcasts in Family