On Background

Health policy analysis and interviews.
  • EP3 (Marta Wosinska)
    On this episode, Marta Wosinska of the Brookings Institution talks about drug shortages and the challenges of preventing them.
    37:08
  • EP2 (Karen Mandelbaum)
    In EP2, we interview Karen Mandelbaum at Epstein Becker Green and discuss her work at CMS drafting privacy standards for the public health exchanges after the passage of the Affordable Care Act.
    32:48
  • EP1 (Paul Howard)
    In the first episode of On Background, we talk to Paul Howard, former senior advisor to the commissioner of the FDA, about the developing role of AI in healthcare.
    41:26

