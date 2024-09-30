Today we have another reprise episode in line with our new GOALS curriculum.
Fei and Nick bring on Dr. Benjamin Brown, Chief of Family Planning at the Warren Alpert School of Medicine/Women and Infants Hospital to discuss different types of progestins. What do different of generations of progestins do? How should they be prescribed? Find out on this episode!
33:20
Reprise Episode - Early Unlocated Pregnancy
Today we have another reprise episode in line with our new GOALS curriculum.
We bring Dr. Erin Cleary on to us about early unlocated pregnancies: an important topic for ob/gyns, primary care providers, and emergency medicine providers. Learn about how to initially work up an early unlocated pregnancy and when to call your friendly neighborhood Ob/Gyn!
29:57
Reprise Episode - Labor Management Part I
Today we have another reprise episode in line with our new GOALS curriculum.
ACOG has released a new clinical practice guideline on labor management! Fei and Nick go over the first part: what are the definitions of the stages of labor?
26:27
Reprise Episode - Hysteroscopy Part II
Reprise Episode - Hysteroscopy Part II

Fei and Nick are re-joined by Dr. Andrey Dolinko, an Assistant Professor of Ob/Gyn and REI subspecialist at Brown University/Women and Infants to talk more about hysteroscopy.
20:42
Reprise Episode - Second Trimester Abortion
Reprise Episode - Second Trimester Abortion

Today, we continue to delve into the new ACOG practice bulletins by talking about second trimester abortions. Fei and Nick discuss different laws in certain jurisdictions, as well as methods of second trimester abortion.
