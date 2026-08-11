A growing number of people claim being “test blind” to applicants’ SAT scores is lowering standards at the University of California. Math Professor Zvezda Stankova is among the academics calling for SATs to be re-introduced to the admissions process.

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Here’s the Open Letter signed by over 3000 people at UC (including five Nobel laureates, they are keen to point out): https://ucstudentsuccess.org/

This New York Times editorial gave the issue extra prominence: https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/06/opinion/university-california-sat-testing-admissions.html

This LA Times comment pieces argues against re-introducing SATs to the process: https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2026-07-08/chabria-column-uc-sat-act-admissions

Numberphile videos with Zvezda: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLt5AfwLFPxWIbAPK1oJgRIpe0sWiPKkQ4

Numberphile Podcast interview with Zvezda about her life and career: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGbASf6W7SE

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