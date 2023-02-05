Somewhere in the Skies
Ryan Sprague/ Entertainment One (eOne)
LIVESTREAM | Logan Paul Has Best UFO Video Ever, Space Anomaly Over Japan, 6 UFO Program Whistleblowers Speak Out
On episode 13 of SOMEWHERE IN THE LIVESTREAM, Ryan breaks down the latest news in the world of UFOs, space, and the unexplained. He then walks us through the Podcast Highlights of the past week.
Harvested: The Dark Encounters of "Susan"
On episode 315 of SOMEWHERE IN THE SKIES - A writer arrives at a coffee shop in Wales to interview a woman about a UFO wave over the town of Pembrokeshire in the 1970s. But what she tells him would completely shift the focus of his writing. And the woman would relate one of the most unique, dark, and disturbing string of events in UFO history. These are the dark encounters of "Susan."Voiceover for "Susan" by Emily Battles: www.emilybattlesactor.comEpisode co-researched and written by Marcus Lowth: www.ufoinsight.com
[email protected]
Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ryansprague51Twitter: @SomewhereSkiesInstagram: @SomewhereSkiesPod
Ryan's New Book Release!
Ryan's brand-new book, Stories from Somewhere in the Skies, is now available!Since 2017, the award-winning Somewhere in the Skies podcast has been a place for people, in all walks of life, to tell their personal UFO stories. How have these sightings and encounters changed those who experienced them? In this first volume of Stories from Somewhere in the Skies, Ryan Sprague takes us on a fascinating journey through these life-altering experiences of those who stared into the skies and had something extraordinary stare back.Order in paperback or ebook: https://tinyurl.com/4k3je7yrCover Art by Caitlyn Grabenstein: https://www.instagram.com/cult.class/Published by Beyond the Fray Publishing
UFOs 2023: Part 1 | Feat. Micah Hanks
On episode 314 of SOMEWHERE IN THE SKIES, we are joined by listener-favorite, Micah Hanks! Hanks sits down with us to discuss the recent Senate UAP Hearing, a new UAP video shared by AARO, a recent shadowy meeting of intelligence leaders at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, mysterious cattle mutilations in Texas, why aliens are likely to be artificial intelligence, and a giant-sized expose on former AATIP director, Luis Elizondo. It's a jam-packed episode as we head further into 2023 and deeper down the rabbit hole of UFOs!Follow Micah Hanks on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/MicahHanksVisit the Debrief at: https://thedebrief.org/
[email protected]
Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ryansprague51Twitter: @SomewhereSkiesInstagram: @SomewhereSkiesPod
BONUS | The Senate UAP Hearing - Full Broadcast
Here is the full broadcast of the Senate UAP Hearing that took place on April 19th, 2023.SUBCOMMITTEE ON EMERGING THREATS AND CAPABILITIES OPEN: HEARING TO RECEIVE TESTIMONY ON THE MISSION, ACTIVITIES, OVERSIGHT, AND BUDGET OF THE ALL-DOMAIN ANOMALY RESOLUTION OFFICE WITNESSES Dr. Sean M. Kirkpatrick Director All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office
[email protected]
Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ryansprague51Twitter: @SomewhereSkiesInstagram: @SomewhereSkiesPod
About Somewhere in the Skies
Somewhere in the Skies is a weekly podcast covering UFOs and the unexplained. Hosted by author and television host, Ryan Sprague, and journalist, Chrissy Newton, they explore the unknown through case histories, special guest interviews, and through audio documentaries. Join Ryan and Chrissy as they try to make sense of the mysteries that lay somewhere in the skies. New episodes every Monday. Learn more at www.somewhereintheskies.com
Somewhere in the Skies
