Reinvent Yourself with Dr. Tara follows Dr. Tara Swart Bieber, an expert on neuroplasticity, as she spreads her message of self-care and transformation. Her ide... More
Available Episodes
5 of 15
The Science of Reinvention: Recast Part 3
On the fifteenth and final episode of “Reinvent Yourself,” season one, Tara and producer Mark Steele reunite to once again discuss the science at the center of reinvention. Together, the two unpack the everyday realities of reinvention, how it impacts a person’s physical self and why it might be the key to unlocking your happiness.-----Follow Dr. Tara on Social Media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drtaraswartTwitter: https://twitter.com/TaraSwartLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/taraswartTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drtaraswartReinvent Yourself with Dr. Tara is proud to be supported by MIT, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and their Executive Education programs. “MIT: Join us in building a better world.” For more information on MIT Executive Education, including details about Dr. Tara’s six-week course, “Neuroscience for Business,” simply visit executive.mit.edu today. An extraordinary first step toward Reinventing Yourself.Reinvent Yourself with Dr. Tara is proudly supported by Emotional Wellbeing by Raffles Hotels & Resorts. A true luxury is not just about what you do, it’s about how we make you feel. For more information on Raffles Hotels & Resorts, including details about their curated wellbeing programs, simply visit Raffles.com today.
4/5/2023
1:21:35
Food for Life with Dr. Tim Spector, M.D.
Tara sits down with Dr. Tim Spector, M.D., an award-winning epidemiologist, best-selling author, co-founder of Zoe Nutrition and professor at Kings College, London. Their conversation weaves together the story of how our genetics, our diet and even the partners we choose all relate back to plasticity and our microscopic internal landscape.-----Food for Life is now available for purchase-----Follow Dr. Tim Spector on Social Media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tim.spectorFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/proftimspectorTwitter: https://twitter.com/timspector-----Visit Dr. Tim Spector’s Website: https://tim-spector.co.uk-----Visit ZOE Nutrition’s Website: https://joinzoe.com-----Follow Zoe Nutrition on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zoe-----Listen & Subscribe to ZOE Science and Nutrition Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1611216298-----Follow Dr. Tara on Social Media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drtaraswartTwitter: https://twitter.com/TaraSwartLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/taraswartTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drtaraswartReinvent Yourself with Dr. Tara is proud to be supported by MIT, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and their Executive Education programs. “MIT: Join us in building a better world.” For more information on MIT Executive Education, including details about Dr. Tara’s six-week course, “Neuroscience for Business,” simply visit executive.mit.edu today. An extraordinary first step toward Reinventing Yourself.Reinvent Yourself with Dr. Tara is proudly supported by Emotional Wellbeing by Raffles Hotels & Resorts. A true luxury is not just about what you do, it’s about how we make you feel. For more information on Raffles Hotels & Resorts, including details about their curated wellbeing programs, simply visit Raffles.com today.
3/22/2023
1:04:28
The Greatness Mindset with Lewis Howes
On this episode of “Reinvent Yourself,” Dr. Tara sits down with Lewis Howes, New York Times best-selling author, keynote speaker, industry-leading show host and former pro athlete. The two of them talk about working past self-doubts and insecurities, how people can motivate themselves and the true meaning of greatness.-----The Greatness Mindset is now available for purchase at https://lewishowes.com/gmbook and wherever books are sold.-----Visit Lewis Howes’ Website: www.lewishowes.com-----Listen & Subscribe to The School of Greatness Podcast: https://lewishowes.com/podcast-----Listen & Subscribe to The Daily Motivation Podcast: https://greatness.com/daily-motivation-----Follow Lewis Howes on Social Media:TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lewisTwitter: https://twitter.com/lewishowesInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/lewishowesFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/lewishowesLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lewishowes-----Follow Dr. Tara on Social Media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drtaraswartTwitter: https://twitter.com/TaraSwartLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/taraswartTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drtaraswartReinvent Yourself with Dr. Tara is proud to be supported by MIT, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and their Executive Education programs. “MIT: Join us in building a better world.” For more information on MIT Executive Education, including details about Dr. Tara’s six-week course, “Neuroscience for Business,” simply visit executive.mit.edu today. An extraordinary first step toward Reinventing Yourself.Reinvent Yourself with Dr. Tara is proudly supported by Emotional Wellbeing by Raffles Hotels & Resorts. A true luxury is not just about what you do, it’s about how we make you feel. For more information on Raffles Hotels & Resorts, including details about their curated wellbeing programs, simply visit Raffles.com today.
3/8/2023
1:06:51
Beautiful, Inside and Out with Dr. Barbara Sturm
On this episode of “Reinvent Yourself,” Dr. Tara meets with Dr. Barbara Sturm, a German aesthetics doctor known for her work in non-surgical anti-aging techniques. Together, they discuss cosmetic misconceptions, and Dr. Sturm shares practical techniques to maintain a healthy lifestyle.Follow Dr. Barbara Sturm on Social Media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drbarbarasturmTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drbarbarasturmFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrBarbaraSturmTwitter: https://twitter.com/drbarbarasturmYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzPAOROmpCgsDMInvRVGmJg-----Visit Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Website: https://www.drsturm.com-----Follow Dr. Tara on Social Media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drtaraswartTwitter: https://twitter.com/TaraSwartLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/taraswartTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drtaraswartReinvent Yourself with Dr. Tara is proud to be supported by MIT, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and their Executive Education programs. “MIT: Join us in building a better world.” For more information on MIT Executive Education, including details about Dr. Tara’s six-week course, “Neuroscience for Business,” simply visit executive.mit.edu today. An extraordinary first step toward Reinventing Yourself.Reinvent Yourself with Dr. Tara is proudly supported by Emotional Wellbeing by Raffles Hotels & Resorts. A true luxury is not just about what you do, it’s about how we make you feel. For more information on Raffles Hotels & Resorts, including details about their curated wellbeing programs, simply visit Raffles.com today.
2/22/2023
51:26
Rebuilding the System with Taylor Hanson
Tara meets with Taylor Hanson, member of the hit rock band “Hanson” and founder of Food on the Move, an organization working to solve the food desert crisis. They discuss Taylor’s celebrity childhood, his expectations for himself and his relationship with neuroplasticity and the world around him.Follow Taylor Hanson on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/taylorhansonVisit the Food on the Move Website: https://www.foodonthemoveok.comFollow Food on the Move on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foodonthemoveokVisit Hanson’s Website: https://hanson.netFollow Hanson on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hanson-----Follow Dr. Tara on Social Media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drtaraswartTwitter: https://twitter.com/TaraSwartLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/taraswartTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drtaraswartReinvent Yourself with Dr. Tara is proud to be supported by MIT, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and their Executive Education programs. “MIT: Join us in building a better world.” For more information on MIT Executive Education, including details about Dr. Tara’s six-week course, “Neuroscience for Business,” simply visit executive.mit.edu today. An extraordinary first step toward Reinventing Yourself.Reinvent Yourself with Dr. Tara is proudly supported by Emotional Wellbeing by Raffles Hotels & Resorts. A true luxury is not just about what you do, it’s about how we make you feel. For more information on Raffles Hotels & Resorts, including details about their curated wellbeing programs, simply visit Raffles.com today.
Reinvent Yourself with Dr. Tara follows Dr. Tara Swart Bieber, an expert on neuroplasticity, as she spreads her message of self-care and transformation. Her idea is simple: no matter how old, how stubborn, or how set in their ways, everyone has the capacity to change. Based on real science, Dr. Tara will show the world what it means to look into the mirror and reinvent themselves.