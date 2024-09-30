Reprise Episode - Second Trimester Abortion

Today we have another reprise episode in line with our new GOALS curriculum! Today, we continue to delve into the new ACOG practice bulletins by talking about second trimester abortions. Fei and Nick discuss different laws in certain jurisdictions, as well as methods of second trimester abortion. Remember to join OB GYN GOALS for further learning that lines up with today's episode: www.obgyngoals.org Twitter: @creogsovercoff1 Instagram: @creogsovercoffee Facebook: www.facebook.com/creogsovercoffee Website: www.creogsovercoffee.com You can find the OBG Project at: www.obgproject.com