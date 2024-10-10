139: An Update of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Interview with Tia Dole, PhD
Episode 139: In today's episode, I speak with Tia Dole, PhD, Chief 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Officer, about updates to 988. We talk about how 988 provides services to Deaf and hard of hearing people, crisis support in Spanish, and the September 17, 2024 launch of geo-routing for T-Mobile and Verizon customers. We talk about how geo-routing is different than geo-location, and what people should know about contacting 988 in a suicidal crisis.
138: Embracing Therapeutic Complexity: Interview with Patricia Gianotti, Psy.D.
Episode 138: In today's episode of the Social Work Podcast, I speak with Dr. Patricia Gianotti, author of the book, Embracing Therapeutic Complexity, and Academic Director of The Institute for Advanced Psychotherapy at Loyola University Chicago. Patricia and I speak about the neurobiology of shame, why depth work is important, and how to think about human complexity in a therapeutic context. She emphasizes the impact of attachment failures on a person's sense of self and the role of shame in therapy. She explains the concept of loyalty contracts and how they shape individuals' beliefs and behaviors. She underscores the power of psychodynamic techniques in uncovering and addressing these dynamics. Throughout the conversation, she highlights the hope and resilience that can be found in therapy.
137: The Role of AI in Child Welfare and Community Organizing: Interview with ChatGPT-4o
Episode 137: In today's Social Work Podcast, I speak with ChatGPT-4o about the role of AI in child welfare and community organizing and how we can use Bronfenbrenner's ecosystems framework and an antiracist perspective. That's right. I'm interviewing OpenAI's LLM, ChatGPT-4o.
This is the first time I've interviewed a chatbot. I'd love to hear your thoughts about the interview. Please text me or leave a voicemail for me at (215) 948-2456. If you leave a voicemail, please let me know if you're ok with me including your message as part of a follow-up podcast episode. At the very least, it will be a good excuse to use my Google Voice number.
136: Living with Young-Onset Parkinson's Disease: Interview with Allan Cole, PhD
Episode 136: In today's Social Work Podcast, we speak with Allan Cole about his experiences with Young-Onset Parkinson's Disease.
Parkinson's Disease affects nearly 1 million people in the United States and more than 6 million people worldwide. It is a a progressive neurological disorder that primarily affects movement. I spoke with Allan Cole, a person who lives with Young-Onset Parkinson's Disease. He also serves as the Dean of the Steve Hicks School of Social Work at the University of Texas at Austin. And, as you'll hear in today’s episode, Allan's personal and professional journey is one of vulnerability and profound empathy, qualities that resonate deeply within the social work community.
In today's episode, Allan shares his personal journey with Young-Onset Parkinson's Disease, acknowledging diversity of experiences people have with Parkinson's. We explore the emotional landscape of receiving a Parkinson's diagnosis, the misconceptions surrounding the disease, the difference between disease and illness, living well with Parkinson's, the need for more research and awareness, what social workers should know about working with people with Parkinson's Disease, and the importance of empathy and support in navigating its challenges. I appreciated how Allan spoke about his journey in the context of his many privileges, acknowledging that his ability to be vulnerable was a manifestation of his privilege.
Social Work Pioneer
I am humbled and honored to let you know that I have been selected as one of 25 Social Work Pioneers for starting the first podcast by and for social workers. The NASW Social Work Pioneers program celebrates some of the most influential social workers in the nation. There is no way I would have been considered for this prestigious honor had it not been for you, the long time devoted listeners of the social work podcast. You have welcomed me into your morning and evening commutes, bus rides to class, your workouts, and wherever you learn on the go. Thank you. Also, thank you to Linda Grobman, Jennifer Luna, and Allan Barsky for supporting my nomination.
