Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsEducationThe Numberphile Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Numberphile Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Numberphile Podcast

Brady Haran
EducationNatural Sciences
The Numberphile Podcast
Latest episode

63 episodes

  • The Numberphile Podcast

    To SAT, or not SAT, that is the question

    08/11/2026 | 37 mins.
    A growing number of people claim being “test blind” to applicants’ SAT scores is lowering standards at the University of California. Math Professor Zvezda Stankova is among the academics calling for SATs to be re-introduced to the admissions process.
    Jane Street intern applications (episode sponsor): https://jane-st.co/internships2027-NumberphilePod
    Here’s the Open Letter signed by over 3000 people at UC (including five Nobel laureates, they are keen to point out): https://ucstudentsuccess.org/
      This New York Times editorial gave the issue extra prominence: https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/06/opinion/university-california-sat-testing-admissions.html
    This LA Times comment pieces argues against re-introducing SATs to the process: https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2026-07-08/chabria-column-uc-sat-act-admissions
    Numberphile videos with Zvezda: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLt5AfwLFPxWIbAPK1oJgRIpe0sWiPKkQ4
    Numberphile Podcast interview with Zvezda about her life and career: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGbASf6W7SE
    Numberphile is supported by Jane Street - https://www.numberphile.com/jane-street
    With thanks to the Ben Delo Foundation - https://delo.org/
    You can support Numberphile on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/numberphile
    Here are our Patrons - https://www.numberphile.com/patrons
    Numberphile is created by Brady Haran
  • The Numberphile Podcast

    Rockets, Religion & Rejection - with Destin Sandlin from Smarter Every Day

    03/26/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Destin Sandlin discusses missile testing, astronaut applications, and why he created the wildly popular YouTube channel Smarter Every Day.
    YouTube version of this episode: https://youtu.be/Anmaky0Kksw
    Listen to the latest Signals & Threads podcast episode: https://jane-st.co/Numberphile-ST-WillWilson
    Check out other episodes Signals & Threads here: https://jane-st.co/Numberphile-SignalsandThreads
    Destin’s YouTube channel is Smarter Every Day: https://www.youtube.com/smartereveryday
    We also co-hosts the podcast No Dumb Questions: https://www.nodumbquestions.fm/
    With thanks to the Ben Delo Foundation - https://delo.org/
    You can support Numberphile on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/numberphile
    Here are our Patrons - https://www.numberphile.com/patrons
    Numberphile is created by Brady Haran
  • The Numberphile Podcast

    The Man Who Loves Weather - with Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris

    03/18/2026
    Dan Harris is a chief meteorologist at the UK Met Office - https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/
    See him talking weather equations on Numberphile - https://youtu.be/YmZiq00CO60
    Dan's websites - https://www.roostweather.com/ and https://istheukhotrightnow.com/
    Check out some Met Office archive stuff at Brady's Objectivity channel - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLd5y2WfrtsPrauSfrdFfkE7iZ-KG9pCzO
    Weather videos on Brady's Sixty Symbols channel - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLcUY9vudNKBNpsv8AWUvJxbOl6S2pw8so
    Numberphile is supported by Jane Street - https://www.numberphile.com/jane-street
    With thanks to the Ben Delo Foundation - https://delo.org/
    You can support Numberphile on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/numberphile
    Here are our Patrons - https://www.numberphile.com/patrons
    Numberphile is created by Brady Haran
  • The Numberphile Podcast

    The Storm is Coming - with Hugo Duminil-Copin

    01/21/2026 | 34 mins.
    The ups and downs of winning the coveted Fields Medal, with 2022 winner Hugo Duminil-Copin.
    See our main video from this interview - https://youtu.be/JWtD0O-zSWY
    Hugo is based at the University of Geneva and IHES - https://www.ihes.fr/~duminil/
    More Numberphile interviews and videos with Fields Medallists - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLt5AfwLFPxWIDErJihuPX2S7E-0rnkaeu
    With thanks to Nils Berglund for visualisations of percolation - https://www.youtube.com/c/NilsBerglund
    Fields Medal 2022 - https://www.mathunion.org/imu-awards/fields-medal/fields-medals-2022
    Numberphile is supported by Jane Street - https://www.numberphile.com/jane-street
    And the Ben Delo Foundation - https://delo.org/
    You can support Numberphile on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/numberphile
    Here are our Patrons - https://www.numberphile.com/patrons
    Numberphile is created by Brady Haran
  • The Numberphile Podcast

    Making Math Videos in Ukraine - with Sashko Olenchenko

    11/09/2025 | 50 mins.
    Sashko Olenchenko is doing a masters in mathematical physics with a sideline making videos on YouTube - occasionally interrupted by drone attacks from Russia.
    Here is his YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/@aremathukr
    And you can support his work on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/Aremath
    The YouTube version of this podcast has captions available - https://youtu.be/Nd813Dg93Bs
    Numberphile is supported by Jane Street - https://www.numberphile.com/jane-street
    You can support Numberphile on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/numberphile
    Here are our Patrons - https://www.numberphile.com/patrons
    Numberphile is created by Brady Haran
    I met with Sasko at the ‘From research to outreach’ conference in Les Diablerets, Switzerland - https://outreach.sciencesconf.org/?lang=en
More Education podcasts
Trending Education podcasts
About The Numberphile Podcast
Interviews with people who love numbers and mathematics. Hosted by Brady Haran, maker of the Numberphile series on YouTube.
Podcast website
EducationNatural SciencesScienceSocial Sciences

Listen to The Numberphile Podcast, Digital Social Hour and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
The Numberphile Podcast: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.14.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/13/2026 - 7:55:59 AM
A company fromMADSACK