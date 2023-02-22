Reinvent Yourself with Dr. Tara

The Greatness Mindset with Lewis Howes

On this episode of "Reinvent Yourself," Dr. Tara sits down with Lewis Howes, New York Times best-selling author, keynote speaker, industry-leading show host and former pro athlete. The two of them talk about working past self-doubts and insecurities, how people can motivate themselves and the true meaning of greatness.