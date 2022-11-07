An A-Class Reject - with Ed Copeland

He dreamed of being a great cricketer - but his love for equations led Ed Copeland to a career in theoretical physics. Ed Copeland at the University of Nottingham. Numberphile videos with Ed. Some physics videos with Ed. A trilogy of longer videos with Ed. You can support Numberphile on Patreon. With thanks to SLMath