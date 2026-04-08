Reinvent Yourself with Dr. Tara

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31 episodes
- Tara sits down with the world’s leading expert in near-death experiences, Dr. Bruce Greyson, to dig into the nature of the mind and brain connection. Dr. Greyson, a psychiatrist, author, Professor Emeritus and co-founder of the International Association of Near-Death Studies, also explores whether consciousness survives physical death.
Follow Dr. Bruce Greyson on Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brucegreysonmd/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Bruce-Greyson-MD-114742627009060
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BruceGreyson
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Work with Dr. Bruce Greyson: https://www.brucegreyson.com/
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Follow Dr. Tara on Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drtaraswart
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaraSwart
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/taraswart
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drtaraswart
- Tara sits down with a former Miss Kentucky and three-time Amazing Race contestant to explore living life in the spotlight and the path back up from rock bottom. Mallory Ervin, a wife and mother of three, entrepreneur, lifestyle influencer and author of “Living Fully: Dare to Step Into Your Most Vibrant Life,” details how internal pressure to achieve spiraled into substance abuse and eventually rehab, shattering the illusion of her perfect life.
Follow Mallory Ervin on Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/malloryervin
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialmalloryervin
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/malloryervin1
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Work with Mallory Ervin: https://malloryervin.com
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Follow Dr. Tara on Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drtaraswart
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaraSwart
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/taraswart
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drtaraswart
- Tara sits down with Dr. Nida Chenagtsang, a Tibetan doctor, teacher, writer, nomad and lineage holder of the Yuthok Nyingthig, the unique Vajrayana Buddhist spiritual healing tradition of Tibetan medicine. Together, they explore the mystery of reincarnation, analytical meditation and the route to enlightenment and elevated consciousness through the practices of lucid dreaming and dark retreats.
Follow Dr. Nida on Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr.nidachenagtsang/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DoctorNida/
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Work with Dr. Nida: https://www.drnida.com/
Publication House: https://www.skypressbooks.com/
Pure Land Farms: https://purelandfarms.com/
Online Tibetan Medicine School: https://www.sowarigpainstitute.org/
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Follow Dr. Tara on Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drtaraswart
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaraSwart
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/taraswart
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drtaraswart
- Tara sits down with Charles Compo, an internationally recognized composer, multi-instrumentalist, painter and venture capitalist, to explore the ways humans have made sense of the world around them throughout history, and the fundamental meaning of a rich life. They also discuss the role that imagination plays in widening your point of view and connecting with other people.
Follow Charles Compo on Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/compoarts/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/charles.compo/
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Learn More About Charles Compo: https://www.compoarts.com/
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Follow Dr. Tara on Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drtaraswart
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaraSwart
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/taraswart
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drtaraswart
- Tara sits down with Adriane Wiltse, a certified spiritual healing practitioner, master’s student in Sufism and classically trained jeweler and silversmith, to explore all things Sufism, the mystical Islamic belief and practice of seeking the truth of divine love and knowledge. They also discuss healing from intergenerational trauma and connecting to ourselves and each other.
Follow Adriane Wiltse on Social Media:
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/auroraspiritual/
https://www.instagram.com/thisisadriane/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/adrianerwiltse
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Work with Adriane Wiltse: https://auroraspiritual.com/
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Follow Dr. Tara on Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drtaraswart
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaraSwart
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/taraswart
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drtaraswart
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About Reinvent Yourself with Dr. Tara
Reinvent Yourself with Dr. Tara follows Dr. Tara Swart Bieber, an expert on neuroplasticity, as she spreads her message of self-care and transformation. Her idea is simple: no matter how old, how stubborn, or how set in their ways, everyone has the capacity to change. Based on real science, Dr. Tara will show the world what it means to look into the mirror and reinvent themselves.Podcast website
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