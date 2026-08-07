Former law enforcement officer Chuck Zukowski has spent more than three decades investigating some of America's most compelling UFO encounters, following trails that many authorities abandoned long ago. Alongside his son, Daniel, and paranormal investigator Heather Taddy, he travels the desolate backroads, forgotten towns, and remote landscapes that have earned the nickname "America's Alien Highway." Together, they reexamine overlooked cases, uncover evidence that others have missed, and earn the trust of witnesses who have remained silent for years, hoping to uncover the truth behind one of the world's greatest mysteries.



Now, Chuck Zukowski and Heather Taddy join me to pull back the curtain on their investigations, sharing the stories, discoveries, and behind-the-scenes moments that never made it to television. From compelling witness testimony and intriguing physical evidence to the realities of investigating UFO reports in the field, we explore what it truly takes to chase the unknown, and why the search continues.



Visit Chuck at: http://www.ufonut.com/



Visit Heather at: http://heathertaddy.com/



Join us at ANOMACON on September 12th: http://www.anomacon.com



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Email: ryan.sprague51@gmail.com



Opening theme song by Septembryo



Closing song by Per Kiilstofte



Copyright © 2026 Ryan Sprague. All rights reserved.



#Alien #Aliens #AlienHighway #UFOs #UAP #Paranormal #ChuckZukowski #HeatherTaddy #UFOHighway #Unexplained #Anomalous #SomewhereintheSkies

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