Interviews with people who love numbers and mathematics. Hosted by Brady Haran, maker of the Numberphile series on YouTube.
Yes, I accept the Fields Medal - with James Maynard
Oxford mathematician James Maynard explains why he feared accidentally refusing the most famous prize in mathematics.
8/2/2023
27:59
An A-Class Reject - with Ed Copeland
He dreamed of being a great cricketer - but his love for equations led Ed Copeland to a career in theoretical physics.
2/21/2023
1:04:18
A Chain of Chance - with Michael Merrifield
1/18/2023
1:06:17
Finding a Path - with Tatiana Toro
Professor Toro is the new director of the Simons Laufer Mathematical Sciences Institute (SL Math).
12/13/2022
43:39
An Educated Adult - with Tadashi Tokieda
