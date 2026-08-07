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717 episodes
- The evening was quiet as Adrian sat on his balcony in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico, taking in the calm. His attention was suddenly drawn to movement near a neighboring stretch of farmland. At first, he assumed it was a child ducking beneath a barbed-wire fence. But as the figure emerged, something felt wrong. It wore a strange, reflective helmet and carried a gleaming object in its hand. In that instant, Adrian realized he wasn't looking at a child at all. Whatever stood before him was something entirely different.
Subscribe to Just Another Tin Foil Hat: https://www.youtube.com/@JustAnotherTinFoilHat
Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/somewhereskies
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Substack: https://ryansprague.substack.com/
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Email: ryan.sprague51@gmail.com
Copyright © 2026 Ryan Sprague. All rights reserved.
#PuertoRico #PuertoRican #Humanoid #Alien #Aliens #UFOs #UAP #CloseEncounter
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- Somewhere in the Skies Classics returns with one of our favorite conversations, revisiting an interview that remains just as relevant today. Ryan is joined by Small Town Monsters founder and acclaimed documentary filmmaker Seth Breedlove to discuss Invasion on Chesnut Ridge, an exploration of one of America's most enduring hotspots of high strangeness. From the infamous Kecksburg UFO crash and the Uniontown Bigfoot sightings to reports of giant thunderbirds, mysterious lights, and decades of unexplained encounters, Breedlove takes us behind the scenes of the documentary and explains why Pennsylvania's Chesnut Ridge continues to fascinate researchers and witnesses alike.
Visit Small Town Monsters: https://www.smalltownmonsters.com/
Join us at ANOMACON on September 12th: http://www.anomacon.com
Send us a voicemail: https://www.speakpipe.com/SomewhereSkiesPod
Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/somewhereskies
ByMeACoffee: http://www.buymeacoffee.com/UFxzyzHOaQ
Substack: https://ryansprague.substack.com/
All socials and books: https://linktr.ee/somewhereskiespod
Email: ryan.sprague51@gmail.com
Opening theme song by Septembryo
Closing song by Per Kiilstofte
Copyright © 2026 Ryan Sprague. All rights reserved.
#Pennsylvania #ChesnutRidge #Invasion #UFOs #UAP #Alien #Aliens #Bigfoot #Unexplained #Anomalous #SomewhereintheSkies
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- Former law enforcement officer Chuck Zukowski has spent more than three decades investigating some of America's most compelling UFO encounters, following trails that many authorities abandoned long ago. Alongside his son, Daniel, and paranormal investigator Heather Taddy, he travels the desolate backroads, forgotten towns, and remote landscapes that have earned the nickname "America's Alien Highway." Together, they reexamine overlooked cases, uncover evidence that others have missed, and earn the trust of witnesses who have remained silent for years, hoping to uncover the truth behind one of the world's greatest mysteries.
Now, Chuck Zukowski and Heather Taddy join me to pull back the curtain on their investigations, sharing the stories, discoveries, and behind-the-scenes moments that never made it to television. From compelling witness testimony and intriguing physical evidence to the realities of investigating UFO reports in the field, we explore what it truly takes to chase the unknown, and why the search continues.
Visit Chuck at: http://www.ufonut.com/
Visit Heather at: http://heathertaddy.com/
Join us at ANOMACON on September 12th: http://www.anomacon.com
Send us a voicemail: https://www.speakpipe.com/SomewhereSkiesPod
Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/somewhereskies
ByMeACoffee: http://www.buymeacoffee.com/UFxzyzHOaQ
Substack: https://ryansprague.substack.com/
All socials and books: https://linktr.ee/somewhereskiespod
Follow Suzanne on X: https://x.com/csuzannelanders
Email: ryan.sprague51@gmail.com
Opening theme song by Septembryo
Closing song by Per Kiilstofte
Copyright © 2026 Ryan Sprague. All rights reserved.
#Alien #Aliens #AlienHighway #UFOs #UAP #Paranormal #ChuckZukowski #HeatherTaddy #UFOHighway #Unexplained #Anomalous #SomewhereintheSkies
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- In this Somewhere in the Skies classic, we revisit one of ufology's most enduring mysteries: the alleged meetings between President Dwight D. Eisenhower and extraterrestrials. In light of today's whistleblowers, congressional hearings, and growing discussions surrounding non-human intelligence, Ryan welcomes author Paul Blake Smith back to examine the evidence behind this extraordinary claim. Together, they explore the alleged 1954 meeting at Edwards Air Force Base, secret communications, nuclear warnings, government cover-ups, and why this controversial story continues to resonate more than 70 years later.
Buy the book: https://a.co/d/09TUyQy3
Join us at ANOMACON on September 12th: http://www.anomacon.com
Send us a voicemail: https://www.speakpipe.com/SomewhereSkiesPod
Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/somewhereskies
ByMeACoffee: http://www.buymeacoffee.com/UFxzyzHOaQ
Substack: https://ryansprague.substack.com/
All socials and books: https://linktr.ee/somewhereskiespod
Follow Suzanne on X: https://x.com/csuzannelanders
Email: ryan.sprague51@gmail.com
Opening theme song by Septembryo
Closing song by Per Kiilstofte
Livestream music by Punch Deck: https://www.youtube.com/@PunchDeck
Copyright © 2026 Ryan Sprague. All rights reserved.
#President #Eisenhower #EisenhowerAliens #UFOs #Aliens #UAP #UFOLore #History #UnitedStates
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- Ryan welcomes acclaimed actor, director, and author Thomas Jane. Best known for The Punisher, The Expanse, and several Stephen King film adaptations, Jane has also become a prominent voice in the UFO community, recently speaking at Contact in the Desert and authoring the upcoming book A Human's Guide to Advanced Visiting Aliens.Jane reflects on his career in Hollywood before diving into UFOs, government secrecy, advanced alien intelligence, and whether non-human visitors may have been here all along. A fascinating conversation you won't want to miss.
Join us at ANOMACON on September 12th: http://www.anomacon.com
Send us a voicemail: https://www.speakpipe.com/SomewhereSkiesPod
Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/somewhereskies
ByMeACoffee: http://www.buymeacoffee.com/UFxzyzHOaQ
Substack: https://ryansprague.substack.com/
All socials and books: https://linktr.ee/somewhereskiespod
Follow Suzanne on X: https://x.com/csuzannelanders
Email: ryan.sprague51@gmail.com
Opening theme song by Septembryo
Closing song by Per Kiilstofte
Copyright © 2026 Ryan Sprague. All rights reserved.
#Hollywood #HollywoodAndUFOs #UFOs #UAP #ThomasJane #ThePunisher #StephenKing #Alien #Aliens
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About Somewhere in the Skies
Somewhere in the Skies is a weekly podcast covering UFOs hosted by international best-selling author and television host, Ryan Sprague. SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring the anomalous, the luminous, and the numinous. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions. spectrevisionradio.com linktr.ee/spectrevisionPodcast website
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