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63 episodes
- A growing number of people claim being “test blind” to applicants’ SAT scores is lowering standards at the University of California. Math Professor Zvezda Stankova is among the academics calling for SATs to be re-introduced to the admissions process.
Jane Street intern applications (episode sponsor): https://jane-st.co/internships2027-NumberphilePod
Here’s the Open Letter signed by over 3000 people at UC (including five Nobel laureates, they are keen to point out): https://ucstudentsuccess.org/
This New York Times editorial gave the issue extra prominence: https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/06/opinion/university-california-sat-testing-admissions.html
This LA Times comment pieces argues against re-introducing SATs to the process: https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2026-07-08/chabria-column-uc-sat-act-admissions
Numberphile videos with Zvezda: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLt5AfwLFPxWIbAPK1oJgRIpe0sWiPKkQ4
Numberphile Podcast interview with Zvezda about her life and career: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGbASf6W7SE
Numberphile is supported by Jane Street - https://www.numberphile.com/jane-street
With thanks to the Ben Delo Foundation - https://delo.org/
You can support Numberphile on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/numberphile
Here are our Patrons - https://www.numberphile.com/patrons
Numberphile is created by Brady Haran
- Destin Sandlin discusses missile testing, astronaut applications, and why he created the wildly popular YouTube channel Smarter Every Day.
YouTube version of this episode: https://youtu.be/Anmaky0Kksw
Listen to the latest Signals & Threads podcast episode: https://jane-st.co/Numberphile-ST-WillWilson
Check out other episodes Signals & Threads here: https://jane-st.co/Numberphile-SignalsandThreads
Destin’s YouTube channel is Smarter Every Day: https://www.youtube.com/smartereveryday
We also co-hosts the podcast No Dumb Questions: https://www.nodumbquestions.fm/
With thanks to the Ben Delo Foundation - https://delo.org/
You can support Numberphile on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/numberphile
Here are our Patrons - https://www.numberphile.com/patrons
Numberphile is created by Brady Haran
- Dan Harris is a chief meteorologist at the UK Met Office - https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/
See him talking weather equations on Numberphile - https://youtu.be/YmZiq00CO60
Dan's websites - https://www.roostweather.com/ and https://istheukhotrightnow.com/
Check out some Met Office archive stuff at Brady's Objectivity channel - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLd5y2WfrtsPrauSfrdFfkE7iZ-KG9pCzO
Weather videos on Brady's Sixty Symbols channel - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLcUY9vudNKBNpsv8AWUvJxbOl6S2pw8so
Numberphile is supported by Jane Street - https://www.numberphile.com/jane-street
With thanks to the Ben Delo Foundation - https://delo.org/
You can support Numberphile on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/numberphile
Here are our Patrons - https://www.numberphile.com/patrons
Numberphile is created by Brady Haran
- The ups and downs of winning the coveted Fields Medal, with 2022 winner Hugo Duminil-Copin.
See our main video from this interview - https://youtu.be/JWtD0O-zSWY
Hugo is based at the University of Geneva and IHES - https://www.ihes.fr/~duminil/
More Numberphile interviews and videos with Fields Medallists - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLt5AfwLFPxWIDErJihuPX2S7E-0rnkaeu
With thanks to Nils Berglund for visualisations of percolation - https://www.youtube.com/c/NilsBerglund
Fields Medal 2022 - https://www.mathunion.org/imu-awards/fields-medal/fields-medals-2022
Numberphile is supported by Jane Street - https://www.numberphile.com/jane-street
And the Ben Delo Foundation - https://delo.org/
You can support Numberphile on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/numberphile
Here are our Patrons - https://www.numberphile.com/patrons
Numberphile is created by Brady Haran
- Sashko Olenchenko is doing a masters in mathematical physics with a sideline making videos on YouTube - occasionally interrupted by drone attacks from Russia.
Here is his YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/@aremathukr
And you can support his work on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/Aremath
The YouTube version of this podcast has captions available - https://youtu.be/Nd813Dg93Bs
Numberphile is supported by Jane Street - https://www.numberphile.com/jane-street
You can support Numberphile on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/numberphile
Here are our Patrons - https://www.numberphile.com/patrons
Numberphile is created by Brady Haran
I met with Sasko at the ‘From research to outreach’ conference in Les Diablerets, Switzerland - https://outreach.sciencesconf.org/?lang=en
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About The Numberphile Podcast
Interviews with people who love numbers and mathematics. Hosted by Brady Haran, maker of the Numberphile series on YouTube.Podcast website
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