Multiverse 5D @ M5D

Luciano Dias Yassuda @ Multiverse 5D
Multiverse 5D @ M5D Topics: Alternative News Updates, UFO, UAP, Conspiracy, Paranormal, National Security, Secret Military Black Ops Affairs, Dumb Facilities, R...
Science

Available Episodes

5 of 2159
  • 🔴ESSAS 5 ENERGIAS FARIA VC VIVER SÉCULOS 🔴 - Exu Guardião Marabô - Entidades de Umbanda
    🔴ESSAS 5 ENERGIAS FARIA VC VIVER SÉCULOS 🔴 - Exu Guardião Marabô - Entidades de Umbanda
    --------  
    45:26
  • Ancient Aliens - TOP 10 ALIEN ENCOUNTERS OF 2023 - PART 2
    Ancient Aliens - TOP 10 ALIEN ENCOUNTERS OF 2023 - PART 2
    --------  
    28:35
  • Government Breaks Silence - Strange Encounters - UFO's Investigating the Unknown - National Geographic
    Government Breaks Silence - Strange Encounters - UFO's Investigating the Unknown - National Geographic
    --------  
    43:13
  • THE MOON - The Creation of Ancient ALIEN Intelligence - Gaia TV
    THE MOON - The Creation of Ancient ALIEN Intelligence - Gaia TV
    --------  
    12:48
  • These Ancient Megaliths Could Open Portals to the Universe - Gaia TV
    These Ancient Megaliths Could Open Portals to the Universe - Gaia TV
    --------  
    29:24

About Multiverse 5D @ M5D

Multiverse 5D @ M5D Topics: Alternative News Updates, UFO, UAP, Conspiracy, Paranormal, National Security, Secret Military Black Ops Affairs, Dumb Facilities, Remote Viewing, Downfall Of The Matrix, Schumann Resonance, Nanotechnology, Metaphysics, New Golden Era, Extraterrestrials, Aliens, Mythology, Humanity Guardians, Giants, Anunnaki, Hollow Earth, Inner Civilizations, Crystalline Grid Energies, Spirituality, Channeling, Multiverse, Parallel Dimensions, Legends and More. Please Share, Subscribe & Like. Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@multiverse5d Instagram: @multiverse5dpodcast
